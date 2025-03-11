Ricky Weiss Takes Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Opener at I-75 Raceway

- Advertisement -

Canadian Native Banks $20,000 Top Prize

MONTEREY, Tenn. (03/10/25) – Ricky Weiss raced to his second consecutive victory over the weekend with a $20,000 Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series (HTFSDS) triumph in Saturday’s Championship Kickoff at I-75 Raceway.

Just one week after claiming the Tuckassee Toilet Bowl Classic finale at Clarksville Speedway, Weiss added his first career HTFSDS win in his G-Style Transport / Derrick’s Sandblasting No. 7 Sniper Chassis Late Model.

“That was a hell of a race. I got next to Trey (Mills) and was running real good, Jimmy (Owens) showed me that line on the bottom,” Weiss said. “I got next to Trey and he did exactly what he needed to do, he’s a smart driver … I could tell he was getting a little snug on exit, I tried to arc my corner just to do something different than he was and I could gain a little bit and judge off of him. Jimmy and I actually went over and talked tires a little bit before the feature, so thanks to him for that and just being a straight up dude.”

Weiss remained in the Volunteer State on Saturday afternoon as he joined the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) for the tour’s season opener.

With over 40 Super Late Models in the pit area, Weiss topped his 22-car time trial group before taking the checkered flag in his heat race. Lined up third for the 50-lap main event via the redraw, Ricky quickly worked his way to second by lap 11 and set his sights on front-runner Trey Mills. After driving ahead of Mills on lap 30 amid lapped traffic, Weiss held off Daulton Wilson in the closing circuits to pocket the $20,000 payday.

Saturday’s win marked Weiss’ second straight victory and the first of his career with the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series.

Full results from the series opener can be found at www.HTFSeries.com.

On the heels of back-to-back wins, Weiss is currently evaluating where he plans to race next. The team is currently deliberating between competing in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series doubleheader at Smoky Mountain Speedway or heading to Florence Speedway for the Northern Allstar Late Model Series lidlifter.

Once his weekend plans have been finalized, fans can find his upcoming schedule at www.WeissRacing7.com.

