OPENING DAY: Corey Day Capitalizes for $25,000 Season-Opening High Limit Win at Las Vegas

Sometimes you’d rather be lucky than good; and Corey Day certainly utilized a little bit of both to win Saturday’s season-opener with Kubota High Limit Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which earned a $25,000 payday for the Jason Meyers Racing No. 14BC pilot.

Rolling from the outside pole of the 30-lapper, Day was the hunter for the majority of the race as he trailed pole sitter Daryn Pittman. The 2013 World of Outlaws champion, Pittman was the man to beat aboard the famed Kreitz Racing No. 69K, easily controlling the opening 23 laps before the shape of the race changed drastically.

Pittman appeared to have his first Kubota High Limit Racing win in the bag – especially notable coming with the Pennsylvania-based team all the way in Nevada – until the No. 69K ran out of fuel in heartbreaking fashion and handed the lead to Day.

On the final restart with five laps left, Day welcomed the attacks from his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, and fought every one of them off. He crossed the stripe with a 0.632-second margin of victory in front of a packed house in “Sin City.”

At 19-years-old, the Clovis, California native now ranks third on the all-time wins list with Kubota High Limit Racing. Day’s eight victories only trails fellow Californians Rico Abreu (12 wins) and Brad Sweet (10 wins).

Kyle Larson’s bid for back-to-back season-opening wins with Kubota High Limit Racing fell just short with a second-place finish in the Silva Motorsports No. 57. He’ll have one more shot at a Las Vegas Motor Speedway victory tomorrow when he climbs in the HendrickCars.com No. 5 in the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Defending Kubota High Limit Racing champion Brad Sweet began his title defense with an 11th-to-3rd run aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 – making the Grass Valley, California native the de facto championship leader after the first of 59 races.

A pair of former USAC champions closed out the top-five with “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney finishing fourth in the Clauson-Marshall Racing No. 7BC and “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon running fifth in Jimmie May’s No. 73.

Rounding out the top-10 at Las Vegas was Austin McCarl, Justin peck, Brent Marks, Dominic Scelzi, and Rico Abreu.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (3/15/25)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, NV)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Tyler Courtney (14.481 seconds)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Daryn Pittman (14.234 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Rico Abreu

DMI Heat Two Winner – Austin McCarl

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Tyler Courtney

DIRT II Heat Four Winner – Brian Brown

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Daryn Pittman

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Kasey Kahne

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Daryn Pittman (15.255 seconds)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Justin Peck 22nd-to-7th (+15)

Lap Leaders – Daryn Pittman 1-23; Corey Day 24-30

Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 14BC-Corey Day[2]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson[4]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[11]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 5. 73-Brady Bacon[10]; 6. 88W-Austin McCarl[3]; 7. 26-Justin Peck[22]; 8. 19-Brent Marks[8]; 9. 41-Dominic Scelzi[19]; 10. 24-Rico Abreu[6]; 11. 21T-Tanner Holmes[13]; 12. 88-Tanner Thorson[24]; 13. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[14]; 14. 10-Ryan Timms[12]; 15. 24D-Danny Sams III[18]; 16. 9R-Chase Randall[26]; 17. 13-Daison Pursley[16]; 18. 14-Spencer Bayston[9]; 19. 9-Kasey Kahne[20]; 20. 34-Sterling Cling[15]; 21. 42-Sye Lynch[25]; 22. (DNF) 69K-Daryn Pittman[1]; 23. (DNF) 21-Brian Brown[7]; 24. (DNF) 92-Andy Forsberg[23]; 25. (DNF) 5-Brenham Crouch[21]; 26. (DNF) 87-Justin Sanders[27]; 27. (DNF) 84-Ty Gibbs[17]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 1/59 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (68 PTS… -) Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (65 PTS… -3) Rudeen Racing #26 – Justin Peck (59 PTS… -9) Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (57 PTS… -11) Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (53 PTS… -15) Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (49 PTS… -19) Randerson Racing #24D – Danny Sams III (43 PTS… -25) Chase Randall Racing #9R – Chase Randall (41 PTS… -27) Buch Motorsports #13 – Daison Pursley (39 PTS… -29) Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Spencer Bayston (37 PTS… -31) Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (35 PTS… -33) Mosites Lynch Racing #42 – Sye Lynch (31 PTS… -37) Buch Motorsports #13 – Brenham Crouch (25 PTS… -43) Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (25 PTS… -43)

UP NEXT: A trip through California next week is on the docket for Kubota High Limit Racing. We’re off to Thunderbowl Raceway on Wednesday, March 19 then Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on Friday, March 21 and finally Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 22.