Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Returning to Volusia Speedway Park With Momentum

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Feb. 25, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel is heading back to Volusia Speedway Park this weekend for the Bike Week Jamboree, which kicks off 17 straight weeks of racing for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The team enters the doubleheader at the dirt oval in Barberville, Fla., this Sunday and Monday ranked second in the championship standings – only 16 points out of the lead.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back to Volusia and resuming the season,” Gravel said. “I’m hoping we get two races in and Mother Nature doesn’t mess with us. We lost one of the races to rain last year.”

Gravel is one of only two drivers who produced a top-five result during all four World of Outlaws races at the track during the season-opening DIRTcar Nationals earlier this month.

“There was room to grow after the first couple of nights not qualifying well,” he said. “When we qualified well we kinda did everything right. One night we stubbed our toe in the dash and the other night we misjudged the track in the feature. That’s just normal stuff. We’ve been executing well.”

Gravel has won five of his last 15 races at Volusia Speedway Park.

“There’s always pressure to win, but we’ve won a lot of races and we’re the defending champion so we’re expected to win,” he said. “We want to win as much as we can, but I don’t feel pressure that we have to get that win. We know if we do our job as a team and I do my job the wins will come.”

SEASON STATS –

4 races, 0 wins, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Sunday and Monday at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., for the Bike Week Jamboree with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

