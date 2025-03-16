HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) NewsASCS National Tour Invades I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park Sept. 20

ASCS National Tour Invades I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park Sept. 20

MissouriFederated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55Sprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Published on

By jdearing
Connor Hamilton photo
- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (March 14, 2025) — For the first time in almost 30 years, the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) National Tour will race the famed high banks of I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The 1/3-mile oval located in Pevely, MO, has been a staple of dirt track racing since its establishment in 1977, hosting some of the sport’s most prestigious events including the annual Ironman 55, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. ASCS will return to the St. Louis-area facility with a $10,000 check on the line — the seventh event on the 2025 schedule with a five-figure winner’s share.

The first and only past ASCS appearance at I-55 came on Sept. 24, 1995, when inaugural National Tour champion Garry Lee Maier took the checkered flag. The 2025 visit will mark nearly 30 years to the date of that night.

Present-day National Tour stars Seth Bergman, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Matt Covington, Jason Martin, Blake Hahn and the rest of the 16-car full-time roster will lead the charge into I-55, marking the second of two events on the calendar in the state of Missouri and the second of two events currently scheduled to race in September.

I-55 will also look comparatively different in 2025, having recently undergone a change in ownership for the first time since the late 1990s. Following the purchase of the facility over the winter by Midwest racing promoter Josh Carroll, multiple track and fan experience upgrades have been planned, according to a December press release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the National Tour back to I-55 and the Missouri–Illinois Sprint Car fans,” said Series Director Lonnie Wheatley. “Sprint Car racing has a long history in Pevely, and we wanted to make ASCS a part of that with World Racing Group’s great relationship with the track.”

Tickets for the event will be on sale at the track on race day. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live to your device with a subscription to DIRTVision.

 

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Weiss Takes Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Opener at I-75 Raceway

Canadian Native Banks $20,000 Top Prize MONTEREY, Tenn. (03/10/25) – Ricky Weiss...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

CCSDS Oklahoma and Missouri Weekend Up this Friday and Saturday

Tulsa Speedway and Springfield Raceway Dot Weekend Landscape GREENWOOD, La. (03/10/25) –...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Cade Dillard Claims Ronny Adams Memorial at Boothill Speedway

WoO’s Tennessee Tipoff at Smoky Mountain Speedway Up Next ROBELINE, La. (03/10/25)...
Attica Raceway Park

Henry picks up where he left off, opens Attica season with 410 win; Schlenk dominates late models; MIller returns to 305 victory lane

Saturday, March 15, 2025 By Brian Liskai ATTICA, Ohio – Cap Henry picked...
POWRi Series News

AJ Flick Finds Victory in POWRi Fast on Dirt Win at Pittsburgh PA’s Speedway

Imperial, PA. (3/15/25) Meeting the demand of premier outstanding on-track battles...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Kofoid Bests Hafertepe Jr. in Traffic for First Win of Season

BUDDY’S BACK: Kofoid Bests Hafertepe Jr. in Traffic for First Win...
Dirt Late Model News

Pierce Snags First World of Outlaws Win of 2025 in Smoky Mountain Debut

MARYVILLE, TN (March 14, 2025) – In 11 previous World of Outlaws...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Two-In-A Row for Ricky Lewis at Imperial

By: Lance Jennings Imperial, California (March 14, 2025)………Regaining the lead from Braden...

RELATED ARTICLES

High Limit Series

OPENING DAY: Corey Day Capitalizes for $25,000 Season-Opening High Limit Win at Las Vegas

Sometimes you'd rather be lucky than good; and Corey Day certainly utilized a little...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Three’s a Charm for Ricky Lewis at Imperial

By: Lance Jennings Imperial, California (March 15, 2025)………Starting third, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) took command...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Kofoid Bests Hafertepe Jr. in Traffic for First Win of Season

BUDDY’S BACK: Kofoid Bests Hafertepe Jr. in Traffic for First Win of Season The Series...
POWRi Series News

AJ Flick Finds Victory in POWRi Fast on Dirt Win at Pittsburgh PA’s Speedway

Imperial, PA. (3/15/25) Meeting the demand of premier outstanding on-track battles of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Scelzi Fends Off Gravel for First 2025 World of Outlaws Victory

TEXAS HOT SAUCE: Scelzi Fends Off Gravel for First 2025 World of Outlaws Victory The...
©