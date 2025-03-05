Patrik Daniel Sweeps Southern States Modified Touring Series Weekend Opener

- Advertisement -



2024 Champ Grabs Two Wins at 105 Motor Speedway

CLEVELAND, Texas (03/04/25) – Patrik Daniel picked right back up where he left off in 2024 as he swept the Southern States Modified Series doubleheader this past weekend at 105 Motor Speedway aboard the Lloyd Family Racing / Morrow Renewables / JGM Cleaning No. 7 Modified.

Daniel, the reigning Southern States Modified Series champion, bagged back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday night in the 29th annual Renegade Texas Grand. The doubleheader weekend served as the season opener for the touring series.

“What a weekend,” Daniel exclaimed in victory lane. “We made the decision to head down to Florida this winter, and it turned out to be a valuable learning experience. While we didn’t finish as high as we’d hoped, just making the feature against such tough competition was a win for our team and we were able to apply some of that experience this weekend. A huge thank you to Doug and Lisa Lloyd for giving me the chance to drive this incredible car, and to all of our amazing marketing partners who support us.”

Daniel and the Lloyd Family Racing team invaded 105 Motor Speedway (Cleveland, Texas) on Friday afternoon as the quarter-mile oval hosted the 29th annual Renegade Texas Grand.

With Friday’s program kicking off the doubleheader weekend, Daniel followed up a runner-up finish in his heat race with a 20-lap victory in the opener. He sailed past pole-starting Keith Meek on the second circuit and never looked back.

On Saturday, Patrik stormed into the Renegade Texas Grand finale with a fifth-to-first run in his heat race. Starting the main event in fourth, Daniel took command of the lead on the sixth circuit and paced to his second win in as many nights. He finished 4.387 seconds ahead of Anthony Meek with Keith White rounding out the podium.

Saturday’s victory was worth $1,500.

Complete results from the 29th annual Renegade Texas Grand are available at www.SouthernStatesModifiedSeries.com.

The next scheduled event for Lloyd Family Racing will see 8-year-old Abel Lloyd kick off his 2025 season at the Topeka Quarter Midget Association Track on March 30th.

Full event details at www.TKQMA.net.

Lloyd Family Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include: Morrow Renewables, 1st Class Auto Glass, Travis Graphics, Wegner Automotive, Mayne Construction, JGM Cleaning, Superior Glass & Mirror, ABC Auto, Circle C RV Park, Richard Davis Insurance, Loftis Heating & Air Conditioning, Wade’s Place, Tyler Industrial Supply Company, Doonan Ranch, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Patrik Daniel and Lloyd Family Racing, please visit both websites at www.LloydFamilyRacing.com and www.PatrikDanielRacing.com.