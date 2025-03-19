- Advertisement -

THE MONTH AHEAD: April Takes World of Outlaws on Midwestern Tour

It’s an eight race, five track, five state slate next month for The Greatest Show on Dirt

CONCORD, NC (March 19, 2025) – They call the Midwest the “Heartland” of the United States of America. If that’s the case, The Greatest Show on Dirt will be the lifeblood of the region’s Sprint Car scene throughout April.

It’s all about the Midwest for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars next month. An eight-race slate at five tracks in five states takes the tour through the region’s reaches. There’s plenty of variety along the way with “The Sprint Car Capital of the World,” can’t miss bullrings, and more along the way.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead:

Arrowhead Speedway | Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends (April 4-5): The month begins with the race that honors one of the best men to ever grace the World of Outlaws pit area, the “Ragin’ Cajun.”

For the second year in a row, the Jason Johnson Classic takes place at Colcord, OK’s Arrowhead Speedway. The top notch “Sooner State” facility first welcomed the World of Outlaws last year when Sheldon Haudenschild became the sixth different winner through six Jason Johnson Classics.

The event grows to two days in 2025 as Arrowhead brings The Greatest Show on Dirt to town for a full weekend of action.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

VIDEO RECAP (April 6, 2024):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlKAiBjBCbg

I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park | Federated Auto Parts Spring Classic (April 11-12): The World of Outlaws make a spring stop at the newly rebranded I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, MO. The bullring just south of St. Louis never fails to produce some of the most intense action of the season.

I-55 has become a staple of the tour with 75 World of Outlaws visits in the history books, good enough for seventh all-time. The April weekend doubles as a precursor to August’s highly anticipated Ironman 55. Last year, David Gravel and Donny Schatz split spring victories.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

VIDEO RECAP (April 13, 2024):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNl2RonPE4E

Knoxville Raceway | World of Outlaws Premier Chevy Dealers Clash (April 18-19): It’s never too early to make a stop at “The Sprint Car Capital of the World,” and the tour is set for its first April racing in Knoxville since 2012.

The Premier Chevy Dealers Clash also serves as the iconic Knoxville Raceway’s season opener for 2025. Before the action gets going on Friday, fans can stop by for a free-to-attend practice on Thursday night. You can never get enough laps around the Iowa half mile before the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s arrives in August.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

VIDEO RECAP (June 14, 2024):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqWG33M6Sm0

Jacksonville Speedway | World of Outlaws Hy-Vee Perks 40 (April 25): Last season, Jacksonville Speedway delivered the race of the year, and fans can expect the Illinois oval to be in the running for that honor once again in 2025.

Everything about the 1/4-mile dirt bullring lends itself to thrilling racing. Size, shape, banking, you name it. It’s non-stop, wheel-to-wheel action at Jacksonville. David Gravel out-dueled Kyle Larson in a wild, green-to-checkered battle in 2024.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

VIDEO RECAP (May 1, 2024):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKQhtp8mO-0&t=65s

Tri-State Speedway | World of Outlaws Haubs Town Showdown (April 26): It’s from one bullring to another when the World of Outlaws leave Jacksonville and journey to Haubstadt, IN where Tri-State Speedway awaits.

“The Class Track” is the tour’s lone stop in the “Hoosier State” for 2025. The paperclip-shaped oval has been regularly hosting World of Outlaws races since the Series’ sophomore season in 1979. Brady Bacon has topped the last two Tri-State trips.

For tickets and more event information, CLICK HERE.

VIDEO RECAP (April 20, 2024):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPdAAh7hMwM

If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap in April and all season long live on DIRTVision.