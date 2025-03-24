Ricky Thornton Jr. Banks $15,000 Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway

- Advertisement -

Maquoketa Speedway’s Nippy 50 Up Next

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (03/24/25) – Fresh off announcing his plans to defend his 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Series title, Ricky Thornton Jr. drove to a $15,000 victory in Friday’s Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway aboard his Ultimate Towing & Recovery / Elite Ready Mix / Coltman Farms Racing / Hoker Trucking No. 20RT Longhorn Chassis Late Model.

The Chandler, Arizona native fended off persistent challenges from Josh Rice to secure his 46th career Lucas Oil victory and seventh win of the season.

“I knew Josh (Rice) was gonna be good. Really I feel like he was probably a little better than I was there, I was just able to get out front,” Thornton said. “We had a little bit of right-side romance, as (Jerry) Vansickel would say, I was behind the lapped car and he kept going to the wall, then he turned back to the bottom finally, I knew it was time I had to go or I was gonna get passed. Me and (Brenden Smith) hit a little bit obviously, I got some right-side damage but it’s part of it.”

The doubleheader weekend with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) kicked off on Friday with the Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio.).

Aboard his Koehler Motorsports No. 20RT Late Model, Thornton set the pace in time trials with a blistering 13.220-second lap before placing first in his heat. Earning the pole for Friday’s opener, Ricky fended off a threatening Josh Rice for all 50 laps to capture his seventh win of the season and $15,000 winner’s payday.

Thornton took the checkers 0.541 seconds ahead of Rice with Devin Moran rounding out the podium.

For the 28th annual Indiana Icebreaker on Saturday at Brownstown (IN) Speedway, Ricky followed up a runner-up finish in his heat with a sixth-to-second run in the $25,000-to-win weekend finale.

Thornton is currently tied with Devin Moran atop the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results and detailed point standings can be found at www.LucasDirt.com.

Thornton’s next event will bring the Koehler Motorsports team to Iowa for the Nippy 50 at Maquoketa Speedway. The MARS Late Model Championship Series doubleheader opens with a $10,000-to-win preliminary on Friday, followed by Saturday’s finale that pays $15,000 to the winner.

Full event details are available at www.MARSRacingSeries.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. and the Koehler Motorsports team would like to thank their sponsors, which include: Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein Shock Absorbers, Cornett Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Knight’s Companies, Coltman Farms Racing, High Performance Lubricants, Hoker Trucking LLC, Capital Waste, Ultimate Towing & Recovery, Elite Ready Mix, Jones Racing Products, Certified Inspection Service Co., Inc., Varsitee Screenprinting, D and E Outside Services, Shocker Hitch, EMD Wraps, GoSunoco, Dynamic Drivelines, Excel Floor Coverings, Performance Bodies, Swift Springs, Buzze Performance, Dirtcarlift, Impact Racing, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Ultra Shield Race Products, LLC, Sharp Advantage Safety Products, LLC, Team SRI Motorsports, MPI – Max Papis Innovations, Strange Oval, Pit Boss Jacks, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

Visit Ricky Thornton Jr.’s website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the details on his latest racing endeavors as well as www.KoehlerMotorsports.com for the latest team updates.