Jonathan Joiner Wheels to Victory Lane at Southern Raceway

Battle at the Beach Resumes This Saturday

MILTON, Fla. (02/19/25) – Jonathan Joiner’s debut in his Kubota Genuine Parts / Base Racing Fuel No. 56 Lethal Chassis Modified this past weekend ended with a trip to victory lane in the second round of the Battle at the Beach on Saturday night at Southern Raceway.

Joiner, who was making his 2025 season debut during the doubleheader, turned in a seventh-place finish in Friday’s opener before leading flag-to-flag in Saturday’s 20-lap A-Main.

“Man, this car was amazing,” Joiner said. “I have a lot of people to thank for this, but David Stremme with Lethal Chassis has been a huge help. He’s been there every step of the way, answering all our questions—and even some we didn’t think to ask. A big shout-out to my brother Joseph as well. He served as my crew chief tonight, and I couldn’t have pulled this off without his hard work and dedication.”

In his first start of the 2025 campaign, Jonathan Joiner unloaded his Kubota Genuine Parts wrapped No. 56 IMCA Modified at Southern Raceway (Milton, Fla.) on Friday afternoon for the first weekend of the eighth annual Battle at the Beach.

With 15 Modified entries in the pit area for the opening round of the doubleheader, Joiner kicked off the night with a solid fourth-place finish in his heat. Despite limited seat time, he quickly found his rhythm in the feature, advancing five positions to secure a seventh-place finish.

Back at the 3/8-mile oval on Saturday night, Jonathan muscled forward one spot in his heat race to register a second-place finish. Starting the feature in fourth, Joiner stormed into the lead on the opening circuit and led all 20 laps to claim his first win of the season and a $1,000 payday. He finished 0.817 seconds ahead of sixth-starting Owen Barnhill with Ryan Fowler rounding out the podium.

Complete results from the eighth annual Battle at the Beach weekend are available at www.SouthernRaceway.com.

Joiner is set to return to Southern Raceway this weekend for the final round of the Battle at the Beach. Due to unfavorable weather, the originally planned doubleheader weekend was condensed into a single night on Saturday.

Full event details at www.SouthernRaceway.com.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, including Kubota Genuine Parts, Base Racing Fuel, HunttheFront.TV, Trading Paints, Lethal Chassis, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Five Star Bodies, XS Power Batteries, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Schoenfeld Headers, Slicker Graphics, Dirt Track Bank and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net. You can also connect with Hunt the Front on Facebook @huntthefront56, on Twitter @huntthefrontjj, and on Instagram @hunt_the_front_vlog.