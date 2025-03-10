CCSDS Oklahoma and Missouri Weekend Up this Friday and Saturday

- Advertisement -



Tulsa Speedway and Springfield Raceway Dot Weekend Landscape

GREENWOOD, La. (03/10/25) – Fresh off opening their 2025 season with the Ronny Adams Memorial last Friday, the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) now turns their attention to a pair of $5,000-to-win events in Oklahoma and Missouri.

The doubleheader, opens on Friday, March 14 at Tulsa (Okla.) Speedway with the third annual Spring Chiller before shifting to Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on Saturday, March 15 for the Mr. Dent March Madness

Rain saw last week’s scheduled two-race weekend at Boothill Speedway consolidated to a single night. Cade Dillard picked up the $10,000 win and is technically the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, but will relinquish the point lead as he’s scheduled to resume his 2025 World of Outlaws campaign in East Tennessee. Similarly second-place finisher last Friday night, Ethan Dotson will also head East, which means B.J. Robinson will be the de facto point leader via his third-place finish last week.

Timothy Culp, David Breazeale, Jon Mitchell, Billy Moyer, Morgan Bagley, Jon Kirby, Kyle Beard, Eli Ross, Brad Couch round out the Top 12 in the latest standings. Following this weekend’s action the standings for the championship as well as the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle will start to come into focus.

The CCSDS contingent makes their debut on Friday, March 14 at Tulsa (Okla.) Speedway with the 3rd annual Osage Casino & Hotel Spring Chiller.

Joining the action on Friday night will be the USRA Modifieds, Vetbox Containers Factory Stocks, and Dwarf Cars.

Grandstand admission (ages 13-61) is $15 with military and senior citizens (ages 62-and-older) $10. Kids (ages 12-and-under) are free. Pit passes (ages 13-and-up) are $35 with kids (ages 12-and-under) $15.

Pits open at 5 p.m. CT with grandstand gates at 6 p.m., hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing action at 8 p.m.

Action shifts to Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on Saturday, March 15 for the annual Mr. Dent March Madness. Clay Stuckey claimed a thrilling win in the event in 2024, rallying from deep in the field to claim his first series win.

Also in action are B-Mods, MW Modz A & B, FWD, and Pure Stock.

Grandstand admission is $30 with Seniors/Military $27, kids (ages 6 – high school) $3 and kids (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 15-and-uup) are $40 with kids (ages 6-14) $15 and children (ages 5-and-under) free.

The pit gate opens at 2:30 p.m. CT with the grandstand gate opening at 4:40 p.m., hot laps at 5:05, and racing around 5:40 p.m.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Front Tires and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facilities please visit www.TulsaSpeedway.com and www.SpringfieldRaceway.com .

To watch the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series events live from your favorite streaming device in 2025, please visit www.arrowvision.live/ .

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.