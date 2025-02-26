Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Starts Season with Peach State Doubleheader this Weekend

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) The twelfth edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco starts this weekend with a pair of showdowns in the Peach State. Up first will be a visit to Swainsboro Raceway on Friday night, February 28, as a $7,553 top prize will be up for grabs at the Swainsboro, Georgia oval. The double-dip will then conclude on Saturday evening, March 1 with a $10,053 to win shootout at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia.

This Friday at Swainsboro, all gates will open at 4:00pm with the Drivers Meeting scheduled for 6:30pm and Hot Laps starting promptly at 7:00pm. Grandstand admission will be $30.00 for adults and $20.00 for kids ages 6-11. Pit admission will be $45.00 for adults and $30.00 for kids ages 6-11. Children 5 and under will be admitted for FREE.

Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models, the 602 Late Models, Road Warriors, Street Stocks, Crown Vic Pro’s, and Crown Vic Jr.’s will also be in racing competition. The Spring Nationals tour has visited Swainsboro on two different occasions and Evans, Georgia standout Brandon Overton has claimed the checkered flag both times in 2022 and 2023. Swainsboro Raceway is located at 586 Modoc Road in Swainsboro, GA 30401. More information can be found by calling 478-494-0584 or by accessing www.swainsbororaceway.com.

On Saturday at Senoia, the pit gates will swing open at 2:00pm, the grandstands will allow patrons into the historic facility at 4:00pm, and racing will start at approximately 7:00pm. Adult grandstand admission will be $30.00, while kids ages 12 and under will be allowed into the stands for FREE. Pit admission will be $40.00 for adults, $20.00 for kids ages 6-12, and FREE for those children 5 and under.

In addition to the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series headlining the racing card, the Red Clay 602 Late Model Series ($2,500 to win), Enduro ($2,500 to win), and Charger divisions will also be in action on the gray gumbo. The Spring Nationals has visited Senoia on nine different occasions with the winner’s list consisting of Jonathan Davenport (’16), Chris Madden (’16), Michael Page (’17), Donald McIntosh (’17), Scott Bloomquist (’18), Dale McDowell (’18), Chris Madden (’19), Shane Clanton (’22), and Wil Herrington (’23). Senoia Raceway is located at 171 Brown Road in Senoia, GA 30276. More information can be found by calling 770-599-6161 or by logging onto www.senoiaraceway1969.com.

The Spring Nationals tire rule in 2025 is Hoosier Racing Tire NLMT 2, 3, 4 and American Racer Tire 44, 48, Pro3/56, Pro4. Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 each night and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing.

As in past years, the Champion of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will receive an additional $10,053 following the tour finale on Sunday, May 25 at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee. There are fourteen (14) dates on the tour schedule in 2025 and as long as there are at least ten (10) completed events, drivers will drop their worst TWO (2) races. If only nine (9) or less events are completed due to inclement weather, there will be NO dropped races at the end of the miniseries.

Swainsboro Raceway Feature Purse (40 Laps):

1. $7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

Senoia Raceway Feature Purse (53 Laps):

1. $10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500

2025 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, February 28 – Swainsboro Raceway (Swainsboro, GA) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, March 1 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA) – $10,053 to win

Friday, March 28 – Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, AL) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, March 29 – East AL Motor Speedway (Phenix City, AL) – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 18 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 19 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $21,000 to win

Friday, April 25 – Beckley Motor Speedway (Mount Hope, WV) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 26 – Beckley Motor Speedway (Mount Hope, WV) – $15,053 to win

Friday, May 2 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 3 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, GA) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 9 – Rockcastle Speedway (Mount Vernon, KY) – $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 10 – Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, KY) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 24 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 25 – Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, TN) – $10,053 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call/text series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

