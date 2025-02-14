HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Volusia Speedway Park's DIRTcar Nationals - 2/13/25 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals – 2/13/25 Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsFloridaVolusia Speedway Park Published on February 14, 2025 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - 25 photos - Advertisement - Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News World of Outlaws Late Models Return to Volusia to Close Out DIRTcar Nationals WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Return to Volusia to... Florida Gator Chomp! Seavey Serves Notice with Volusia Victory Barberville, Florida (February 11, 2025)………The night before at Florida’s Volusia Speedway... Bubba Raceway Park Thornton Claims Friday’s Wieland Winter Nationals at Ocala OCALA, FL (February 7, 2025) – The reigning Lucas Oil Late... Dirt Late Model News Garrett Alberson Gets First Gator with Second-Straight World of Outlaws Win BARBERVILLE, FL (February 13, 2025) – Three weeks removed from his first... Florida SMITH USES PATIENCE TO CAPTURE KING OF THE 360s $10,000 CLEWISTON, FL – February 8, 2025 - Mark Smith of Sunbury,... Florida CLEM EDGES THORNHILL IN King of 360 HENDRY COUNTY MOTORSPORTS PARK THRILLER United Sprint Car Series News Release: Contact: PETE WALTON – 770-865-6097 February... Florida Open Season! Cummins Commands Volusia USAC Sprint Opener Barberville, Florida (February 10, 2025)………Of Kyle Cummins’ now 18 career USAC... Florida Curt Spalding Wins Gator Championship, Big Gator Points Title in UMP Modified Finale DOUBLE BIG GATORS: Curt Spalding Wins Gator Championship, Big Gator Points... RELATED ARTICLES Bubba Raceway Park Macho Win! Bacon Bags USAC Sprint Win #59 at Ocala By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ocala, Florida (February 13, 2025)………It’s a somewhat unfamiliar sight... Dirt Late Model News Garrett Alberson Gets First Gator with Second-Straight World of Outlaws Win BARBERVILLE, FL (February 13, 2025) – Three weeks removed from his first World of Outlaws... Dirt Late Model News Thornton Jr. Takes Big Gator Lead with Tuesday DIRTcar Nationals Victory BARBERVILLE, FL - What a difference three weeks makes. Ricky Thornton Jr. got his 2025 season... Bubba Raceway Park Mr. Ocala! Grant Gets 8th Career Winter Dirt Games Score By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ocala, Florida (February 12, 2025)………No driver has been more... Dirt Late Model News Thornton Jr. Takes Big Gator Lead with Tuesday DIRTcar Nationals Victory BARBERVILLE, FL - What a difference three weeks makes. Ricky Thornton Jr. got his 2025 season...