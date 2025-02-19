Garrett Alberson Adds Third Win of 2025 in DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia

- Advertisement -

Buckeye Spring 50 and Indiana Icebreaker Up Next

DUBUQUE, Iowa (02/18/25) – Less than a month after securing his first career World of Outlaws Late Model Series win, Garrett Alberson made a triumphant return to Volusia Speedway Park’s Victory Lane on Thursday night, capturing a $12,000 payday in the fourth round of the 54th DIRTcar Nationals at the half-mile oval.

Alberson, who now boasts three victories in 22 starts with his Roberts Motorsports / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Low Voltage Solutions, Inc. No. 58 Longhorn Chassis Late Model, repelled Bobby Pierce’s mid-race charge to record the 35-lap triumph.

“I felt like the overall speed and grip level was certainly up from the last couple days,” Alberson said. “The black felt really slick, I think just because you had so much speed when you got to it. So it made the slide jobs and stuff kind of wild. The car was not super comfortable to drive, but I didn’t want to give it up on not trying hard enough.”

The final stop of Alberson’s 2025 Speedweeks brought the Roberts Motorsports team to Volusia Speedway Park (De Leon Springs, Fla.) on Monday afternoon for 54th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals.

In the lead-up to six consecutive days of racing at the facility, 51 DIRTcar Late Models were ready for action. Alberson secured a 13th-place finish in the $7,000-to-win opener on Monday, but fell short of qualifying for the feature event on Tuesday night.

With the field split into three groups on Wednesday evening, Garrett placed in the third group and drove to a third-place finish in the $5,000-to-win main event. He joined brothers Brandon and Cody Overton on the podium.

As the week progressed into World of Outlaws Late Model Series action on Thursday, Alberson made a strong statement by securing a heat race victory, earning a spot in the redraw. Starting from the pole in the 35-lap, $12,000-to-win feature, the Las Cruces, N.M. native led every lap after a well-timed caution negated Bobby Pierce’s sweeping slider attempt. Alberson cruised to his third win of the season, claiming his second career World of Outlaws victory and a lucrative five-figure payday.

Alberson capped off the weekend with two solid performances, earning a fourth-place finish in Friday’s A-Main and securing a ninth-place result in the final feature of the weekend on Saturday night.

Results from the week-long DIRTcar Nationals are available at www.DIRTcarNationals.com.

With over a month-long break to recharge, Alberson and the Roberts Motorsports team are now focused on the upcoming Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series doubleheader in Ohio and Indiana. The weekend kicks off with the Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway on Friday, March 21st, followed by the Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway on Saturday.

Full details from both events can be found at www.LucasDirt.com.

Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Sunoco Racing Fuels, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Low Voltage Solutions, Inc., Fast Shafts Drive Shafts, Dicky’s Doghouse Automotive, Longhorn Chassis, VG Performance, Lucas Oil Products, Titan Racing Products, A-1 Performance Warehouse, Done Right TV Solar, Orion Tire Repair, Bill’s Sport Shop, DirtCarLift.com, Bilstein Racing Shocks, RCS Union Software, Roemer Machine & Welding, Performance Bodies, SIMS Family Racing, Clements Racing Engines, Swift Springs, Capital Screen Company, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mitchell Ranch (Gidding, Texas), Alberson58.MyShopify.com, J. Craig’s Tile, GO Lithium Racing Batteries, Hoosier Racing Tires, Arbor Auto Works, McGinley Construction, Browning Auto Parts, American Document Series, BUDDA Bert Transmissions, Capital Signs & Wraps, Super Shots Sports Photography, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, PEM Racing Gears, Strange Oval, Allstar Performance, Midwest Sheet Metal, Praxair, Keyser Manufacturing, RSA Aluminum, Sweet Manufacturing, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Pro Glow Powersports Wash, Winning Edge Carburetors, T&G Refurbishers, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information about Garrett Alberson, please visit www.GarrettAlberson.com.