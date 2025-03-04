Kenny Collins Cashes in at Senoia Raceway for $2,500 Red Clay Series Victory

- Advertisement -

(SENOIA, GEORGIA) The 2025 season opener for the Schaeffer’s Oil by Mike Bruner Red Clay 602 Late Model Series took place on Saturday night, March 1 at Senoia Raceway and it was Kenny Collins, of Colbert, Georgia, claiming the feature victory! By virtue of posting the fourth quickest lap overall during the 602 Late Model qualifying session at the historic Senoia, Georgia oval, Kenny rolled off from the outside of the second row in the 30-lap main event. Kenny then worked his way past early leader Marty Massey on the third circuit and led the rest of the way to collect the $2,500 first place prize money.

Polesitter Taylor Cole fell back a few spots, but ultimately worked his way back up to the second position to finish a strong runner-up. Marty Massey, who paced the field for the first two laps, rounded out the podium in third. Austin Horton improved three positions to come home fourth, while Cass Fowler did the same to record a fifth place performance in the Red Clay 602 Late Model Series lid lifter.

Kenny Collins drove a #00 Barry Wright ICON machine with sponsorship in part from Phoenix Roofing Systems, Fox Diesel Services, Southeast Misc. Erectors, Perdue’s Paint & Body, Willco Company, Georgia Sprinkler, Devine Towing & Recovery, Superior Electrical Solutions, Scott Ray Excavating, BSN Sports, Pulatty Farms, Collins Signs, Boswell Oil, and VP Racing Fuels.

A total of 28 competitors signed into the pit area on Saturday at Senoia Raceway. The track opted to start each entrant and the starting grid was set solely through Knowles Race Parts and Bodies qualifying. Taylor Cole, of Cartersville, Georgia, toured the gray gumbo fastest in time trials with his quick lap of 16.288 seconds.

The 30-lapper was slowed by a trio of yellow flags. The first caution flag flew on lap 19 when Ryan Clay went spinning in turn one. Another stoppage in the racing action occurred on lap 25 when Ryan Clay and Jamie Godbee got the worst end of a multi-car incident. The final yellow of the night came on lap 28 when Nickelos Stiles went for a spin and collected Kevin Fisher. Nineteen drivers completed all thirty circuits.

Next up for the Schaeffer’s Oil by Mike Bruner Red Clay 602 Late Model Series will be a visit to Lavonia Speedway on Saturday evening, March 22. The 602 Late Models will vie for a $2,000 payday at the Lavonia, Georgia facility. More information can be found online by pointing your web browser to www.lavoniaspeedway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil by Mike Bruner Red Clay 602 Late Model Series

Round 1 Race Summary

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Senoia Raceway – Senoia, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

(4) Kenny Collins $2,500 (1) Taylor Cole $1,250 (2) Marty Massey $700 (7) Austin Horton $500 (8) Cass Fowler $400 (6) Dustin Diem $375 (15) Maverick Davidson $350 (14) Wesley Marchman $320 (12) Matthew Kade $300 (11) Dawson Martin $280 (19) Parker Marchman $260 (22) Hunter Atkinson $240 (17) Griffin Smith $220 (24) Bubba Scott $200 (9) Braxtin Barber $200 (25) Jamie Godbee $200 (21) Dawson Lowe $200 (3) Nickelos Stiles $200 (5) Kevin Fisher $200 (27) Garrett Williams $200 (18) Raeann Gibbs $200 (28) Kannon West $200 (20) Alan Brewer $200 (10) Cody Overton $200 (13) Ryan Clay $200 (23) Alex Vance $200 (26) Justin Howard $200

DNS. (16) Rye Faulk

Entries: 28

Lap Leaders: Marty Massey (Laps 1-2), Kenny Collins (Laps 3-30)

Cautions: 3

Knowles Race Parts and Bodies Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Taylor Cole 16.288

Qualifying Results: 1. 66-Taylor Cole, 00:16.288[17]; 2. 15-Marty Massey, 00:16.370[8]; 3. 007-Nickelos Stiles, 00:16.497[2]; 4. 00C-Kenny Collins, 00:16.498[15]; 5. J1-Kevin Fisher, 00:16.527[1]; 6. D9-Dustin Diem, 00:16.552[9]; 7. 3-Austin Horton, 00:16.575[24]; 8. C9-Cass Fowler, 00:16.583[16]; 9. B1-Braxtin Barber, 00:16.595[5]; 10. 01-Cody Overton, 00:16.603[18]; 11. 721-Dawson Martin, 00:16.614[11]; 12. 7K-Matthew Kade, 00:16.659[12]; 13. 90-Ryan Clay, 00:16.664[3]; 14. 27W-Wesley Marchman, 00:16.671[26]; 15. 112-Mavrick Davidson, 00:16.714[10]; 16. 4-Rye Faulk, 00:16.725[23]; 17. 22S-Griffin Smith, 00:16.779[22]; 18. 57-Raeann Gibbs, 00:16.794[28]; 19. 27-Parker Marchman, 00:16.818[19]; 20. 22-Alan Brewer, 00:16.823[13]; 21. 16-Dawson Lowe, 00:16.839[27]; 22. 25H-Hunter Atkinson, 00:16.841[25]; 23. 00-Kannon West, 00:16.873[4]; 24. 95-Alex Vance, 00:16.968[7]; 25. 16S-Bubba Scott, 00:17.056[20]; 26. 97-Jamie Godbee, 00:17.260[14]; 27. 09-Justin Howard, 00:17.313[6]; 28. 54-Garrett Williams, 00:17.480[21]

Current Red Clay 602 Late Model Series Point Standings:

Kenny Collins – 200 Taylor Cole – 196 Marty Massey – 194 Austin Horton – 192 Cass Fowler – 190 Dustin Diem – 188 Maverick Davidson – 186 Wesley Marchman – 184 Matthew Kade – 182 Dawson Martin – 180

2025 Red Clay 602 Late Model Series Schedule:

February 22 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, GA) – PPD TO 3/22

March 1 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA) – KENNY COLLINS

March 22 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, GA) – $2,000 to win

March 28 – Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, AL) – $2,000 to win

April 5 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $3,000 to win

April 12 – Lake View Motor Speedway (Nichols, SC) – $2,000 to win

April 26 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $2,000 to win

May 3 – To Be Announced

June 10 – Laurens County Speedway (Laurens, SC) – $2,000 to win

June 14 – To Be Announced

June 28 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $2,000 to win

July 12 – Harris Speedway (Rutherfordton, NC) – $2,000 to win

July 15 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $2,000 to win

July 17 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, GA) – $2,000 to win

July 22 – Toccoa Raceway (Toccoa, GA) – $2,000 to win

July 24 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $2,000 to win

July 25 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $2,500 to win

August 16 – Wythe Raceway (Rural Retreat, VA) – $2,000 to win

September 6 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $2,500 to win

September 13 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $3,000 to win

September 19 – Anderson Motor Speedway (Anderson, SC) – $TBA

September 27 – Winder-Barrow Speedway (Winder, GA) – $2,000 to win

October 10 – To Be Announced

October 11 – To Be Announced

October 18 – To Be Announced

October 25 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $2,000 to win

The Schaeffer’s Oil by Mike Bruner Red Clay 602 Late Model Series would like to thank all of their marketing partners including Schaeffer’s Oil by Mike Bruner, American Racer Tires, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, Cruise with the Champions, Smith Motors, Styles Services, Virginia Driveline and Differential, C&S Auto Electric, and Peeping Dragon Photography. Any questions concerning the series can be pointed to either Walter Tapp at 864-382-9957 or Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. More information on the tour can be found online at www.RedClaySeries.com. Keep your eye out for a new Red Clay 602 Late Model Series website in the near future!

About Schaeffer’s Oil by Mike Bruner:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy.

From Dallas, Georgia, Mike Bruner brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table with a background in equipment sales and operations that spans over two decades. He has worked with two construction equipment manufacturers and started his own company in 2009, focusing on construction, grading, and hauling. His company has been a Schaeffer customer for many years, and in 2024, he joined the Schaeffer’s Oil team as a full-time sales representative. Learn more or connect with Mike by logging onto www.schaefferoil.com/mikebruner.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com