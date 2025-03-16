ASCS National Tour Invades I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park Sept. 20

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (March 14, 2025) — For the first time in almost 30 years, the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour will race the famed high banks of I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The 1/3-mile oval located in Pevely, MO, has been a staple of dirt track racing since its establishment in 1977, hosting some of the sport’s most prestigious events including the annual Ironman 55, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. ASCS will return to the St. Louis-area facility with a $10,000 check on the line — the seventh event on the 2025 schedule with a five-figure winner’s share.

The first and only past ASCS appearance at I-55 came on Sept. 24, 1995, when inaugural National Tour champion Garry Lee Maier took the checkered flag. The 2025 visit will mark nearly 30 years to the date of that night.

Present-day National Tour stars Seth Bergman, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Matt Covington, Jason Martin, Blake Hahn and the rest of the 16-car full-time roster will lead the charge into I-55, marking the second of two events on the calendar in the state of Missouri and the second of two events currently scheduled to race in September.

I-55 will also look comparatively different in 2025, having recently undergone a change in ownership for the first time since the late 1990s. Following the purchase of the facility over the winter by Midwest racing promoter Josh Carroll, multiple track and fan experience upgrades have been planned, according to a December press release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the National Tour back to I-55 and the Missouri–Illinois Sprint Car fans,” said Series Director Lonnie Wheatley. “Sprint Car racing has a long history in Pevely, and we wanted to make ASCS a part of that with World Racing Group’s great relationship with the track.”

Tickets for the event will be on sale at the track on race day. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live to your device with a subscription to DIRTVision.