Cory Kruseman Appointed Director of USAC West Coast Operations

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (March 6, 2025)……….Cory Kruseman has been named the Director of USAC West Coast operations, taking on a pivotal role in overseeing all of the United States Auto Club’s racing endeavors throughout the western United States in addition to handling special projects.

Kruseman, a native of Ventura, California, brings decades of experience in the sport. As a driver, his decorated career resulted in him being a 2023 inductee into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. As a car owner, he operates a sprint car driving school and his own team has won numerous events on the west coast.

With his wealth of experience in several facets of the sport, Kruseman is poised to bring his perspective to his new role and make a significant impact on the future of USAC on the west coast, emphasizing his desire to bridge the gap between racers, racetracks, sponsors and the sport itself.

“I just want to be somebody who can help bring everyone together and figure out what it’s going to take to help the sport thrive into the future,” Kruseman explained. “There’s a lot of competition out here on the west coast, and I think this is the right time to do everything we can to keep auto racing flourishing.”

Kruseman’s career behind the wheel includes such accolades as the 1999 Non-Wing World Sprint Car Champion, 2000 & 2004 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals victories, 2002 & 2005 USAC Indiana Sprint Week titles, the 2006 USAC CRA Sprint Car crown as well as the 2011 USAC Western States Midget championship, in addition to winning more than 100 sprint car features between SCRA, USAC CRA and USAC’s national series. For Kruseman, this new role feels like a natural next step.

“Growing up with a dream to make a living in racing by becoming a driver, and eventually a team owner for so many years and being able to fulfill that dream, I want the next generation to have the same opportunities I had,” Kruseman said.

Kruseman believes it’s critical to support those coming up through the ranks, especially as the economic landscape of racing continues to evolve.

“When people come through the driving school, there are a lot of new ideas and marketing strategies that I’ve seen and heard that I can hopefully help apply,” Kruseman stated. “I feel like if I don’t give it my all to help the sport that allowed me to live my life as well I was able to, it might not be here in 10-15 years for the next generation of racers to follow that same career path.”

Among Kruseman’s first priorities is to meet and connect with the people who make the sport what it is.

“I want to get in and meet the promoters and racers and just kind of get back on the front line,” Kruseman explained. “I want to see how I can help facilitate things, and I want them all to know that I’m here to help the sport.”

In addition to Kruseman’s appointment, Tony Jones will continue to lead the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car division while Malyssa Young will be at the helm of the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midget series.