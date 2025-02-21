USMTS destined for Lone Star State double-double

- Advertisement -

The 27th season featuring America’s premier powerhouse of dirt modified racing kicks off the 2025 Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt with a huge double-double weekend in the Lone Star State.

The Best of the Best light the fuse Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1, with the 10th Annual USMTS Winter Nationals at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway and then blasts into the next weekend at the Rocket Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday, March 1-2, for the 15th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals.

All four shows will pay $5,000 to win for the Summit USMTS Modifieds for a possible $20,000 or more to sweep the first four features of 2025.

Returning to the venue just outside of Waco for the first time since 2017, past winners at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway, include Ryan Gustin and Zack VanderBeek with two wins each. Mike Sorensen, Johnny Scott, Rodney Sanders and Stormy Scott have also won at the HOT.

Drivers can add to their total income for the week with the USRA American Racer Modified Series on Thursday to kick off the season for the ARMS and the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series. Limited Mods/B-Mods and Factory Stocks will join the racing show all three nights.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 7:30 and racing action to start at 8 each night.

The Heart O’ Texas Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located off of I-35 to exit 343 (FM 308), then 0.6 mile north on east frontage road to 784 N McLennan Dr, Elm Mott, TX 76640. Check out HeartOTexasSpeedway.com to learn more.

After a thriller last year where Jack Sartain won the opening night, fans can expect more of the same when the USMTS returns to the Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas. Dan Ebert captured Saturday’s finale.

One year earlier, eventual Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Tom Berry Jr. bested veteran Terry Phillips and a record 85 entries on the first night while Jake Timm topped the rain-delayed Sunday show.

Meanwhile, eventual USMTS national champ Dustin Sorensen topped the opening night in 2022 with the finale of the 12th Annual Texas Spring Nationals going to Tyler Davis—the eventual Summit USRA Modified National Champion.

Prior to that, the series was rained out in 2019 when the track was called 82 Speedway. Before that, it was known as East Texas Speedway and Philip Houston won the first USMTS contest here on June 25, 2015.

USRA Stock Cars, USRA Limited Mods (USRA B-Mods permitted), and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks, will be in action both nights too. Eco Mods join the party on Saturday.

Located about 15 minutes west of Paris and 25 minutes east of Bonham, check out RocketRacewayPark.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram and X to learn more.

Unleashing the beast: The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt is the ultimate proving ground where only the fiercest, most skilled dirt slingers in North America dare to tread. This is where legends are forged, battles are won and the roar of engines drowns out the weak.

Back in 1998, Todd and Janet Staley took a raw, untamed beast called the United States Modified Series and unleashed it on the world as the USMTS. Since 1999, this juggernaut has been tearing up the tracks while dishing out over $20 million in hard-earned cash to more than 4,700 warriors across 185 battlefields in 19 states.

This is where the elite meet, and every driver from the top guns to the local heroes, get a shot at glory. Over 1,500 gladiators from 36 states have thrown down at 58 of America’s most brutal dirt tracks, turning each event into a spectacle of speed, skill and sheer audacity.

As we charge into the 27th season in 2025, get ready for 22 of the toughest, grittiest arenas in the land to host 39 nights of relentless, heart-pounding action. This is where the real racers of dirt modified racing come to show their mettle. Are you ready to witness the chaos, the speed, the glory? This is where legends are made, the dirt flies and the engines roar. Get ready for the USMTS—where only the toughest survive.

