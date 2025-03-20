Lucas Oil Late Models Return to Action with Atomic – Brownstown Doubleheader

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (March 19, 2025) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing will be back in action this week – Friday, March 21 at Atomic Speedway and Saturday, March 22 at Brownstown Speedway.

Drivers will contend for a $15,000 top prize in Friday’s Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway. The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission gates at 4:00 PM. Dirt Draft Hot Laps are slated to begin at 5:00 PM followed by Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 50-lap Buckeye Spring 50 finale. Sport Modifieds will also be a support division of the program.

Atomic Speedway is located at 2535 Blain Highway in Waverly, Ohio – just off S.R. 23, six miles south of Chillicothe. For more information about Atomic Speedway, including how to purchase discounted tickets in advance, please visit www.atomicspeedway.net.

On Saturday, teams will travel west to the historic Brownstown Speedway. A complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is on deck – highlighted by the $25,000-to-win, 50-lap, 28th Annual John Jones Auto Group Indiana Icebreaker. The Pure Stocks and Super Stocks will join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

All gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at 12:00 PM, with on-track action set to begin at 5:00 PM with Dirt Draft Hot Laps.

Brownstown Speedway is located one mile southeast of Brownstown, Ind., on S.R. 250 at the Jackson County Fairground. To purchase tickets in advance or find more information about Brownstown Speedway, visit the track’s website at www.brownstownspeedway.com.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing has seen four different winners in the first nine events of the 2025 season. Among those victors are the top three in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings – Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran and Ricky Thornton, Jr. Brandon Overton and Daulton Wilson round out the top five in championship standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Buckeye Spring 50: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $63,400

Indiana Icebreaker: 1. $25,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,500, 18. $1,500, 19. $1,500, 20. $1,500, 21. $1,500, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = $82,800

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

March 21 – Atomic Speedway

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

March 22 – Brownstown Speedway

Fronts/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4