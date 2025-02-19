Rocket1 Racing Trio of Top-10’s in Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals

- Advertisement -



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (02/18/25) – Brandon Sheppard enjoyed a strong DIRTcar Nationals this past week with a trio of top-10 finishes during the 54th edition of the annual event at Volusia Speedway Park aboard the Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Thursday’s sixth-place finish in the World of Outlaws (WoO) Late Model Series program marked his best finish of the six-race swing.

“We’re making progress,” Sheppard said. “It’s still early in the season, and the competition this entire week has been incredibly tough. We faced some challenges, like a shredded tire while running fifth on Friday night, but we’re slowly putting everything together. Mark and the team have had me dialed in every night, and I couldn’t be more excited to spend this season on the road with them.”

Sheppard and the Rocket1 Racing team unloaded at Volusia Speedway Park on Monday afternoon for the first round of the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals.

After opening the six-race week with an eighth-place finish on Monday, Sheppard got off to a slow start on Tuesday. Pinned on the 10th row for Tuesday’s preliminary via consolation victory, Brandon logged an 18th-place outing in 25-lapper.

With the field divided into three groups on Wednesday, Sheppard followed up the ninth-fastest qualifying effort in his group with an eighth-place finish in the feature.

Sheppard kicked off the final three rounds on Thursday, sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Late Model Series, with his best performance of the week. The New Berlin, Illinois racer notched a sixth-place finish in the 35-lap affair.

Despite shredding a tire late in Friday’s A-Main, Sheppard limped across the line in 13th.

The 54th DIRTcar Nationals concluded on Saturday for Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing with a 24th-place outing in the $20,000-to-win finale.

Results from the week-long DIRTcar Nationals are available at www.DIRTcarNationals.com.

Rocket1 Racing is now in regroup and refresh mode as their next scheduled event is in mid-March with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The doubleheader will kick off at Atomic Speedway in Ohio on Friday, March 21st, with the Buckeye Spring 50, before heading to Brownstown Speedway in Indiana for the Indiana Icebreaker on Saturday.

Full details from both events can be found at www.LucasDirt.com.

