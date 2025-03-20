TULARE TITAN: Kyle Larson Tames Treacherous Thunderbowl with Kubota High Limit Racing

- Advertisement -

Kyle Larson has made it well-known that he loves a dirt track with some character in it. On Wednesday night at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway, he got just that and made sure to get the most out of it – bouncing through the holes, zooming above the ruts, flirting with the wall, flying by lap cars, and throwing sparks out of the car.

It’s safe to say “Yung Money” was one-man show on his way to a dominating win with Kubota High Limit Racing. After charging from sixth-to-first in 12 laps, the Elk Grove, California native ended up lapping into the top-10 and building a huge 3.331-second margin of victory.

The win was Larson’s eighth career win with Kubota High Limit Racing in his 29th attempt. The first trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane in 2025 gave the Silva Motorsports No. 57 their first Casm Safety Products Win Sticker. Larson and Silva have now led the early-season championship standings with both the World of Outlaws and High Limit Racing this year.

It was the start of a wildly busy week for the 32-year-old superstar, who will now catch a flight from California to Florida with a triple header weekend on deck at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After winning in the Sprint Car with Kubota High Limit Racing, Larson will chase three more wins in the NASCAR Truck Series on Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

Finishing with the same exact podium that Kubota High Limit Racing produced last August at Tulare’s Thunderbowl, fellow Californians Brad Sweet and Rico Abreu followed Kyle Larson to the line on Wednesday night.

Sweet, the defending Kubota High Limit Racing champion, controlled the opening 11 laps from the pole position. The Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 pilot was chasing his first-career win at Tulare but fell victim to a similar fate as last year with brother-in-law Kyle Larson spoiling his party. “The Big Cat” will maintain the de facto championship lead after two of 59 nights.

Abrue, of St. Helena, CA, concluded the podium with a third-place finish – putting him to second in the championship standings ahead of Clauson-Marshall Racing No. 7BC by a single point.

Closing out the top-10 at Tulare was Corey Day in 4th-from-21st, Tanner Holmes in fifth, Chase Randall in sixth, Shane Golobic in seventh, Aaron Reutzel in eighth, Tyler Courtney in ninth, and DJ Netto in tenth.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (3/19/25)

Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA)

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Aaron Reutzel (13.249 seconds)

Capital Custom Trailers QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel (13.194 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Brad Sweet

DMI Heat Two Winner – Kasey Kahne

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Sye Lynch

DIRT II Heat Four Winner – Tyler Courtney

C-Main Winner – Dominic Gorden

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Brad Sweet

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Corey Day

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Kyle Larson (13.502 seconds)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Corey Day +17 (21st-to-4th)

Lap Leaders – Brad Sweet 1-11; Kyle Larson 12-30.

Kubota A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 4. 14BC-Corey Day[21]; 5. 21-Tanner Holmes[9]; 6. 9R-Chase Randall[3]; 7. 17W-Shane Golobic[17]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[7]; 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 10. 88N-DJ Netto[19]; 11. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[20]; 12. 41-Dominic Scelzi[23]; 13. 9-Kasey Kahne[4]; 14. 88W-Austin McCarl[10]; 15. 24D-Danny Sams III[22]; 16. 19-Brent Marks[11]; 17. 5-Brenham Crouch[27]; 18. 26-Justin Peck[25]; 19. 21P-Robbie Price[13]; 20. 42-Sye Lynch[8]; 21. 88-Tanner Thorson[26]; 22. 14-Spencer Bayston[12]; 23. 73-Ryan Bernal[18]; 24. 19T-Colby Thornhill[24]; 25. 2X-Justin Sanders[14]; 26. 0-Tim Kaeding[15]; 27. 13-Daison Pursley[16]

NEW 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 2/59 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (140 PTS… -) Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (121 PTS… -19) Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (120 PTS… -20) Chase Randall Racing #9R – Chase Randall (102 PTS… -38) Murray-Marks Motorsports #19 – Brent Marks (98 PTS… -42) Rudeen Racing #26 – Justin Peck (96 PTS… -44) Randerson Racing #24D – Danny Sams III (86 PTS… -54) Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (82 PTS… -58) Ridge & Sons Racing #87 – Aaron Reutzel (82 PTS… -58) Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (80 PTS… -60) Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Spencer Bayston (66 PTS… -74) Buch Motorsports #13 – Daison Pursley (64 PTS… -76) CJB Motorsports #5 – Brenham Crouch (64 PTS… -76) Mosites Lynch Racing #42 – Sye Lynch (64 PTS… -76)

UP NEXT: The California swing continues this weekend with a pair of tracks hosting their first-ever event with Kubota High Limit Racing. On Friday, March 21, Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway takes the spotlight and then it’s off to Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 22. Fans can purchase tickets for future Kubota High Limit Racing events by clicking here.