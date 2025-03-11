Cade Dillard Claims Ronny Adams Memorial at Boothill Speedway

- Advertisement -

ROBELINE, La. (03/10/25) – One year after a tumble that saw him get upside down while leading, Cade Dillard enjoyed a triumphant return to Comp Cams Super Dirt Series victory lane over the weekend with a $10,000 win in Friday’s Ronny Adams Memorial at Boothill Speedway.

The 2021 Ronny Adams Memorial winner piloted his S&S Fishing & Rental / Joel’s Auto Sales / Strength Roofing & Siding No. 97 Longhorn Chassis Late Model to his first victory of the season in the event condensed to a single day by Mother Nature.

Dillard’s triumph on Saturday night marked his second of the season after capturing a Modified victory in the opening round of the Wild West Shootout at New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park.

“I was just praying nothing goofy happened there and I didn’t have a flat or anything crazy,” Dillard said, adding that he had to “hustle it around pretty good there. Once (crew chief) Donnie (Pederson signaled me), I kind of changed my line there and I was pulling away. I just tried to be a little more cautious and stay far enough away that they could try nothing dumb on us there. But, man, what an awesome racetrack.”

Dillard entered a single event over the weekend with a short trip to Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) for the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series-sanctioned Ronny Adams Memorial.

With wet weather condensing the originally scheduled doubleheader weekend to a one-day affair on Friday evening, Dillard was fast out of the box as he laid down the fastest lap in time trials and took a heat race victory. Dillard rolled off from the pole in the 40-lap main event and briefly lost the lead to David Breazeale before retaking it on lap six. The Robeline, Louisiana racer held off late challengers as lapped traffic ramped up to claim the $10,000 payday and his second win of the season.

Dillard finished 0.898 seconds ahead of Ethan Dotson with B.J. Robinson rounding out the podium.

Full results from the tour’s opening weekend can be found at www.COMPDirt.com.

Dillard’s next event will take him to the Volunteer State for the Tennessee Tipoff at Smoky Mountain Speedway. The World of Outlaws Late Model Series doubleheader kicks off on Friday with a $12,000 preliminary payday up for grabs, followed by Saturday’s $15,000-to-win finale.

For more information and event details, visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

