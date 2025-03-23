Moran Goes Back-to-Back in Brownstown’s Indiana Icebreaker

- Advertisement -

BROWNSTOWN, IN (March 22, 2025) – Devin Moran spent several years striving to win a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series race at Brownstown Speedway. He checked that off his bucket list when he claimed the Indiana Icebreaker in 2024, and then 12 months later, he secured back-to-back victories by winning this year’s edition, which was worth an event-record $25,000, on Saturday night, leading all 50 laps.

Moran beat Ricky Thornton Jr. to the checkered flag by 1.118 seconds for the victory. Jonathan Davenport managed to repass Mike Marlar on the last lap, finishing in third place. Marlar took fourth. Josh Rice also executed a pass, getting by Daulton Wilson on the final lap to secure his second consecutive top-five finish in the series.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the fourth time this season, Moran expressed his affection for Brownstown Speedway as he and Thornton left Brownstown tied for the points lead.

“Baby, I love Brownstown,” said the Dresden, Ohio native who claimed his 19th career series win. “I love coming here. It was a hard-fought race the entire time. At the initial start, Garrett (Alberson) and JD were running the bottom, and I just made hay around the top in three and four. I had a really good race car, but I felt like they were on me the whole race this place is so hard to get separated from people. The lapped cars were all over the place, and there at the end, it started to get a little bottom dominate.”

“it’s not going to be easy to win the championship this year. It’s going to be a dogfight. The 20RT is obviously really, really good. The 49 I feel like is the best car in the country right now. To be 1,2,3, I think that is what a lot of people are going to see all year long, and it’s going to be some great racing.”

Thornton, the defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, was coming off of a win at Atomic on Friday. He briefly grabbed the lead on a lap 33 restart from Moran with a big slider in turn four, but Moran turned down the track to maintain his lead.

“I just got a good restart and I I knew I wasn’t going to pass Devin there. I was more going to slide Devin so that way JD couldn’t get by me. It was more defense for second than trying to win it. So, I felt our car was pretty good there finally once it went slick towards the end, and I could move around a little bit.”

Davenport rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third after a hard-fought battle with Mike Marlar in the closing laps.

“No doubt we had a good race (with Marlar). He come up through there pretty good. We were probably a little soft on tires. I thought we would be better at the beginning of the race than Devin was, but he fired really well, he’s been really good here at Brownstown. We got good there during that long run which was kind of odd for our tire choice. But thereafter that caution, there was a lot of grit out in the middle of three and four so that’s why I picked the top on the restart.”

The winner’s Double Down Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Big River Steel, Lazydays RV, C&W Trucking, Bomag, Millwood Plumbing, Anthony’s Pizza, Refuel Wellness, Red Oak Pub, Pee Wee’s Wrecker Service, Eibach Springs, Smoky Mountain Speedway, Haulin’ Haskell’s CarSourceAuto, McHugh Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, and Phillps CPA.

Completing the top ten were Daulton Wilson, Tyler Bruening, Brandon Overton, Tyler Erb, and Ross Robinson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Indiana Icebreaker

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport | 13.738 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Devin Moran | 13.746 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 11-Josh Rice[5]; 3. 57M-Camaron Marlar[3]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 5. 6-Clay Harris[7]; 6. 60-Dan Ebert[2]; 7. 93L-Cory Lawler[6]; 8. 24-Jared Bailey[8]; 9. 11X-Ryan Lanphierd[9]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[4]; 3. S21-Seth Daniels[2]; 4. 93-Carson Ferguson[3]; 5. 1G-Devin Gilpin[7]; 6. 19M-Spencer Hughes[5]; 7. D48-Derek Groomer[8]; 8. 9Y-Levi Yetter[6]

Cool-It Thermo-Tec Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 4. 18D-Daulton Wilson[6]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 6. 79-Donald McIntosh[3]; 7. 12-Jason Jameson[7]; 8. 7-Ross Robinson[8]; 9. 65S-Dustin Shoulders[9]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[5]; 3. 29-Christian Hanger[4]; 4. 6C-Michael Chilton[6]; 5. 17SS-Brenden Smith[7]; 6. 4-Tripp Gerrald[3]; 7. 1-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 8. 18-Jacob Stuhr[8]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1G-Devin Gilpin[2]; 2. 93L-Cory Lawler[5]; 3. 6-Clay Harris[1]; 4. 60-Dan Ebert[3]; 5. 19M-Spencer Hughes[4]; 6. 9Y-Levi Yetter[8]; 7. D48-Derek Groomer[6]; 8. 11X-Ryan Lanphierd[9]; 9. 24-Jared Bailey[7]

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1G-Devin Gilpin[2]; 2. 93L-Cory Lawler[5]; 3. 6-Clay Harris[1]; 4. 60-Dan Ebert[3]; 5. 19M-Spencer Hughes[4]; 6. 9Y-Levi Yetter[8]; 7. D48-Derek Groomer[6]; 8. 11X-Ryan Lanphierd[9]; 9. 24-Jared Bailey[7]

Indiana Icebreaker Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos – Start – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Earnings

1 – 2 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – $26,100

2 – 6 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – $11,100

3 – 1 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – $7,000

4 – 10 – 157 – Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – $4,000

5 – 5 – 11 – Josh Rice – Crittenden, KY – $3,500

6 – 14 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – $3,400

7 – 13 – 16 – Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – $3,200

8 – 7 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – $3,000

9 – 18 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – $2,200

10 – 26 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – $1,400

11 – 27 – 60 – Dan Ebert – Lake Shore, MN – $600

12 – 8 – 22 – Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – $2,600

13 – 20 – 4 – Tripp Gerrald – Versailles, KY – $1,800

14 – 3 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – $2,400

15 – 16 – 6C – Michael Chilton – Salvisa, KY – $1,600

16 – 24 – 19M – Spencer Hughes – Meridian, MS – $2,200

17 – 22 – 12 – Jason Jameson – Lawrenceburg, IN – $1,500

18 – 23 – 1 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – $2,200

19 – 15 – 93 – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – $2,200

20 – 12 – 29 – Christian Hanger – Winchester, TN – $1,500

21 – 28 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – $100

22 – 25 – 79 – Donald McIntosh – Dawsonville, GA – $800

23 – 19 – 93L – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – $1,500

24 – 11 – S21 – Seth Daniels – Jackson, OH – $1,500

25 – 4 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – $2,300

26 – 9 – 57M – Camaron Marlar – Winfield, TN – $1,500

27 – 17 – 1G – Devin Gilpin – Columbus, IN – $1,500

28 – 21 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – $2,200

29 – 29 – 24 – Jared Bailey – Bedford, IN – $1,500

Race Statistics

Entrants: 34

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Jonathan Davenport

MD3 Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Laps 1-50)

Hellraizer Jacks Halfway Leader: Devin Moran

Wieland Feature Winner: Devin Moran

Margin of Victory: 1.118 seconds

Coltman Farms Racing Cautions: Cory Lawler, Jason Jameson (Lap 2); Garrett Alberson (Lap 26); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 31)

Series Provisionals: Brandon Sheppard; Spencer Hughes

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Emergency Provisionals: Donald McIntosh; Ross Robinson; Dan Ebert; Brenden Smith

Track Provisional: Jared Bailey

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Devin Moran, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Jonathan Davenport

Penske Shocks Top 5: Devin Moran, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Mike Marlar, Josh Rice

PEM 4th Place Feature: Mike Marlar

DMI Rearends 5th Place Feature: Josh Rice

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Ross Robinson

Wehrs Machine 11th Place Feature: Dan Ebert

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Tripp Gerrald

MD3 24th Place Feature: Seth Daniels

Hoker Trucking Hard Charger of the Race: Ross Robinson (Advanced 16 Positions)

MD3 Most Laps Led: Devin Moran (50 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Pro Fabrication Headers Fastest Lap of the Race: Hudson O’Neal (Lap 4 | 14.318 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

Hard Luck Award: Hudson O’Neal

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Chuck Kimble

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Daniel Hilsabeck (13.6113 seconds)

Time of Race: 24 minutes 06 seconds

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:

Pos – Car # – Competitor – Hometown – Points – Earnings

1 – 99 – Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1640 – $96,600

2 – 20RT – Ricky Thornton Jr – Chandler, AZ – 1640 – $75,500

3 – 49 – Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA – 1585 – $61,700

4 – 76 – Brandon Overton – Evans, GA – 1440 – $30,450

5 – 18D – Daulton Wilson – Fayetteville, NC – 1375 – $27,975

6 – 58 – Garrett Alberson – Las Cruces, NM – 1340 – $24,050

7 – 1T – Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 1320 – $21,700

8 – 71 – Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1295 – $27,325

9 – 1 – Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 1280 – $21,600

10 – 16 – Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1230 – $25,000

11 – 19M – Spencer Hughes – Meridian, MS – 1150 – $13,700

12 – 93 – Carson Ferguson – Lincolnton, NC – 1130 – $17,575

13 – 7 – Ross Robinson – Georgetown, DE – 1115 – $15,000

14 – 22 – Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 1110 – $10,800

15 – 79 – Donald McIntosh – Dawsonville, GA – 1095 – $10,100

16 – 6 – Clay Harris – Jupiter, FL – 1000 – $11,825

17 – 60 – Dan Ebert – Lake Shore, MN – 985 – $6,650

18 – 111 – Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 965 – $20,950

19 – 40B – Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 900 – $12,000

20 – 93L – Cory Lawler – Hanover, PA – 885 – $5,575

21 – 17SS – Brenden Smith – Dade City, FL – 865 – $6,700