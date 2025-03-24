FloRacing Night in America Boasts $137,000 Point Fund in 2025

HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaFloRacing Night in America Boasts $137,000 Point Fund in 2025

Miniseries Opens 2025 Campaign on May 6 at La Salle Speedway

AUSTIN, Texas (March 24, 2025) —FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota is back for its fifth year of action in 2025.

With 10 events on the schedule, the miniseries once again posts a $75,000 champion’s take if a driver has perfect attendance or a guaranteed $50,000 without perfect attendance.

A driver’s best eight finishes will count toward the miniseries title. If less than eight events are contested, all finishes will count toward the title.

The total point fund payout for the 2025 FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota miniseries exceeds $137,000 and is as follows:

1)$50,000 ($75,000 championship with perfect attendance) 2)$20,000 3)$10,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

In 2024 Ricky Thornton Jr. took the $75,000 series title over 2023 champion, Bobby Pierce with Daulton Wilson, Jason Feger, Garrett Alberson, Spencer Hughes, Tyler Erb, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb Jr., and Carson Ferguson.

All the drivers from the 2024 Top 10 standings with the series have already voiced an intent to run for the miniseries title in 2025.

The 2025 FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota  season opens on Tuesday, May 6 at La Salle (Ill.) Speedway with the facility’s grand reopening, which also serves as the opening round of the annual Illinois Speedweek.

FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota action with the 2025 Illinois Speedweek continues on Wednesday, May 7 at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) before rolling into Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway on Thursday, May 8.

Advanced tickets for the La Salle Speedway event on May 6 are available for purchase at www.myracepass.com/tracks/1995/tickets/1430232 and tickets for the Spoon River Speedway event on May 7 are available for purchase at www.myracepass.com/tracks/2604/tickets/1447023. Lincoln Speedway tickets will also soon be available for purchase.

The three-race, season-opening swing precedes the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) Illinois Speedweek events at Farmer City Speedway and Fairbury Speedway, which are set for Friday and Saturday, May 9 – 10.

2025 FloRacing Night in America Standard Purse
1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000
Total – $68,650

For more information on FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota sponsors, visit the company websites at www.kubotausa.comwww.integrashocksandsprings.comwww.k1racegear.comwww.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.md3race.com; www.deatherageopticians.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.md3race.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.impactracegear.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.msmfab.com; www.allgaierperformance.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

2025 FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota

Tuesday, May 6: La Salle (Ill.) Speedway – $20,000-to-win
Wednesday, May 7: Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) – $20,000-to-win
Thursday, May 8: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway – $20,000-to-win
Tuesday, May 13: Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway – $20,000-to-win

Wednesday, June 4: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) – $20,000-to-win

Wednesday, July 23: Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway – $20,000-to-win

Thursday, Sept. 11: Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) – $20,000-to-win
Wednesday, Sept. 24: Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, Ind.) – $20,000-to-win

Friday, Nov. 14: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway – $20,000-to-win
Saturday, Nov. 15: Senoia (Ga.) Raceway – $30,000-to-win

 

