Clay Stuckey Banks Career Payday at Springfield Raceway

Louisiana Racer Earns $10,036 in MLRA Throwback

SHREVEPORT, La. (03/04/25) – Over the past few seasons, Clay Stuckey has steadily made a name for himself in the Super Late Model ranks. This past weekend, the 21-year-old Louisiana racer collected the most lucrative payday of his career with a $10,036 triumph in the second round of the MLRA Throwback at Springfield Raceway.

Stuckey, who dedicated the monumental victory to his brother Jarret who continues to battle health issues, outran Gordy Gundaker in Saturday’s 36-lap finale to claim his second win of the 2025 season in his Lucas Oil / Advanced Powder Coating / FiberTec Laser Cutting No. 15 Black Diamond Racecars Late Model.

“I was just trying to feel Gordy (Gundaker) out and just see what his weaknesses were,” Stuckey said. “On that first restart I was on the bottom behind him, I didn’t really hit it right, then the next restart I got a lucky break. I timed it right and I figured there was enough brown in the middle that I could get by him … definitely the biggest win (of my career), thank you to Ernie and Jerry for putting this on. MLRA was one of my favorite series and sucks that it had to go, but it is what it is. Hell of a night, we’ll see what we can do the rest of the year.”

Stuckey and his Black Diamond Racing Team kicked off the spring season with a visit to Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on Friday afternoon for the two-day MLRA Throwback event.

In a competitive 28-car field, Stuckey started the night off with a heat race victory before recording a Top-5 finish in the $5,036-to-win opener. He trailed Brian Shirley, Dillon McCowan, and Tony Jackson Jr. to the checkers with Billy Moyer Sr. completing the Top-5.

Carrying the same speed into Saturday’s program, Stuckey advanced into the main event with a win in his heat. Rolling off from the outside pole for the 36-lap affair, Clay dropped to fourth early but remained poised as he quickly regained ground. The Shreveport, Louisiana native overtook Gordy Gundaker on lap 15 and led the rest of the way to claim the $10,036 victory.

The win not only marked his second victory of the season but also earned him the largest payday of his Super Late Model career.

Full results are available at www.SpringfieldRaceway.com.

Stuckey is busy preparing for this weekend’s doubleheader with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series at his hometown track, Boothill Speedway. The sixth annual Ronny Adams Memorial begins Friday with a $5,000-to-win A-Main, followed by Saturday’s feature, which boasts a $10,000 top prize.

Full event details can be found at www.COMPDirt.com.

