Strickler scores second USMTS win in Texas Spring Nationals

It took just one lap for Kyle Strickler to overtake polesitter Trevor Hughes in Friday’s 40-lap main event for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt, and then led the final 39 times around the Rocket Raceway Park to earn the second USMTS win of his career.

“All I’m gonna say is I’m glad it canceled tomorrow because we might do a little celebrating tonight,” an elated Strickler said in Victory Fuel Victory Lane. “Fireball went ahead and bought a couple bottles of Crown (Royal), so we’re gonna have a few for old daddy Scott Bloomquist tonight.”

It took longer than expected for Strickler to see the checkered flag as the race suffered eleven G-Style Energy Caution Flags, including the first on the opening lap when Jason Hughes stopped with a broken right front suspension.

Tanner Mullens eventually caught and passed the younger Hughes for second place while Rodney Sanders cracked the top five at the lap-20 halfway point.

Mullens, unfortunately, smacked the wall underneath the flag stand and then rolled to a stop on lap 22 with points leader Joe Chisholm doing the same three laps later.

The 40-lapper took nearly 40 minutes to complete, but Strickler remained calm and cool throughout as the veteran racer from Mooresville, N.C., held off Sanders Jim Chisholm to claim the $5,000 winner’s share of the prize money.

“Welcome to the USMTS. This is awesome. I knew that we would get there. I knew our racecar was really fast. That redraw helped out a ton, and being able to get to the lead… I knew I had to make my moves when I could.”

For Jim Chisholm, his run from 16th on the starting grid earned the defending USMTS National Champion earned the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger, just nipping Sanders who started 14th in the Texas Spring Nationals.

Making his first start of the season, Tyler Davis turned up fourth while Trevor Hughes held on to round out the top five.

Gary Christian, Alex Williamson, Mullens, Terry Phillips and Henry Chambers completed the top ten.

King of America coming: The dirt track racing community has been buzzing with anticipation as King of America XIV gears up for an action-packed weekend at the Lucas Oil Speedway, March 27-29.

Also on tap will be the season-opener for the USRA KS Engineering Iron Man Stock Car Series driven by Terminator plus the USRA B-Mods will churn the clay every day. This will be the first time the crown jewel event will be hosted by the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” in Wheatland, Mo.

The excitement begins on Thursday with a $3,000 prize for the Summit USMTS Modified winner. On Friday, the stakes rise with $5,000 for the victory, and the grand finale on Saturday will see the champion taking home a hefty $20,000.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

15th Annual Texas Spring Nationals

Rocket Raceway Park, Petty Texas

Friday, March 7, 2025

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

QULIFYING 1:

1. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 15.353

2. 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M., 15.428

3. 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., 15.456

4. 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla., 15.522

5. 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 15.567

6. 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla., 15.568

7. 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 15.641

8. 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas, 15.645

9. 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 15.712

10. 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 15.716

11. 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas, 15.755

12. 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, 15.756

13. 25H Shane Hartline, Ivanhoe, Texas, 15.796

14. 15G Geoff Lary, Minden, La., 15.8

15. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 15.896

16. 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas, 15.899

17. 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis., 15.998

18. 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo., 16.011

19. 2GX Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., 16.026

20. 751 Rusty Trevathan, Wylie, Texas, 16.128

21. 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn., 16.128

22. 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan., 16.128

QUALIFYING 2:

1. 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, 15.323

2. 32 Mitchell Clement, Bonham, Texas, 15.424

3. 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M., 15.479

4. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 15.508

5. 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla., 15.51

6. 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., 15.688

7. 721 Troy Gemmill, Ponca City, Okla., 15.718

8. 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., 15.72

9. 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas, 15.731

10. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, 15.736

11.) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas, 15.747

12. 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., 15.755

13. 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark., 15.807

14. 12B Bryan Gunwall, Brookston, Texas, 15.861

15. 1S James Reed, Oklahoma City, Okla., 16.085

16. 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., 16.091

17. 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark., 16.105

18. 211 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas, 16.163

19. 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas, 16.212

20. 13S John Smelley, Longview, Texas, 16.553

21. 91X Jamie Burford, Keatchie, La., 17.147

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

3. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (5) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (4) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

8. (7) 25H Shane Hartline, Ivanhoe, Texas

9. (9) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

10. (10) 2GX Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

DNS – 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (3) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

2. (6) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

3. (5) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

4. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

5. (7) 15G Geoff Lary, Minden, La.

6. (8) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

7. (9) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

8. (4) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

9. (10) 751 Rusty Trevathan, Wylie, Texas

10. (1) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

DNS – 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

2. (5) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

3. (4) 721 Troy Gemmill, Ponca City, Okla.

4. (7) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

5. (10) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

6. (11) 91X Jamie Burford, Keatchie, La.

7. (9) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

8. (8) 1S James Reed, Oklahoma City, Okla.

9. (6) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

10. (2) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

11. (3) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (4) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

3. (3) 32 Mitchell Clement, Bonham, Texas

4. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (8) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

8. (7) 12B Bryan Gunwall, Brookston, Texas

9. (9) 211 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

10. (10) 13S John Smelley, Longview, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

4. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (8) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

7. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (11) 211 Chase Hatton, De Berry, Texas

9. (10) 12B Bryan Gunwall, Brookston, Texas

10. (12) 2GX Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

11. (7) 24W Mason Williams, Fouke, Ark.

12. (13) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

13. (9) 1S James Reed, Oklahoma City, Okla.

DNS – 751 Rusty Trevathan, Wylie, Texas

DNS – 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

DNS – 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (7) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (4) 15G Geoff Lary, Minden, La.

4. (3) 91X Jamie Burford, Keatchie, La.

5. (8) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (9) 25H Shane Hartline, Ivanhoe, Texas

7. (5) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Texas

8. (14) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

9. (11) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

10. (10) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Texas

11. (1) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

12. (6) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

13. (12) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

14. (13) 13S John Smelley, Longview, Texas

15. (15) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (30 laps):

1. (4) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

2. (14) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (16) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (7) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (1) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

6. (9) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

7. (23) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (21) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

10. (26) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

11. (22) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

12. (20) 91X Jamie Burford, Keatchie, La.

13. (25) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

14. (27) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

15. (15) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

16. (6) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

17. (17) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

18. (28) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

19. (18) 15G Geoff Lary, Minden, La.

20. (19) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

21. (11) 721 Troy Gemmill, Ponca City, Okla.

22. (5) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

23. (10) 32 Mitchell Clement, Bonham, Texas

24. (2) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

25. (24) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

26. (12) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

27. (8) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

28. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

Lap Leaders: T. Hughes 1, Strickler 2-40.

Total Laps Led: Strickler 39, T. Hughes 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.483 second.

Time of Race: 39 minutes, 13.307 seconds (11 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Williamson, N. Smith.

Emergency Provisionals: S. Gaddis, Chambers, Westover, Lavasseur.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Jim Chisholm (started 16th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 43.

Next Race: March 27-29, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 277, Jim Chisholm 268, Mullens 263, Joe Chisholm 260, Strickler 255, Phillips 239, Williamson 231, Christian 227, Brown 215, T. Hughes 213.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: T. Hughes 213, Chambers 194, Solander 187, Hammett 151, Langford 135.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Phillips 24, Jim Chisholm 20, Joe Chisholm 12, Sanders 12, N. Smith 12.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Skyrocket 28, MBCustoms 25, CDR 21, Mullens 21, BOM 15.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: KSE 28, Hatfield 25, ECE 24, Mullins 23, Durham 18.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Girolamo.

American Racer – Brown.

Bear Graphix – Ingalls.

Beyea Custom Headers – Davis.

Bryke Racing – Brown.

BSB Manufacturing – Ahumada.

Champ Pans – T. Hughes.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Christian.

Dynamic Drivelines – Mullens.

Edelbrock – T. Hughes.

Fast Shafts – M. Smith.

Featherlite Trailers – Jim Chisholm, Sanders, Strickler.

FK Rod Ends – Jim Chisholm.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Strickler.

Harris Auto Racing – Gemmill.

Hodges Farms & Dredging – S. Gaddis.

Hooker Harness – Burford.

Hyperco – Ingalls.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Lavasseur.

Keyser Manufacturing – Chambers.

KSE Racing Products – Williamson.

MD3 – Strickler.

MSD Performance – Davis.

Penske Racing Shocks – S. Gaddis.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Melton.

QA1 – Mullens.

Quarter Master – Phillips.

RaceQuip – Clement.

RacerWebsite – Solander.

Real Racing Wheels – Phillips.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Fowler.

Simpson Race Products – Mullens.

Sweet Manufacturing – M. Smith.

Swift Springs – Sanders, S. Gaddis, Strickler.

Sybesma Graphics – T. Hughes.

Total Power – Joe Chisholm.

VP Racing – Strickler.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Smelley.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Williamson.

