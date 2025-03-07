Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Tennessee Tipoff Following a Podium Effort at Clarksville

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team, who will be taking a rare weekend off on March 7-8, are eying the next two World of Outlaws Late Model Series events on their racing calendar. The team will dip south to Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee on March 14-15 for a pair of races that make up the annual ‘Tennessee Tipoff.’

A $12,000 first place prize will be up for grabs next Friday night in the Volunteer State, while Saturday’s shootout will boast a $15,000 payday. If you can’t make it to Smoky Mountain Speedway, you can watch every lap of the doubleheader weekend live on DIRTVision. More information can be found online by pointing your web browser to www.woolms.com.

Last weekend, Dennis Erb Racing invaded Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on February 28-March 1 for the annual running of the ‘Tuckassee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ The Super Late Model portion of the unsanctioned weekend kicked off with a $2,500 to win opener last Friday night. Dennis stopped the clock fourth fastest during the qualifying session prior to moving up to finish third in the 25-lap feature behind only victor Jason Riggs and runner-up Jadon Frame.

On Saturday evening at Clarksville, a $7,500 first place prize was on the line in the weekend finale. Dennis laid down the fastest lap in his group during qualifying before picking up a heat race victory. Unfortunately, the Carpentersville, Illinois standout was an early retiree during the 30-lapper and was ultimately paid for a twenty-second place showing. Full results from the entire ‘Tuckassee Toilet Bowl Classic’ weekend can be found online by clicking on www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, Ideal Ready Mix, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shocks, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com