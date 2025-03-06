COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Ronny Adams Memorial Condensed to Friday

HomeDirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car SeriesCOMP Cams Super Dirt Series Ronny Adams Memorial Condensed to Friday

Event Now $10,000-to-win on Friday at Boothill Speedway

GREENWOOD, La. (03/06/25) – With a 70% chance of rain forecasted for Saturday, officials with Boothill Speedway and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) have made the decision to consolidate the sixth annual Ronny Adams Memorial weekend into a single $10,000-to-win event on Friday, March 7.

“It’s that time of year when the weather can go south quick, and now that there’s a 70% chance of rain in place for Saturday, the track and our series wanted to make sure we were able to run the big finale, so the decision was made to make Friday a $10,000-to-win program,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “Albeit a modified weekend, we are very excited to get a big 2025 underway for our teams, fans, and sponsors!”

The 2024 edition of the Ronny Adams Memorial found Bobby Pierce snaring the victory to join Logan Martin, Tyler Stevens, Cade Dillard, and Timothy Culp as former champions.

A strong field of racers are setting their sights on the opening event, including Kyle Beard, B.J. Robinson, Billy Moyer, Morgan Bagley, Ethan Dotson, Drake Troutman, David Breazeale, Tony Jackson Jr., Jon Mitchell, Scott Crigler, Clayton Stuckey, Brandon Ball, Charlie Cole, Austin Vincent, and many more.

The weekend opens with an Open Practice Session on Thursday, March 6 from 6 – 10 p.m. CT. Pit passes are $25 with the general admission area closed.

On Friday, March 7 the CCSDS racers compete in the first round of the 2025 campaign with a $5,000-to-win feature. Sharing the night’s spotlight are USRA Limited Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, USRA Factory Stocks, USRA Tuners, and Sportsters.

Hot laps are at 7 p.m. on Friday evening with racing action to follow.

Friday general admission (ages 11-and-up) is $25 with kids (ages 5-10) $15, and children (ages 4-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 11-and-up) are $40 with kids (ages 5-10) $25, and children (ages 4-and-under) free.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:
Front Tires and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)
Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facility, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com.

The 2025 season is the 19th for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series and marks the most ambitious in the history of the tour with 35 events scheduled at 14 facilities.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Blingin’ Faith Designs, Bubba Green Towing, Bulletproof Racewear, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

 

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

