Brian Shirley Rules MLRA Throwback Opener at Springfield Raceway

Dirt Late Model NewsMissouriSpringfield Raceway

Preparations for WoO’s Tennessee Tipoff Underway

CHILTON, Wis. (03/03/25) – After enduring an early season filled with adversity, Brian Shirley bounced back with a triumphant $5,036 preliminary victory in Friday’s MLRA Throwback at Springfield Raceway.

Shirley, who claimed the overall fast time honors and a heat race win, secured the evening sweep with a flag-to-flag victory in the 30-lap opener aboard the Bob Cullen Racing / Thomason Express No. 3s J&J Ventures & Gaming / Longhorn Chassis Super Late Model.

The win marked his first of the 2025 season.

“(I’m) just happy for my team, my guys, you know they’ve been working their butt off,” Shirley said. “Obviously everybody knows how tough Speedweeks was for us … these guys have been through the wringer with me over the last month, with ups and downs and gotta thank my wife, my kids, my dad, everybody back home and the fans that come out to support us.”

Shirley and the Bob Cullen Racing team trekked to Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on Friday afternoon for the two-day MLRA Throwback weekend.

 

With 28 Late Models entered for the opener, which paid tribute to the now-defunct Midwest LateModel Racing Association, Shirley posted the fastest qualifying time before dominating his heat race for the win. Brian started the 30-lap main event from the pole and led flag-to-flag to secure his first victory of the season. He outran Dillon McCowan and Tony Jackson Jr. to collect $5,036 payday.

 

As the calendar turned to March on Saturday, Shirley once again showed early speed as he raced into the $10,036-to-win MLRA Throwback finale with an uncontested win in his heat race. Taking the green in fourth, an untimely bobble on lap 14 while closing in on early leader Gordy Gundaker sent Shirley to the back of the field. Undeterred, he fought his way back through the pack, ultimately finishing fifth at the checkered flag.

 

Full results are available at www.SpringfieldRaceway.com.

 

Shirley is tentatively set to return to action in two weeks for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series doubleheader at Smoky Mountain Speedway. The Tennessee Tipoff kicks off with a $12,000-to-win preliminary event on Friday, March 14th, followed by a $15,000 top prize on Saturday for the finale.

 

Full event details at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

 

Brian Shirley and Bob Cullen Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners which include: Bob Cullen Racing, Thomason Express LLC, Hoker Trucking LLC, J&J Ventures and Gaming, KBC Graphix, Allgaier Performance, Hoosier Tire Midwest, Inc., Durham Racing Engines, Inc., Ted Brown’s Quality Paint and Body Shop, Midwest Sheet Metal Company, Bass Livestock, Longhorn Chassis, VP Racing Fuels, Race Ranch, CHEAP Cars, VG Performance, Swift Springs, ProFabrication, Inc., Bell Helmets, AfterBurner Performance, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Bob Cullen Racing, please visit www.BobCullenRacing.com and www.BrianShirley.com.

