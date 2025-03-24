Hunt County Raceway and Texarkana 67 Speedway on Deck for CCSDS

- Advertisement -

Pair of $5,000-To-Win Programs Headline Weekend Action

CONWAY, Ark. (03/24/25) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) continues their 2025 season this weekend with a first-time visit to a Texas facility, paired with the invasion of a familiar track in the series’ history books.

On Friday, March 28 the CCSDS contingent makes its debut at Hunt County Raceway (Greenville, Texas) before invading Texarkana (Ark.) 67 Speedway on Saturday, March 29. Both events post a $5,000 winner’s check.

On the heels of his 11th-career CCSDS triumph of his career in the last series event, 2019 series champ, Timothy Culp holds a 25-point lead as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the series standings over Billy Moyer with B.J. Robinson, Jon Kirby, Morgan Bagley, Jon Mitchell, David Breazeale, Kyle Beard, Eli Ross, and Brennon Willard rounding out the current Top 10.

This Friday, March 28 the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series rolls into Hunt County Raceway (Greenville, Texas) for the first time ever with the Grubbs Collision 30. Joining the night’s action at the facility, which is celebrating its 57th year of action, are Jr. Limiteds, Limited Mods, Eco Mods, and Factory Stocks.

Grandstand admission (ages 13-55) is $25 with seniors (ages 55+ and military) $20, kids (ages 6-12) $10 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 5-and-up) are $45.

Gates open at 4 p.m. CT with hot laps at 7 p.m., qualifying at 7:30 p.m. and racing action at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, March 29 the CCSDS racers make their first of two appearances at the ¼-mile oval at Texarkana (Ark.) Speedway. Mod Lites of Arkansas will also be on the night’s racing card.

Grandstand admission (ages 12-and-up) is $20 with kids (ages 6-11) $5, and children (ages (5-and-under) free. Pit passes (ages 6-and-up) are $35.

Hot laps are at 7 p.m. CT with racing action at 7:30 p.m.

The CCSDS Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Front Tires and Left Rear Tire: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear Tire: NLMT3 (92)

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.67SpeedwayOfTexarkana.com and https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092178273221 .

To watch the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series events live from your favorite streaming device in 2025, please visit www.arrowvision.live/ .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Keith Lawson Motorsports, Mann Trucking, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Bullet Proof Tees, FiberTech, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Blingin’ Faith Designs, Bubba Green Towing, Bulletproof Racewear, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series, please visit www.COMPDirt.com.