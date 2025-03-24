Joseph Joiner Grabs Bash at the Beach Opener at Southern Raceway

- Advertisement -

Whynot’s House of Hook Showdown On Deck

MILTON, Fla. (03/24/25) – Joseph Joiner secured a hometown victory over the weekend with a $3,000 Southern All Star Series triumph in Friday’s Bash at the Beach opener at Southern Raceway aboard his Kubota Genuine Parts / Base Racing Fuel No. 10 Capital Race Cars Late Model.

Joiner, a native of Milton, Florida, notched his first Late Model victory of 2025, adding to his second win of the season after taking the Clash on the Coast finale in the Andrew Autosports No. 10 IMCA Modified on March 1st.

“I was really surprised at how good (Matt Dooley) was able to take off. I think we kinda know what’s going on a little bit, you know this restrictor plate deal is a little bit new to us,” Joiner said. “I think there’s stuff we can do to help out that deal a little bit, we’re gonna have to work on that tomorrow, cause we’re definitely getting beat off the line … we finally got shook free (of traffic) and was able to throw (a slider) there on Matt, slowed him up a little bit.”

As the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series rolled into his hometown, Joseph Joiner joined the tour for the two-day Bash at the Beach at Southern Raceway (Milton, Fla.) on Friday and Saturday while his brother Jonathan Joiner competed in the IMCA Modified division.

With 19 Late Model entries in attendance, Joseph qualified second-fastest and sat on the outside pole for the 30-lap main event. Joiner ran behind Matt Dooley for the majority of the feature before Dooley slowed with mechanical issues. Joseph led the final 15 laps to secure his second win of the 2025 campaign.

Joiner claimed the $3,000 preliminary payday ahead of Billy Franklin and David Breazeale.

The following night, Joiner recorded a fourth-place finish in the $7,000-to-win Bash on the Beach finale.

In IMCA Modified competition, Jonathan drove to a pair of runner-up outings, finishing second to Tyler Allen on both nights.

Complete results from the weekend can be found at www.SASDirt.com and www.SouthernRaceway.com.

The Hunt the Front team is set to return to action this weekend as the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series resumes with a doubleheader at Whynot Motorsports Park. Joseph will take the wheel of his Kubota Genuine Parts No. 10 Late Model in Friday’s $8,000-to-win opener, followed by Saturday’s House of Hook Showdown finale, which offers a $12,000 top prize.

Full event details are available at www.HTFSeries.com.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, including Kubota Genuine Parts, Base Racing Fuel, HunttheFront.TV, Trading Paints, Lethal Chassis, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Five Star Bodies, XS Power Batteries, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Schoenfeld Headers, Slicker Graphics, Dirt Track Bank and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net. You can also connect with Hunt the Front on Facebook @huntthefront56, on Twitter @huntthefrontjj, and on Instagram @hunt_the_front_vlog.