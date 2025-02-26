Central Missouri Speedway 2025 Schedule and Plans

- Advertisement -

After a long wait, staff meetings, and detailed discussions regarding the upcoming season, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is pleased to announce its 2025 schedule of events and plans for the year.

The schedule includes 20 nights of racing from mid-April to mid-September and kicks off with a practice test and tune session on Saturday, April 12. The regular season kicks off the following Saturday, on April 19.

For 2025, there will be no registration fee for weekly racing; however, drivers must still complete the required track and tax forms. Weekly classes for 2025 include Unsanctioned B-Mods, Unsanctioned Pure Stocks, plus POWRi Super Stocks and POWRi Midwest Mods. Rules have been posted under the Rules/Forms link on the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.com.

Special events include appearances by the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series, the 4 State Dirt Late Model Series, the Heartland Modified Tour, and the Revival Dirt Late Model Series. Throughout the season, guest classes will include 305 Sprint Cars along with the Show Me Vintage Racers.

A total of 11 special events appears on the schedule throughout the year. Highlights include $1,000-to-Win POWRi Midwest Mods on Saturday, May 24; $1,500-to-Win B-Mods on May 24; $3,500-to-Win B-Mods on Sunday, May 25; $1,000-to-Win Pure Stocks, on July 4; $2,500-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks on July 26; and $3,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks on Sept 13, to close the season.

The revised general race rules are also available. The 2025 general rules include several format and program changes, which the track believes will please many drivers and fans.

CMS is looking for an organization, club, sorority, fraternity, or school group to commit to trash cleanup for the entire season. Additionally, the track will return to offering a 50/50 drawing, with a special account for a driver’s point fun at the end of the season.

We are also looking for an energetic, friendly, and athletic ticket seller who is not afraid to interact with the crowd, dress the part, and sell the drawing tickets to the fans and drivers to bulk up the points fund. Interested parties in these positions will need to contact Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338, no calls after 8 pm please. Track cleanup is a paid position, the 50/50 seller will earn a percentage of their overall sales for the night.

Another change for the year includes the first-ever availability of reserved pit stalls. Once the details of the lots and locations are determined for the reserved pit stalls are finalized, we will release further information regarding this much-requested offering. In the meantime, drivers interested in reserving a pit stall may send the track a private message via the track’s Facebook page expressing their interest. The track’s Facebook page may be found at www.facebook.com/CMSgoingGreen.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg on Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.

Saturday, April 12 Test & Tune Session 5 to 8 p.m. Race #1, Saturday, April 19 B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #2, Saturday, April 26 B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Guest Class 305 Sprints Race #3, Saturday, May 3 Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series (SLMR). Plus, B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Saturday, May 10 Weekend Off – No Racing! Race #4, Saturday, May 17 Warrensburg Ford-Chrysler/Cliff Harris Auto Group Race Night, featuring B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, Pure Stocks, Guest Class 305 Sprints Race #5, Saturday, May 24

(No Pure Stocks) Memorial Day Weekend Night One – $1,000-to-Win Midwest Mods. $1,500-to-Win B-Mods, plus Super Stocks and Guest Class 305 Sprints Race #6, Sunday, May 25

(No Midwest Mods) Memorial Day Weekend Night Two – $3,500-to-Win B-Mods. Also running Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Guest Class 305 Sprints Race #7, Saturday, May 31 B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #8, Saturday, June 7 B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Saturday, June 14 Weekend Off – No Racing! Race #9, Saturday, June 21 Seeburg Muffler presents the 4 State Dirt Late Model Series Rumble. Plus, B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #10, Saturday, June 28 B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks.

Guest Class Show-Me Vintage Racing Race #11, Friday, July 4

25th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial

(No B-Mods, No Midwest Mods) Independence Day Weekend Night One – Inaugural Event, Featuring the Heartland Modified Tour. Plus, Super Stocks and $1,000-to-Win Pure Stocks. 25th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial. Race #12, Saturday, July 5

25th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial

(No Pure Stocks) Independence Day Weekend Night Two – Inaugural Event, Featuring the Heartland Modified Tour. Plus, B-Mods, Super Stocks and Midwest Mods. Saturday, July 12 Weekend Off – No Racing! Race #13, Saturday, July 19 Revival Dirt Late Model Series. Plus, B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #14, Saturday, July 26 $2,500-to-Win, Eighth-Annual Super Stock Showdown. Plus, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods Race #15, Saturday, August 2

Kids Night at the Speedway B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Saturday, August 9 Weekend Off – No Racing! Race #16, Saturday, August 16 Midwest Coatings, LLC presents B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks, plus Guest Class 305 Sprints Race #17, Saturday, August 23 W-K Chevrolet Race Night, B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks, plus Guest Class 305 Sprints Race #18, Saturday, August 30

(No Super Stocks) Labor Day Weekend Night One – 4 State Dirt Late Model Series. Plus, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods. Race #19, Sunday, August 31

(No Midwest Mods or Pure Stocks) Labor Day Weekend Night Two – 4 State Dirt Late Model Series. Plus, B-Mods, Super Stocks, and Guest Class 305 Sprints Saturday, September 6 Weekend Off – No Racing! Race # 20, Saturday, Sept 13

One Hour Earlier Start, Races 6:30 Fifth Annual Hog Roast, $3,000-to-Win Super Stocks, also running B-Mods, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. Hog Roast and Party Following Races.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg on Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.