Joseph Joiner Wires Clash on the Coast Finale at Deep South Speedway

Finishes Second in Cherokee’s Ginger Owens Memorial on Sunday

MILTON, Fla. (03/05/25) – Joseph Joiner made his maiden voyage to victory lane this past weekend with a $1,000 triumph in the final round of the IMCA TV Clash on the Coast at Deep South Speedway.

Joiner piloted the Andrews Autosport No. 10 entry to his first win of the season and second Clash on the Coast victory of his career.

“Big thanks to Spencer Andrews for letting me wheel this hot rod the past few weeks,” Joiner said. “Everyone at Andrews Autosport is a classy bunch and I am glad I could represent them well. Hoping I can go back-to-back and get the big check at Gaffney tomorrow night.”

A busy week for Hunt the Front drivers Joseph and Jonathan Joiner kicked off on Monday afternoon with the opening round of the third annual IMCA TV Clash on the Coast at Northwest Florida Speedway (Baker, Fla.).

After finishing outside of the Top-10 in the opener, Joseph picked up the pace on Tuesday evening as he drove to a fourth-place finish in the 25-lap main event. Jonathan did not make the feature after a fourth-place finish in a B-Main.

Switching gears to Deep South Speedway (Loxley, Ala.) on Friday and Saturday, both drivers made the feature on Friday with Joseph finishing runner-up to Austen Becerra and Jonathan crossing the line in 12th.

On the final night of the event on Saturday, Joseph started on the pole of the 25-lap finale and led flag-to-flag to secure his first victory of 2025. He outdueled Austin Becerra and Dylan Thornton who completed the podium.

Joiner’s first win of the 2025 season resulted in a $1,000 payday.

Jonathan also found victory lane on Saturday as he picked up a win in the non-qualifier event, earning him a Tire Demon by Love Tap tire machine as his prize.

Joseph’s weekend concluded on Sunday with a visit to Cherokee Speedway (Gaffney, S.C.) for the Cherokee Chief Series debut. Joining 28 Super Late Models for the Ginger Owens Memorial March Madness, Joiner advanced into the $15,000-to-win A-Main with a runner-up finish in his heat. Rolling off fifth, Joseph muscled forward three positions to register a second-place finish. He trailed race-winner Zack Mitchell to the checkers with Chris Ferguson rounding out the podium.

Full results from the events can be found at www.IMCA.com and www.Cherokee-Speedway.com.

This weekend, Joseph is set to return to the driver’s seat of his Super Late Model as the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series kicks off its season at I-75 Raceway. A $20,000 payday will be up for grabs in the tour opener.

Full event details are available at www.HTFSeries.com.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, including Kubota Genuine Parts, Base Racing Fuel, HunttheFront.TV, Trading Paints, Lethal Chassis, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Five Star Bodies, XS Power Batteries, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Schoenfeld Headers, Slicker Graphics, Dirt Track Bank and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net. You can also connect with Hunt the Front on Facebook @huntthefront56, on Twitter @huntthefrontjj, and on Instagram @hunt_the_front_vlog.