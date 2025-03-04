Ricky Weiss Tops Toilet Bowl Classic at Clarksville Speedway

- Advertisement -



Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Opener at I-75 Up Next

MONTEREY, Tenn. (03/03/25) – It didn’t take long for Ricky Weiss to make his first trip of the 2025 season to victory lane. The Headingley, Manitoba transplant led all 30 laps of Saturday’s Tuckassee Toilet Bowl Classic finale at Clarksville Speedway aboard his G-Style Transport / Derrick’s Sandblasting No. 7 Sniper Chassis Late Model.

The $7,500 triumph marked Weiss’ first Super Late Model victory since late 2023 at Eldora Speedway. Weiss, who now resides in Monterey, Tennessee, recorded an eight-win 2024 season in the Crate and Limited Late Model ranks.

“I really wanted to stay on the bottom,” Weiss said. “I knew that was the best way around but a couple of guys were starting to get sideways there and I was getting a little worried that if they looped it I would be a sitting duck and get pinched off, so I tried to move up and I was hoping that wouldn’t cost us the race. But there at the end I seen there’s about six laps to go and I could see (his crew signaling) and knew we were pretty safe. I knew if they went around me they probably earned it and they deserved it.”

After kicking off his season in Arizona in late January, Weiss made the short trip to Clarksville (Tenn.) Speedway on Friday afternoon for the first round of the 21st annual Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.

With 24 Late Models on the grounds for the two-day event, Weiss started 11th in the $2,500-to-win opener and made up two spots to finish inside the Top-10 in ninth.

Picking up the pace in Saturday’s program, Ricky claimed the overall fast time honors in qualifying before taking the checkered flag in his heat race. Earning the pole for Saturday night’s finale, Weiss led flag-to-flag to claim his first victory of the season and the famous porcelain throne trophy.

Weiss banked the $7,500 winner’s payday ahead of Friday night’s winner Jason Riggs with Allen Weisser rounding out the podium.

Complete results from the event are available at www.ClarksvilleSpeedway.com.

Weiss is set to return to action this weekend in Tennessee for the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series event at I-75 Raceway. The season opener for the touring series will feature a $20,000-to-win main event on Saturday night.

Full event details can be found at www.HTFSeries.com.

For more information on Ricky Weiss, please visit his website at www.WeissRacing7.com.