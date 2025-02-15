HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Volusia Speedway Park's DIRTcar Nationals - 2/14/25 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals – 2/14/25 Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series NewsFloridaVolusia Speedway Park Published on February 15, 2025 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - 25 photos - Advertisement - Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Moran Breaks Through for Friday DIRTcar Nationals Victory BARBERVILLE, FL (February 14, 2025) – With five previous wins at Volusia Speedway... Dirt Late Model News Thornton Jr. Takes Big Gator Lead with Tuesday DIRTcar Nationals Victory BARBERVILLE, FL - What a difference three weeks makes. Ricky Thornton Jr. got... Dirt Late Model News Garrett Alberson Gets First Gator with Second-Straight World of Outlaws Win BARBERVILLE, FL (February 13, 2025) – Three weeks removed from his first... Dirt Late Model News Thornton Jr. Takes Big Gator Lead with Tuesday DIRTcar Nationals Victory BARBERVILLE, FL - What a difference three weeks makes. Ricky Thornton Jr. got... Bubba Raceway Park Moran Pockets $25,000 in Wieland Winter Nationals Finale OCALA, FL (February 8, 2025) – Devin Moran outdueled Jonathan Davenport... Florida SMITH USES PATIENCE TO CAPTURE KING OF THE 360s $10,000 CLEWISTON, FL – February 8, 2025 - Mark Smith of Sunbury,... Dirt Late Model News Hoffman Grabs 25th Gator to Open Late Model Week at DIRTcar Nationals BARBERVILLE, FL - Many drivers who make the trek south to Barberville,... Dirt Late Model News Jim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals – 2/13/25 RELATED ARTICLES Dirt Late Model News Moran Breaks Through for Friday DIRTcar Nationals Victory BARBERVILLE, FL (February 14, 2025) – With five previous wins at Volusia Speedway Park, Devin Moran... Florida FRANEK DOESN’T PANIC FOR USCS BATTLE AT THE BEACH WIN AT SOUTHERN RACEWAY Bubba Raceway Park Petty Theft! Cummins Steals Win on Late Restart at Ocala By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ocala, Florida (February 14, 2025)………For 25 consecutive laps, Kyle... Crate Late Model Series News Red Clay 602 Late Model Series Releases 2025 Schedule, Tire Rule, & Point Fund (BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Officials with the Red Clay 602 Late Model Series are thrilled to... Bubba Raceway Park Macho Win! Bacon Bags USAC Sprint Win #59 at Ocala By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ocala, Florida (February 13, 2025)………It’s a somewhat unfamiliar sight...