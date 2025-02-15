Red Clay 602 Late Model Series Releases 2025 Schedule, Tire Rule, & Point Fund

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Officials with the Red Clay 602 Late Model Series are thrilled to release their 2025 schedule, tire rule, and point fund ahead of the Saturday, February 22 season opener at Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia. Even with a handful of open dates that will be announced in the near future, the 2025 schedule already boasts twenty confirmed races at thirteen different tracks across the states of Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

“With the merger between the Red Clay Series and the GM Performance 602 Series, we felt like we could put together a nice schedule for the racers and both Walter Tapp and myself are very excited about it,” quoted series owner Ray Cook today. “The feedback we got from drivers at the end of last year was that they wanted 20-25 races with a good point fund and each race paying $2,000-$3,000 to win. That’s what we tried to accomplish putting this schedule together and we’re excited to kick things off next weekend at Lavonia Speedway!”

The Red Clay 602 Late Model Series opener will be part of the annual ‘Spring Natty’ at Lavonia Speedway next Saturday, February 22. The 602 Late Model portion of the program will shell out a $2,000 first place prize. Other tracks that appear on the 2025 schedule include Senoia Raceway, Buckshot Speedway, Sugar Creek Raceway, Lake View Speedway, Wythe Raceway, Laurens County Speedway, Harris Speedway, I-75 Raceway, Toccoa Raceway, North Georgia Speedway, Anderson Motor Speedway, and Winder-Barrow Speedway.

A solid points fund has also been established for the 2025 campaign. The Red Clay 602 Late Model Series Champion will receive $3,553, while the series runner-up will claim $2,553. Drivers finishing 3rd-10th in the final series point tally will earn $1,553, $1,253, $1,053, $953, $853, $753, $753, $753 respectively. Any driver with perfect attendance and not in the top ten in points will also receive $753.

With 20 Red Clay 602 Late Model Series dates currently on the schedule and more to be added, the 2025 Championship Points will be based on a driver’s best 18 events. If three complete rainouts occur during the season, that will equal one less required event. If six complete rainouts occur during the season, that will equal two less required events. If nine complete rainouts occur during the season, that will equal three less required events. The required number of events will not drop below 15.

2025 Red Clay 602 Late Model Series Tire Rule:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: American Racer Pro 2

Left Rear: American Racer Pro 2

Right Rear: American Racer Pro 2, Pro 4

2025 Red Clay 602 Late Model Series Schedule:

February 22 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, GA) – $2,000 to win

March 1 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA) – $2,500 to win

March 28 – Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, AL) – $2,000 to win

April 5 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $3,000 to win

April 12 – Lake View Motor Speedway (Nichols, SC) – $2,000 to win

April 26 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $2,000 to win

May 3 – To Be Announced

June 10 – Laurens County Speedway (Laurens, SC) – $2,000 to win

June 14 – To Be Announced

June 28 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $2,000 to win

July 12 – Harris Speedway (Rutherfordton, NC) – $2,000 to win

July 15 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $2,000 to win

July 17 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA) – $2,000 to win

July 22 – Toccoa Raceway (Toccoa, GA) – $2,000 to win

July 24 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $2,000 to win

July 25 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $2,500 to win

August 16 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $2,000 to win

September 6 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $2,500 to win

September 13 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $3,000 to win

September 19 – Anderson Motor Speedway (Anderson, SC) – $TBA

September 27 – Winder-Barrow Speedway (Winder, GA) – $2,000 to win

October 10 – To Be Announced

October 11 – To Be Announced

October 18 – To Be Announced

October 25 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $2,000 to win

Any questions can be pointed to either Walter Tapp at 864-382-9957 or Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. More information on the tour can be found online at www.RedClaySeries.com. Keep your eye out for a new Red Clay 602 Late Model Series website in the near future!

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com