Joe makes it a Chisholm sweep at USMTS Summit Texas Winter Nationals

The outlaw modifieds of the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt returned to the Heart O’ Texas Speedway on Saturday for the second and final night of the 10th Annual Texas Winter Nationals.

Like the night before, Chisholm was the early leader of the 40-lap main event, but this night it was Joe Chisholm, the younger brother of defending USMTS national champ and winner of Friday’s feature Jim Chisholm.

Running the faster but more dangerous high side of the high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval, the night’s first G-Style Energy Caution Flag waved with 12 laps complete.

With the option to remain on the top groove where he stayed with for the first dozen laps, Joe Chisholm chose to restart from the bottom. The choice cost him the lead as Tanner Mullens stole first place away while Kyle Strickler and Rodney Sanders tussled for the third spot.

Three laps later, a multi-car incident in turn one slowed the pace again and Mullens found himself in a thrilling back-and-forth with Joe Chisholm who regained the top spot on lap 19 after some contact with Mullens.

The yellow flag appeared for a third time on lap 23 when Joe Chisholm’s strong run from 16th ended with contact between himself and Strickler. Both suffered damage and restarted from the rear of the pack with 17 laps to go.

On the restart, a quick spin by Carlos Ahumada Jr. brought about the fifth and final caution as he was sniffing the top five.

Back under green, it was Joe Chisholm racing away from his pursuers as “Smoke” notched his career-first USMTS victory and the $5,000 winner’s share of the prize money.

“I just kept on telling myself it was a weekly show,” said the 18-year-old from Osage, Iowa. “I race against Jim and Jake (Timm) and Brandon Davis, and they’re just as good as any other USRA or USMTS competitor out there.

Even at just 18 years old, Joe Chisholm has a solid résumé with a pair of USRA B-Mod national titles in 2022 and 2023, and a victory at last year’s Summit USRA Nationals en route to runner-up honors in the USRA Modified national points.

Nevertheless, it was nerve-racking for him.

“I had to calm myself down a few times, and sorry for getting into Tanner in three and four,” he added. “I thought I was going to stick a little bit better. I made a couple mistakes, but I was able to bounce back and learn from it.”

Mullens came home second to build on his weekend of podium finishes. He finished third on Friday night, and won Thursday’s USRA American Racer Modified Series event here.

“I know that’s just racing there. I know he wouldn’t do it on purpose,” Mullens said of the contact between himself and the winner. “I thought I had something there for a minute, but he gets down the straight-away pretty good. We’ll save the notes for the for the next race here and then come back.”

Rolling past the checkered flag behind Mullens was Terry Phillips to join Joe Chisholm and Mullens on the Featherlite Trailers Top-3 podium. His charge from 15th on the starting grid earned T.P. the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Rodney Sanders and rookie contender Reece Solander rounded out the top five while the rest of the top-10 were Kyle Brown, Nathan Smith, Gary Christian, Jim Chisholm and Alex Williamson.

Rocket welcomes USMTS next weekend: After a thriller last year, fans can expect more of the same when the USMTS returns to the Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, for the 15th Annual Texas Spring Nationals on Friday and Saturday, March 7-8.

Both nights will pay $5,000 to win the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main, with USRA Stock Cars, USRA Limited Mods (USRA B-Mods permitted) and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks also in action both nights. Eco-Mods join the card on Saturday.

Located about 15 minutes west of Paris and 25 minutes east of Bonham, check out RocketRacewayPark.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram and X to learn more.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

10th Annual Texas Winter Nationals – Day 2 of 2

Heart O’ Texas Speedway, Elm Mott, Texas

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

QUALIFYING GROUP 1:

1. 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan., 15.197

2. 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M., 15.222

3. 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D., 15.364

4. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 15.400

5. 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas, 15.431

6. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 15.453

7. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 15.516

8. 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 15.579

9. 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, 15.591

10. 71X Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, 15.620

11. 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., 15.628

12. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 15.668

13. 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 15.867

14. 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas, 15.877

15. 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 15.958

16. 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla., 15.988

17. 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla., 16.174

18. 2GG Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 16.550

19. 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla., 16.589

20. D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas, 16.739

21. 13S John Smelley, Longview, Texas, 17.438

22. 62 J.D. Davis, Merkel, Texas, 17.708

QUALIFYING GROUP 2:

1. 91X Jamie Burford, Keatchie, La., 15.070

2. 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark., 15.078

3. 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark., 15.118

4. 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., 15.140

5. 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark., 15.174

6. 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn., 15.179

7. 45T Eric Tomlinson, Robinson, Texas, 15.190

8. 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, 15.208

9. 12S Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas, 15.229

10. 11J Justin Radcliff, Waco, Texas, 15.257

11. P1 Paul White, Waco, Texas, 15.270

12. 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., 15.342

13. 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M., 15.385

14. 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis., 15.414

15. 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., 15.426

16. 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas, 15.552

17. 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 15.559

18. 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas, 15.623

19. 7G David Goode Jr., Copperas Cove, Texas, 15.755

20. 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn., 33.144

21. 7S Troy Schaberg, Amity, Ark., 33.144

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (7) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (3) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

4. (5) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

5. (8) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

6. (1) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

7. (11) 13S John Smelley, Longview, Texas

8. (9) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

9. (10) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

10. (6) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

11. (4) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

2. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (3) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (1) 71X Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

5. (5) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

6. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (7) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

8. (9) 2GG Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

9. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

10. (10) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

DNS – 62 J.D. Davis, Merkel, Texas

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 12S Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

2. (3) 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

3. (2) 45T Eric Tomlinson, Robinson, Texas

4. (4) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

5. (10) 7G David Goode Jr., Copperas Cove, Texas

6. (7) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

7. (6) P1 Paul White, Waco, Texas

8. (5) 91X Jamie Burford, Keatchie, La.

9. (11) 7S Troy Schaberg, Amity, Ark.

10. (8) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

11. (9) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (4) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

3. (6) 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

5. (3) 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn.

6. (8) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

7. (5) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

8. (9) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

9. (10) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

10. (1) 11J Justin Radcliff, Waco, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

2. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (5) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

4. (3) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

5. (2) 45T Eric Tomlinson, Robinson, Texas

6. (8) 91X Jamie Burford, Keatchie, La.

7. (12) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

8. (13) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

9. (9) P1 Paul White, Waco, Texas

10. (11) 7S Troy Schaberg, Amity, Ark.

11. (14) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

12. (15) 11J Justin Radcliff, Waco, Texas

13. (16) 62 J.D. Davis, Merkel, Texas

14. (10) 2GG Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

15. (4) 71X Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

16. (6) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (15) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

2. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (7) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

4. (13) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

5. (2) 7G David Goode Jr, Copperas Cove, Texas

6. (14) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

7. (11) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

8. (5) 13S John Smelley, Longview, Texas

9. (12) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

10. (3) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

11. (10) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

12. (8) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

13. (4) 97 Cole Anderson, Le Center, Minn.

14. (6) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

15. (9) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (2) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (15) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (10) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

6. (6) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (19) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

8. (25) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

9. (16) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

10. (9) 15WX Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

11. (14) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

12. (5) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

13. (23) 91X Jamie Burford, Keatchie, La.

14. (26) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

15. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

16. (7) 24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

17. (20) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

18. (11) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

19. (8) 12S Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

20. (12) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

21. (18) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

22. (17) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

23. (22) 7G David Goode Jr., Copperas Cove, Texas

24. (13) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

25. (21) 45T Eric Tomlinson, Robinson, Texas

26. (24) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

Lap Leaders: Joe Chisholm 1-12, Mullens 13-18, Joe Chisholm 19-40.

Total Laps Led: Joe Chisholm 34, Mullens 6.

Margin of Victory: 0.793 second.

Time of Race: 29 minutes, 44.299 seconds (5 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Christian, M. Smith.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Phillips (started 15th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 43.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, March 7-8, Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Girolamo.

American Racer – Williamson.

Bear Graphix – Melton.

Beyea Custom Headers – Sanders.

Bryke Racing – Ahumada.

BSB Manufacturing – Mason Williams.

Champ Pans – Solander.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Brown.

Edelbrock – Hatton.

Fast Shafts – Brown.

Featherlite Trailers – Joe Chisholm, Mullens, Phillips.

FK Rod Ends – Phillips.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Joe Chisholm.

Harris Auto Racing – Ingalls.

Hodges Farms & Dredging – Burford.

Hooker Harness – Strickler.

Hyperco – Brown.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Lavasseur.

Keyser Manufacturing – Williamson.

KSE Racing Products – Jim Chisholm.

MD3 – Joe Chisholm.

MSD Performance – Sanders.

Penske Racing Shocks – Burford.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Lavasseur.

QA1 – Mullens.

Quarter Master – Jim Chisholm.

RacerWebsite.com – Davis.

Real Racing Wheels – Westover.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Joe Chisholm.

Simpson Race Products – Mullens.

Sweet Manufacturing – Manuel Williams II.

Swift Springs – Joe Chisholm, S. Gaddis, Hatton.

Sybesma Graphics – Joe Chisholm.

Total Power – S. Gaddis.

VP Racing – Joe Chisholm.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Houston.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – N. Smith.