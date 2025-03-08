Cade Dillard Captures CCSDS Ronny Adams Memorial $10,000 Check

- Advertisement -

Tulsa Speedway and Springfield Raceway Weekend Await

GREENWOOD, La. (03/07/25) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) lifted the lid on their 2025 season on Friday night with the sixth annual Ronny Adams Memorial, which saw Cade Dillard picking up the $10,000 victory.

“I was just praying nothing goofy happened there and I didn’t have a flat or anything crazy,” Dillard said in Victory Lane, adding that he had to “hustle it around pretty good there. Once (crew chief) Donnie (Pederson signaled me), I kind of changed my line there and I was pulling away. I just tried to be a little more cautious and stay far enough away that they could try nothing dumb on us there. But, man, what an awesome racetrack.”

Cade Dillard sat on the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position for the main event with David Breazeale alongside. Breazeale led the first 5 laps before Dillard took control of a lead he would never relinquish on lap 6.

Dillard led the final 35 circuits for his second career Ronny Adams Memorial after also winning the event in 2021.

Ethan Dotson was second at the checkered flag with tenth-starting B.J. Robinson rallied to finish third, while 16th-starting Timothy Culp was the MD3 Bodies Hard Charger after advancing twelve spots to finish fourth and Breazeale was fifth.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series continues their 2025 campaign next weekend with a pair of $5,000-to-win shows. The CCSDS contingent makes their debut on Friday, March 14 at Tulsa (Okla.) Speedway with the 3rd annual Spring Chiller before thundering into Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on Saturday, March 15 for the annual March Madness.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Front Tires and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facilities please visit www.TulsaSpeedway.com and www.SpringfieldRaceway.com .

To watch the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series events live from your favorite streaming device in 2025, please visit www.arrowvision.live/ .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Blingin’ Faith Designs, Bubba Green Towing, Bulletproof Racewear, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 7, 2025

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.)

Ronny Adams Memorial A Feature Ronny Adams Memorial (40 Laps): 1. 97-Cade Dillard[1]; 2. 74X-Ethan Dotson[4]; 3. 1-BJ Robinson[10]; 4. C8-Timothy Culp[16]; 5. 54-David Breazeale[2]; 6. 5-Jon Mitchell[5]; 7. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[3]; 8. 14M-Morgan Bagley[14]; 9. 11-Jon Kirby[9]; 10. 86B-Kyle Beard[20]; 11. 66-Eli Ross[12]; 12. 5C-Brad Couch[18]; 13. 955-Talan Willis[13]; 14. 14JR-Michael King Jr[21]; 15. 3W-Brennon Willard[11]; 16. 12-Scott Crigler[17]; 17. 88-Chance Mann[24]; 18. 2-Charlie Cole[23]; 19. (DNF) 53M-Jason Miles[15]; 20. (DNF) 26-Glen Powell[22]; 21. (DNF) F1-Brett Frazier[7]; 22. (DNF) 15-Clay Stuckey[6]; 23. (DNF) 01A-Drew Armstrong[19]; 24. (DNF) 22-Drake Troutman[8]

Fibertec Laser Cutting B Feat1 Fibertec Laser Cutting (8 Laps): 1. 12-Scott Crigler[2]; 2. 01A-Drew Armstrong[4]; 3. 14JR-Michael King Jr[1]; 4. 7-David Payne[3]; 5. 46-Jade Luzenberg[6]; 6. 2-Charlie Cole[7]; 7. B89-Dakota Smith[5]

MI Truck Repair B Feat 2 MI Truck Repair (8 Laps): 1. 5C-Brad Couch[1]; 2. 86B-Kyle Beard[2]; 3. 26-Glen Powell[3]; 4. 88-Chance Mann[4]; 5. 24H-Dustin Holmes[5]; 6. 15S-Shane Stephens[7]; 7. 56-Ray Goodman[6]; 8. 86-Shawn Mann[8]; 9. (DNS) B17-Brandon Ball

Entries: 32

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Group A (and Overall): Cade Dillard (13.608 sec.)

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier Group B: Clay Stuckey (14.132 sec.)

Pannell Chippping Heat Race #1 Winner: Cade Dillard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #2 Winner: Billy Moyer

Keyser Manufacturing Heat Race #3 Winner: David Breazeale

Fiber Tec Laser Cutting Heat Race #4 Winner: Ethan Dotson

P&W Sales B-Main Winners: Scott Crigler, Brad Couch

Lap Leaders: David Breazeale (1-5), Cade Dillard (6-40)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Cade Dillard

MD3 Five Star Bodies Hard Charger: Timothy Culp (16th-to-4th)

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13: Talan Willis

COMP Cams Top Performer: Cade Dillard

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Cade Dillard