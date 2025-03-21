Cannon McIntosh Captures Checkers with POWRi Midgets at Creek County Speedway

- Advertisement -

Sapulpa, OK. (3/20/25) Cannon McIntosh would perfect the field through lap traffic to earn his first feature win of 2025 while battling at Creek County Speedway, with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, in Night One of the Turnpike Challenge in a thrilling thirty lap feature event.

Speedy on-track excitement with forty-eight talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Gunnar Setser start the action off with quick-time in qualifying of 13.115-second lap as Jacob Denney, Cannon McIntosh, Kale Drake, Jason McDougal, Andrew Felker, and Thomas Meseraull would notch the heat racing wins with Chase McDermand and Gavin Miller victorious in semi-feature action.

Launching the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Jacob Denney and outside front-row counterpart Cannon McIntosh lead the field as the green flag flew with Jacob Denney gaining the slightest of initial advantage on the opening lap.

Overtaking for the top spot on lap two, Cannon McIntosh would appear to be the quickest in the early stages of the feature by cruising around the top side of the speedway. Shuffling through the field, Jason McDougal would maneuver into runner-up with Jacob Denney, Thomas Meseraull, and Blake Hahn all within striking distance inside the top five.

Cruising into the lead around the mid-point of the feature, Jason McDougal would sail into the lead past McIntosh with Jacob Denney bearing down on the two front-runners with Blake Hahn, Thomas Meseraull, Gunnar Setser, Andrew Felker, and Kameron Key kept the pacing close.

Retaking the lead with less than ten laps remaining, Cannon McIntosh would perfect the obstacle of lap traffic by slinging past McDougal for the preferred position on the field as Jacob Denney followed suite to set up a thrilling dash for the finish.

Holding steady for the final revolutions around Creek County Speedway, Cannon McIntosh would earn his twenty-seventh career feature win with the POWRi National Midget League as Jacob Denney finished second with Thomas Meseraull rounding out the exceptional podium placements.

“It took me doing my job to get this win after the crew gave me such a great car tonight,” said Cannon McIntosh in the Creek County Speedway winner’s circle. Adding, “I knew it was going to get tricky with lap traffic so I was patient and waited for my moment.”

Remaining in the hunt all event, Blake Hahn would finish fourth with Jason McDougal rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget League top five finishers in Night One of the Turnpike Challenge at Creek County Speedway.

POWRi National & West Midgets | Creek County Speedway | 3/20/25:

Start2Finish Quick Qualifying Time: 43-Gunnar Setser(13.115)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 67-Jacob Denney

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner:71K-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 7U-Kale Drake

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 7P-Jason McDougal

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 5 Winner: 11A-Andrew Felker

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi Feature 2 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Wholesale Batteries High Point Qualifier: 67-Jacob Denney

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger:

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner:

Event Details: https://www.myracepass.com/events/542499

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney[1]; 3. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[9]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 5. 7P-Jason McDougal[6]; 6. 43-Gunnar Setser[7]; 7. 9U-Kameron Key[14]; 8. 11A-Andrew Felker[8]; 9. 97-Gavin Miller[18]; 10. 7U-Kale Drake[4]; 11. 81F-Frank Flud[15]; 12. 3P-Drake Edwards[13]; 13. 40-Chase McDermand[17]; 14. 93-Kyle Bellm[21]; 15. 14J-Jonathan Beason[11]; 16. 14-Jakeb Boxell[12]; 17. 67K-Colton Robinson[23]; 18. 72W-Tye Wilke[5]; 19. 8-Alex Sewell[19]; 20. 938-Bradley Fezard[22]; 21. 8L-Cooper Miller[20]; 22. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 23. 21-Matt Sherrell[16].

Max Papis Innovations MPI B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 3. 93-Kyle Bellm[8]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson[5]; 5. 32T-Connor Lee[9]; 6. 45-Bradley Cox[7]; 7. 64-Johnny Boland[10]; 8. 40X-Trevor Cline[11]; 9. 16TH-Kevin Newton[12]; 10. 6-Brylee Kilmer[15]; 11. 32-Jason Tessier[14]; 12. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey[13]; 13. 11-Lane Goodman[6]; 14. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 15. 3U-Jayden Clay[2]; 16. 26J-Kevin Carl[16].

Hoosier Racing Tire Hoosier Tire B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[2]; 2. 8L-Cooper Miller[1]; 3. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 4. 7MF-Chance Morton[14]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton[3]; 6. 21T-Justin Bates[5]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark[8]; 8. 14E-Kris Carroll[13]; 9. 72-Alex Karpowicz[9]; 10. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[15]; 11. 12W-Caiden Warren[12]; 12. 126-Autumn Criste[11]; 13. 76-Zane Lawrence[16]; 14. 97L-Brandon Lewis[10]; 15. 89-Todd McVay[4]; 16. 47R-Ray Brewer[7].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jacob Denney[4]; 2. 3P-Drake Edwards[1]; 3. 81F-Frank Flud[5]; 4. 21-Matt Sherrell[3]; 5. 11-Lane Goodman[7]; 6. 72-Alex Karpowicz[6]; 7. 14E-Kris Carroll[8]; 8. 40X-Trevor Cline[2].

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 3. 8L-Cooper Miller[2]; 4. 89-Todd McVay[6]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 6. 97L-Brandon Lewis[7]; 7. 126-Autumn Criste[5]; 8. (DNS) 76-Zane Lawrence.

Auto Meter Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Kale Drake[3]; 2. 72W-Tye Wilke[4]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[2]; 4. 21T-Justin Bates[7]; 5. 45-Bradley Cox[5]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark[1]; 7. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]; 8. 26J-Kevin Carl[8].

Engler Machine Tool Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 7P-Jason McDougal[2]; 2. 9U-Kameron Key[1]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[4]; 4. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton[3]; 6. 64-Johnny Boland[7]; 7. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey[8]; 8. 7MF-Chance Morton[6].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Advanced Racing Susp Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 4. 67K-Colton Robinson[1]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[6]; 6. 93-Kyle Bellm[5]; 7. 32-Jason Tessier[7]; 8. 6-Brylee Kilmer[8].

AFCO Racing AFCO Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[2]; 2. 3U-Jayden Clay[1]; 3. 14J-Jonathan Beason[3]; 4. 14-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 5. 47R-Ray Brewer[7]; 6. 32T-Connor Lee[5]; 7. 12W-Caiden Warren[6]; 8. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[8].

Start2Finish Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:13.205[6]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.236[21]; 3. 72W-Tye Wilke, 00:13.385[5]; 4. 21-Matt Sherrell, 00:13.422[7]; 5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.550[16]; 6. 7U-Kale Drake, 00:13.585[1]; 7. 40X-Trevor Cline, 00:13.585[12]; 8. 8L-Cooper Miller, 00:13.605[24]; 9. 8-Alex Sewell, 00:13.617[17]; 10. 3P-Drake Edwards, 00:13.623[11]; 11. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.674[13]; 12. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:13.706[4]; 13. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:13.727[20]; 14. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:13.737[18]; 15. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:13.778[8]; 16. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 00:13.822[2]; 17. 89-Todd McVay, 00:13.860[15]; 18. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:13.896[10]; 19. 11-Lane Goodman, 00:13.988[22]; 20. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 00:14.097[23]; 21. 21T-Justin Bates, 00:14.270[9]; 22. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:14.287[19]; 23. 76-Zane Lawrence, 00:14.506[14]; 24. 26J-Kevin Carl, 00:14.632[3].

Start2Finish Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.115[13]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.371[8]; 3. 14-Jakeb Boxell, 00:13.480[7]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton, 00:13.520[10]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:13.541[24]; 6. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:13.541[5]; 7. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:13.556[9]; 8. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:13.566[20]; 9. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.597[22]; 10. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:13.623[2]; 11. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:13.757[21]; 12. 3U-Jayden Clay, 00:13.774[12]; 13. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.836[3]; 14. 93-Kyle Bellm, 00:13.861[15]; 15. 32T-Connor Lee, 00:13.866[18]; 16. 7MF-Chance Morton, 00:13.896[1]; 17. 938-Bradley Fezard, 00:13.969[14]; 18. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:14.095[23]; 19. 64-Johnny Boland, 00:14.134[16]; 20. 32-Jason Tessier, 00:14.169[4]; 21. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:14.211[17]; 22. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey, 00:14.266[11]; 23. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:14.471[19]; 24. 251-Johnny Brown Jr, 00:14.599[6].

Racing Electronics Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 5D-Zach Daum, 00:12.884[48]; 2. 67-Jacob Denney, 00:12.903[11]; 3. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:12.963[18]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker, 00:13.007[40]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:13.140[41]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:13.163[6]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.167[16]; 8. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:13.195[31]; 9. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.223[25]; 10. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:13.245[26]; 11. 14J-Jonathan Beason, 00:13.251[10]; 12. 14-Jakeb Boxell, 00:13.279[14]; 13. 21-Matt Sherrell, 00:13.322[13]; 14. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:13.336[15]; 15. 3P-Drake Edwards, 00:13.337[21]; 16. 8M-Kade Morton, 00:13.339[20]; 17. 7MF-Chance Morton, 00:13.370[2]; 18. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:13.434[44]; 19. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 00:13.466[3]; 20. 3U-Jayden Clay, 00:13.472[24]; 21. 11-Lane Goodman, 00:13.532[43]; 22. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:13.540[39]; 23. 8L-Cooper Miller, 00:13.575[47]; 24. 72W-Tye Wilke, 00:13.583[9]; 25. 40X-Trevor Cline, 00:13.594[23]; 26. 7U-Kale Drake, 00:13.623[1]; 27. 9U-Kameron Key, 00:13.632[4]; 28. 32T-Connor Lee, 00:13.662[36]; 29. 93-Kyle Bellm, 00:13.708[30]; 30. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey, 00:13.726[22]; 31. 126-Autumn Criste, 00:13.781[35]; 32. 8-Alex Sewell, 00:13.782[33]; 33. 64-Johnny Boland, 00:13.819[32]; 34. 76-Zane Lawrence, 00:13.858[27]; 35. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:13.935[19]; 36. 67K-Colton Robinson, 00:13.961[42]; 37. 14E-Kris Carroll, 00:13.992[37]; 38. 47R-Ray Brewer, 00:14.064[34]; 39. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:14.080[38]; 40. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:14.118[7]; 41. 21T-Justin Bates, 00:14.201[17]; 42. 89-Todd McVay, 00:14.334[29]; 43. 32-Jason Tessier, 00:14.346[8]; 44. 251-Johnny Brown Jr, 00:14.382[12]; 45. 97L-Brandon Lewis, 00:14.432[45]; 46. 12W-Caiden Warren, 00:14.827[46]; 47. 26J-Kevin Carl, 00:15.034[5]; 48. 938-Bradley Fezard, 00:15.034[28].

