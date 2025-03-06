Ventura Opens USAC Western States Midget Season this Saturday, March 8!

- Advertisement -

Ventura, California (March 6, 2025)………The 44th season of USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget competition gets underway this Saturday, March 8, with the series season opener at California’s Ventura Raceway.

The event is the 163rd by the series since its debut at the 1/5-mile seaside dirt oval since 1986 and marks the earliest event in series history at Ventura. In fact, only three previous USAC Western States Midget races have been contested at Ventura in the month of March.

March Ventura races have been won by Sleepy Tripp (1987), Billy Boat (1995) and Cory Kruseman (2011), all of whom went on to win the USAC Western States Midget series championship that very same season.

Caden Sarale (Stockton, Calif.) was victorious last July at Ventura and intends to be among those chasing after victory this Saturday and hopes to parlay that into a championship in 2025 just like Tripp, Boat and Kruseman did in previous years.

Reigning series champion Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, California) and Jett Yantis (Bakersfield, California) also captured USAC Western States Midget wins at Ventura in 2025.Also on the card for the event are the USCS Sprint Cars, VRA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Compacts and Motorcycles.

Gates open at 3pm Pacific with racing starting at 5:30pm. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors age 60 and older, military (with ID) as well as students (with ID). Children age 12 and under are free.

FloRacing will have live coverage of the event at www.flosports.link/usac.