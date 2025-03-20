Shuman named new Lucas Oil Speedway assistant GM, competition director

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 20, 2025) – Casey Shuman, with nearly 30 years of experience as both a driver and a national touring series owner or director, has been appointed Lucas Oil Speedway’s new Assistant General Manager and Competition Director.

“We’re thrilled to welcome someone with Casey’s extensive experience and deep roots in the dirt-track racing world,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Shuman, 45, has been General Manager at I-70 Motorsports Park for the last two seasons following a four-year stint as Series Director for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. He and wife Brooke owned and operated the WAR Sprint Car Series from 2015-19. Casey and Brooke live in Platte City, Mo., and have a daughter, Sawyer.

“Ive always loved racing at Lucas Oil Speedway,” said Shuman, a Tempe,

Arizona native who started driving Sprint cars as a teenager and raced full-time for 20-plus years. Though he retired from full-time racing in 2015, he still occasionally gets behind the wheel of his open-wheel car.

“I raced full-time for 20-22 years, but the promotion and series side of our industry always interested me,” Shuman said. “I raced 6-8 times last year, and I’ll likely do around the same this year. It’s just enough to have some fun. Driving is no longer the focus of my career, but I still enjoy getting out there and having a good time.”

“When this position with Lucas Oil Speedway revealed itself, I knew it was the

right time, and I’m excited for the opportunity to be part of this top tier staff and facility,” Shuman said of accepting the Lucas Oil Speedway management position.

“My dad raced for a living with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series when I was born. I’ve been around the racetrack since I was a kid and started racing Sprint cars as a teen. All these years later, I’m still a dedicated advocate for the sport that raised me and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead for our team at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks in Wheatland, Missouri.”

Shuman said he’s “ready to jump right into the season” when it begins this

weekend with the March Full Body Madness on Saturday.

Shuman replaces Ernie Leftwich, who resigned earlier this month to become

series director of the Comp Cams Super Late Model Series.

Season opens this weekend: The 2025 schedule roars to life this weekend with a special on the dirt oval on Saturday as March Full Body Madness brings all four full-body classes to one program. The 4-State Dirt Late Model Series along with SMSI Pure Stocks, Hickamo Super Stocks and O’Reilly Auto Parts Stock Cars will be in action.

The 4 State Dirt Late Model Series will be competing for $1,250 to win with $400 to start. The SMSI Pure Stocks and O’Reilly Auto Parts Stock Cars will each be competing for $1,500 to win and $150 to-start feature events. The Hickamo Super Stocks will go after $2,000 to win and $200 to start the feature.

Pit gates and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7.

Dirt-track admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (13 and up) – $12

Adults (13 and up) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (6-12) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $35

Pit Pass – $35

That won’t be the only action this weekend with the Off Road Short Course track in action with UTVs with a Friday practice from 12:25-4:15 p.m. after tech from 8 a.m.-noon. The Short Course racing on Saturday is set to begin at 8 a.m. with awards following completion of the action.

All Off Road tickets include pit passes and admission to the dirt-track action on Saturday night.

UTV Short Course race classes will include 200 stock; ages 5-12; 200 limited: ages 5-12; 250 modified: ages 7-12; 700cc and under: ages 10-15; youth 1k: ages 13-17; sportsman na: ages 14 & up; sportsman turbo: ages 14 & up; women’s NA: ages 13 & up; women’s fi: ages 13 & up; vet NA: ages 40-and-up; vet fi: ages 40-and-up; pro-am NA: ages 18-and-up; pro-am turbo: ages 18-and-up; pro NA: ages 18-and-up; pro turbo: ages 18-and-up.

This will be the first of six scheduled rounds of UTV Short Course on the 2025 schedule, in addition to the Champ Off Road Series Show-Me Off-Road Shootout May 2-4 including the Pro 4 and Pro 2 trucks.

Off Road admission Friday:

Ages 6 and up – $15

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Adult (13 & up) 2-Day – $45

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day – $39

Youth Ages (6-12) 2-Day – $25

(All tickets include access to the Off-Road pit area)

(2-Day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event on Saturday night)

Off Road admission Saturday:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $27

Adults (13 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military (62 and up) – $27

Youth (age 6 to 12) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – Free

(All tickets include access to the off-road pit area)

(Saturday tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event Saturday night)

Drivers asked to fill out profile: Drivers planning to compete at Lucas Oil Speedway any time this season are asked to complete or update their profile on MyRacePass with information, such as background info and sponsors, to help the announcers call the action this season. The profile can be found at on the MyRacePass link.

For information on tickets or camping for any Lucas Oil Speedway event in 2025, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or email her at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.