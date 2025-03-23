Crigler goes wire-to-wire for 4 State Late Model win in Lucas Oil Speedway opener as Carroll, Galvan also prevail

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 22, 2025) – It was a dominant performance by Sawyer Crigler as Lucas Oil Speedway opened its season on Saturday night in the Late Model portion of March Full Body Madness.

Crigler, a second-generation racer from Alton, Mo., led all 30 laps in a caution-free 4 State Late Model Series feature to outdistance Dustin Atkinson for the victory.

Other feature winners in the March Full Body Madness program, attracting 99 entries in the four divisions, were Kenny Carroll (Hickamo Super Stocks) and Chase Galvan (SMSI Pure Stocks).

The fourth and final feature, for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Stock Cars, was postponed by rain.

Crigler’s first Lucas Oil Speedway career win was never in doubt as he led from start-to-finish. He won six times on the 4 State Late Model Series in 2024.

“This place is awesome,” Crigler said in the victory lane. “The track was great. It was slick from top to bottom. It got a little rubbered up there at the end, but that was OK. This is the first race here with this series this year, so it’s good to start it off with a win.”

It didn’t take long for Crigler to drive away after starting on the pole as he opened a three-second gap over Joey Smith by lap five as reigning series champ Atkinson settled into third.

Lapped traffic bogged the leader down by lap 10 with Smith cutting the deficit to 1.6 seconds. Once Crigler was able to get a bit of clearance from the heavy traffic, he was able to rebuild the command as a long caution-free run continued.

Atkinson, meanwhile, slipped past Smith for second on lap 16 but Crigler was 3.5 seconds clear by then with no signs of letting up. Crigler stayed out of harm the rest of the way and finished 2.3 seconds in front of Atkinson for his first win of the season.

Cole Wells rallied late to finish third with Smith finishing fourth and Andy Bryant fifth.

Carroll makes late pass for Super Stocks win: Kenny Carroll made the winning pass as the white flag waved and held off race-long pacesetter Jared Hays to score the Hickamo Super Stocks feature victory.

Hays started on the pole and by lap seven already had a 3.3-second lead over Tony Anglin with Carroll another second and a half behind Anglin. Hays caught lapped traffic by the mid point of the race on lap 10, which is when the first caution flew – and that served to wipe away Hays’ big lead.

After two more cautions, Taylor Carver zoomed from seventh to second by lap 14 and was putting heat on Hays when another caution slowed the action. But on the restart, Carver drifted high and was involved in a multi-car incident in turn two, taking him out of contention.

Carroll came on strong after a lap-16 caution and zoomed around Hays on the high side coming to the white flag. The veteran driver and former Lucas Oil Speedway track champion from Camdenton held on from there and beat Hays by .665 seconds.

“The last two (laps) were the easiest ones,” Carroll said in victory lane. “There was a lot of thought going on the entire race, trying to think ahead between the bottom and top. It just worked out perfect.”

Tim Brown was third with Anglin fourth and Gary Clark fifth.

SMSI Pure Stocks win to Galvan: Chase Galvan of Kansas City, Kan., led all 11 laps to win a weather-shortened SMSI Pure Stocks main event that was able to become official by just passing the halfway point before rain arrived.

Third-starting Mason Beck was closing in on Galvan when a lap-six caution flew. After the restart it became a four-car tussle for the lead with Derek Brown and Bobby Brown joining the fray.

But Galvan, who started on the pole, held onto the top spot, as another yellow flag came out with nine laps remaining. Beck fell out of contention on the restart when he had trouble in turn four. That’s when rain began and the checkered flag waved at lap 11, making Galvan the winner with Derek Brown second, Bobby Brown third, Donnie Devers fourth and Payton McDowell fifth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (March 22, 2025)

MARCH FULL BODY MADNESS

4 State Dirt Late Model Series

A Feature – 1. 11-Sawyer Crigler[1]; 2. 4A-Dustin Atkinson[4]; 3. 42-Cole Wells[7]; 4. 3-Joey Smith[3]; 5. 49-Andy Bryant[8]; 6. 13B-Brandon Baldridge[10]; 7. 9-Dustin Tiger[9]; 8. 5V-Austin Vincent[6]; 9. 50-Kaeden Cornell[13]; 10. 30-Dalton Cloyd[5]; 11. 93D-Josh Dugan[2]; 12. 5*-John Briggs[11]; 13. 15-Trent Wynn[16]; 14. 82-Jace Parmley[15]; 15. 9P-Sam Petty[18]; 16. 13W-Shawn Whitman[21]; 17. 99-John Rowland[14]; 18. 414-Ryan Thomas[12]; 19. 1/4-Jaxon Ertel[22]; 20. 33-Mike Bitner[17]; 21. 26P-Matt Menzie[20]; 22. 74-Kyle Bates[19]; 23. (DNF) 75-ZD Keepper[24]; 24. (DNF) 22-Tim Petty[23]

B Feature – 1. 33-Mike Bitner[1]; 2. 9P-Sam Petty[5]; 3. 74-Kyle Bates[6]; 4. 26P-Matt Menzie[7]; 5. 13W-Shawn Whitman[4]; 6. 1/4-Jaxon Ertel[3]; 7. 5D-Josh Dunn[10]; 8. 25-Eli Muilenburg[9]; 9. 5JR-Noah Ames[8]; 10. (DNF) 22-Tim Petty[2]; 11. (DNF) 75-ZD Keepper[12]; 12. (DNS) 18-Tracy Cottrell

Heat 1 – 1. 4A-Dustin Atkinson[2]; 2. 42-Cole Wells[3]; 3. 9-Dustin Tiger[4]; 4. 50-Kaeden Cornell[1]; 5. 33-Mike Bitner[5]; 6. 9P-Sam Petty[7]; 7. 25-Eli Muilenburg[6]

Heat 2 – 1. 93D-Josh Dugan[2]; 2. 49-Andy Bryant[4]; 3. 13B-Brandon Baldridge[3]; 4. 99-John Rowland[5]; 5. 22-Tim Petty[6]; 6. 74-Kyle Bates[1]; 7. 5D-Josh Dunn[7]

Heat 3 – 1. 11-Sawyer Crigler[4]; 2. 30-Dalton Cloyd[2]; 3. 5*-John Briggs[3]; 4. 82-Jace Parmley[5]; 5. 1/4-Jaxon Ertel[6]; 6. 26P-Matt Menzie[1]; 7. 18-Tracy Cottrell[7]

Heat 4 – 1. 3-Joey Smith[4]; 2. 5V-Austin Vincent[3]; 3. 414-Ryan Thomas[2]; 4. 15-Trent Wynn[5]; 5. 13W-Shawn Whitman[1]; 6. 5JR-Noah Ames[6]; 7. (DNF) 75-ZD Keepper[7]

Qualifying Group 1 – 1. 9-Dustin Tiger[7]; 2. 49-Andy Bryant[5]; 3. 42-Cole Wells[9]; 4. 13B-Brandon Baldridge[11]; 5. 4A-Dustin Atkinson[1]; 6. 93D-Josh Dugan[14]; 7. 50-Kaeden Cornell[3]; 8. 74-Kyle Bates[12]; 9. 33-Mike Bitner[2]; 10. 99-John Rowland[4]; 11. 25-Eli Muilenburg[8]; 12. 22-Tim Petty[13]; 13. 9P-Sam Petty[6]; 14. (DNS) 5D-Josh Dunn

Qualifying Group 2 – 1. 11-Sawyer Crigler[2]; 2. 3-Joey Smith[4]; 3. 5*-John Briggs[13]; 4. 5V-Austin Vincent[8]; 5. 30-Dalton Cloyd[14]; 6. 414-Ryan Thomas[9]; 7. 26P-Matt Menzie[7]; 8. 13W-Shawn Whitman[1]; 9. 82-Jace Parmley[10]; 10. 15-Trent Wynn[12]; 11. 1/4-Jaxon Ertel[6]; 12. 5JR-Noah Ames[11]; 13. 18-Tracy Cottrell[5]; 14. (DNS) 75-ZD Keepper

Hickamo Super Stocks

A Feature – 1. 94-Kenny Carroll[2]; 2. 4-Jared Hays[1]; 3. 111-Tim Brown[11]; 4. G1-Tony Anglin[3]; 5. 4G-Gary Clark[9]; 6. 11-Derek Brown[5]; 7. 26M-Donnie Miller[10]; 8. 04-Blaine Ewing[12]; 9. 164-Michael Muskrat[15]; 10. 94C-JT Carroll[7]; 11. 2-Colton Bourland[8]; 12. 28K-Chris Kircher[13]; 13. 8D-Darek Wiss[6]; 14. 27S-Will Smart[16]; 15. 40-Taylor Carver[4]; 16. 53-Danny O’Neal[22]; 17. 21-Darin Porter[23]; 18. 67-Devin Irvin[20]; 19. 15M-Michael Matthews[24]; 20. (DNF) 69-Brian Brown[18]; 21. (DNF) 16-Logan Thompson[19]; 22. (DNF) 9-Dave Meyer[21]; 23. (DNF) 35-Johnny Coats[17]; 24. (DNF) B4-Brian Worley[14]

B Feature – 1. 35-Johnny Coats[4]; 2. 69-Brian Brown[6]; 3. 16-Logan Thompson[3]; 4. 67-Devin Irvin[10]; 5. 9-Dave Meyer[11]; 6. 53-Danny O’Neal[13]; 7. 21-Darin Porter[7]; 8. 15M-Michael Matthews[12]; 9. 00-Cory Flamm[8]; 10. 40B-Shane Bias[1]; 11. 73-Francisco Escamilla[9]; 12. (DNF) 22-Joey Holdren II[14]; 13. (DNF) 69C-Caleb Brown[5]; 14. (DNF) 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[2]; 15. (DNS) 94F-Stanley Floyed

Heat 1 – 1. G1-Tony Anglin[1]; 2. 94C-JT Carroll[2]; 3. 2-Colton Bourland[9]; 4. 4G-Gary Clark[5]; 5. 15M-Michael Matthews[7]; 6. 73-Francisco Escamilla[11]; 7. 69C-Caleb Brown[6]; 8. 28K-Chris Kircher[8]; 9. 00-Cory Flamm[4]; 10. 40B-Shane Bias[3]; 11. 22-Joey Holdren II[10]

Heat 2 – 1. 40-Taylor Carver[1]; 2. 94-Kenny Carroll[5]; 3. 26M-Donnie Miller[3]; 4. 111-Tim Brown[6]; 5. B4-Brian Worley[8]; 6. 27S-Will Smart[2]; 7. 35-Johnny Coats[4]; 8. 69-Brian Brown[10]; 9. 67-Devin Irvin[7]; 10. (DNF) 94F-Stanley Floyed[9]

Heat 3 – 1. 4-Jared Hays[10]; 2. 11-Derek Brown[3]; 3. 8D-Darek Wiss[6]; 4. 04-Blaine Ewing[5]; 5. 164-Michael Muskrat[2]; 6. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 7. 16-Logan Thompson[1]; 8. 21-Darin Porter[9]; 9. 9-Dave Meyer[8]; 10. 53-Danny O’Neal[7]

SMSI Pure Stocks

A Feature – 1. 0-Chase Galvan[1]; 2. 41-Derek Brown[6]; 3. 26B-Bobby Brown[4]; 4. 81-Donnie Devers[5]; 5. 21M-Payton McDowell[18]; 6. 19-Trenton Houston[2]; 7. 17-Shayne Healea[10]; 8. 71T-Chris Tonoli[13]; 9. 7-Karla Lampe[7]; 10. 19J-Tyler Crocker[12]; 11. 00-James Redus[11]; 12. 714-Dustin Isaacs[15]; 13. 14-Cody Ohrenberg[9]; 14. 1C-Scotty Carter[16]; 15. 70-Allen Thompson[23]; 16. 21-Carson Gronniger[19]; 17. 100-Cooper Lourenco[21]; 18. 5-Mason Beck[3]; 19. 2-Austin Dixon[24]; 20. 44-Shane Headley[22]; 21. 92-Michael McKnight[14]; 22. 23R-Jeff Reid[20]; 23. (DNF) 88-Chris Messerli[8]; 24. (DNF) 69-Dylan Bowman[17]; 25. (DNS) 54-William Gillette

Heat 1 – 1. 0-Chase Galvan[8]; 2. 26B-Bobby Brown[7]; 3. 7-Karla Lampe[6]; 4. 00-James Redus[5]; 5. 714-Dustin Isaacs[2]; 6. 92-Michael McKnight[9]; 7. 21-Carson Gronniger[1]; 8. 44-Shane Headley[4]; 9. (DNF) 2-Austin Dixon[3]

Heat 2 – 1. 19-Trenton Houston[5]; 2. 5-Mason Beck[8]; 3. 17-Shayne Healea[3]; 4. 71T-Chris Tonoli[4]; 5. 1C-Scotty Carter[2]; 6. 69-Dylan Bowman[1]; 7. 100-Cooper Lourenco[7]; 8. (DNS) 54-William Gillette

Heat 3 – 1. 81-Donnie Devers[2]; 2. 41-Derek Brown[4]; 3. 14-Cody Ohrenberg[1]; 4. 88-Chris Messerli[7]; 5. 19J-Tyler Crocker[8]; 6. 21M-Payton McDowell[3]; 7. 23R-Jeff Reid[5]; 8. 70-Allen Thompson[6]

O’Reilly Auto Parts Stock Cars

Heat 1 – 1. 0F-Mason Beck[2]; 2. 24-Blayne McMillin[3]; 3. 50-Waylon Dimmitt[5]; 4. 19-Clayton Ward[1]; 5. 5DJ-DJ Barnes[6]; 6. 05G-Grayson McKiney[4]; 7. 35Z-Zach Zeugin[8]; 8. 12-Christopher Sawyer[7]

Heat 2 – 1. 21-Myles Michehl[6]; 2. 111-Butch Bailey[4]; 3. 34-Blake Bolton[1]; 4. 8M-James McMillin[3]; 5. L23-Allen Luttjohann[5]; 6. 83-James Ellis[2]; 7. 18-Kameron Stoddard[7]

UTV Short-Course

Pro Turbo

Feature – 1. 71-Nathan Wolff[2]; 2. 113-Chase Kempf[1]; 3. 14-Derek Tidd[4]; 4. 911-Chad Deutsch[3]; 5. 53-Randy Clifton[5]; 6. (DNS) 513-Colin Greenfield; 7. (DNS) 157-Nick Rickels

Pro N/A (Naturally Aspirated)

Feature – 1. 101-TJ Siewers[5]; 2. 94-Jaycob Kosmecki[3]; 3. 777-Blake Reinkemeyer[1]; 4. 24-Reese Harris[2]; 5. (DNS) 513-Colin Greenfield

Pro AM Turbo

Feature – 1. 74-Rory Navin[1]; 2. 811-Richard Raby[2]; 3. 417-Stephen Moeckel[4]; 4. 978-Rick Schroeder[10]; 5. 431-Bree Seek[3]; 6. 18-John Gaskill[6]; 7. 817-Jacob Benton[7]; 8. (DNF) 28-Cameron Whitworth[5]; 9. (DNS) 22-Rylan Matthews; 10. (DNS) 57-John Kalogerou

Pro AM N/A

Feature – 1. 78-Rick Schroeder[3]; 2. 107-Brody Sands[4]; 3. 25-Drake Sonntag[1]; 4. (DNS) 431-Bree Seek

Vet

Feature – 1. 978-Rick Schroeder[1]; 2. DD214-Bruce Davidson[3]; 3. 90-Michael Prichard[4]; 4. (DNS) 57-John Kalogerou; 5. (DNS) 157-Nick Rickels

Vet N/A

Feature – 1. 74-Travis Trower[1]

Women’s N/A

Feature – 1. 62-Pleasant Matthews[1]

Sportsman Turbo

Feature – 1. 18-Ty Lueckemeyer[1]; 2. 91-Mia Cotto[5]; 3. 127-Collin Schmidt[4]; 4. 187-Jacob Kline SR[2]; 5. (DNF) 573-Jeff Gorsuch[3]

Youth 1K

Feature – 1. 85-Stefano Kalogerou[1]; 2. 106-Kwyntin Arnold[3]; 3. 33-Case Beeman[2]; 4. 126-Carson Hill[9]; 5. 137-Kace Myers[5]; 6. 181-RJ Tremblay[7]; 7. 37-Paxton Shamblin[4]; 8. 865-Kennedee Hartsell[6]; 9. (DNF) 07-Drake Graviett[8]

700 CC & Under

Feature – 1. 248-Sam Walania[2]; 2. 865-Kennedee Hartsell[1]; 3. (DNS) 44-Jacob Kline JR

200 Modified

Feature 1 – 1. 287-Jack Smith[2]; 2. 21-Cain Briseno[3]; 3. (DNF) 137-Kace Myers[1]

200 Limited

Feature – 1. 287-Jack Smith[5]; 2. 21-Cain Briseno[1]; 3. 36-Easton Weber[6]; 4. 98-ZADIE ZAUGG[7]; 5. 89-ZAYLEE ZAUGG[8]; 6. 1212-Blake Laplant[4]; 7. 95-Nolan Hartsell[2]; 8. 16-Joey Hill[3]

200 Stock

Feature – 1. 1212-Blake Laplant[1]; 2. 127-Tyson Roby[2]; 3. 22-Melliody Whitworth[3]

Sportsman N/A

Feature – 1. 85-Stefano Kalogerou[1]; 2. 74-Travis Trower[5]; 3. 37-Paxton Shamblin[4]; 4. 611-Edward Mangas[2]; 5. (DNS) 67-Jesse Russell

King of America coming up next: The three-day USMTS King of America XIV is coming to Lucas Oil Speedway next Thursday-through-Saturday, March 27-29. The event will include USRA Stock Cars paying $1,000-to-win Thursday, $2,000-to-win Friday and $3,000 to win Saturday. USRA B-Mods will be paying $1,000 to win Thursday, $2,000 to win Friday, and $3,000 to win Saturday. The USMTS field will chase feature wins of $3,000 and $5,000 before $20,000 for the grand finale on Saturday.

Pits and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. each day with hot laps at 6:30 and racing to follow.

Weekly Series opens April 5th: Weekly racing in the Pitts Homes and Realty Weekly Racing Series at Lucas Oil Speedway will feature five divisions – Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, Clear Creek Golf Cars USRA B Mods and the new Hickamo Country Store Super Stocks. The Weekly opener is set for Saturday, April 5th.

For information on tickets or camping for any Lucas Oil Speedway event in 2025, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or email her at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.