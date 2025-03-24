USMTS King of America XIV rolls into Lucas Oil Speedway for 3-night showdown

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 24, 2025) – One of the premier events in Modified racing makes its first visit to Lucas Oil Speedway this week with the crown up for grabs at the King of America XIV.

The United States Modified Touring Series headlines three divisions of racing Thursday through Saturday with USRA B-Mods and USRA Stock Cars also in action each night.

The stakes will rise each night for the USMTS Modifieds, with $3,000 going to the winner of the Thursday-night feature with $5,000-to-win on Friday and $20,000 up for grabs for the grand finale on Saturday night.

Dan Ebert of Lake Shore, Minn., is reigning champion of the USMTS portion of the King of America with a win in 2023 as last year’s event was rained out at Humboldt Speedway. There have been 11 different winners over the years as the best of Modified racing gather for the early season showdown.

Ryan Gustin, now driving Dirt Late Models, is the only two-time King of America winner.

The event will include USRA Stock Cars paying $1,000-to-win Thursday, $2,000-to-win Friday and $3,000 to win Saturday. USRA B-Mods will be paying $1,000 to win Thursday, $2,000 to win Friday and $3,000 to win Saturday.

Spectator gates open at 4 p.m. each day with hot laps at 6:30 and racing to follow.

Action kicks off with a Wednesday practice session from 6-9 p.m. Pits will open at 3 p.m. with a drivers’ meeting at 5:45. There is no spectator admission for the grandstands or suites, but pit passes are $30 ($20 for 5-and-under). Four-day pit passes are $150 ($75 ages 5-and-under).

Thursday admission:

Adults (ages 17-61) – $20

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $15

Youth (12-16) – $5

Kids (11 & under) – FREE

(All grandstand seating is General Admission)

Pit Pass – $40

Kids Pit Pass – $20

3-Day Pit Pass – $125

3-Day Kids Pit Pass – $60

Friday admission:

Adults (17-61) – $30

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $25

Juniors (ages 12-16) $10

Kids (11 & under) – FREE

2-Day Adults (17-61) – $55

2-Day Military/Seniors – $45

2-Day Juniors (12-16) – $20

(All grandstand seating is general admission)

Pit Pass (11 and and over) – $40

Kids Pit Pass – $20

5 & under – FREE

2-Day Pit Pass – $85

2-Day Kids Pit Pass – $40

Saturday admission:

Adults (17-61) – $35

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $30

Juniors (12-16) – $15

Kids (11-and-under) – FREE

(All grandstand seating is general admission)

Pit Pass (11 and over) – $45

Kids Pit Pass – $20

CAMPING: DAILY RATES (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping – $15/Night (up to 6 people, $5 additional per person)

Reserve Dry – $25/Night (up to 6 people, $5 additional per person)

Reserved Electric & Water- $40/Night (up to 6 people, $5 additional per person)

For information on tickets or camping for any Lucas Oil Speedway event in 2025, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or email her at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Weekly Series opens April 5th: Weekly racing in the Pitts Homes and Realty Weekly Racing Series at Lucas Oil Speedway will feature five divisions – Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, Clear Creek Golf Cars USRA B Mods and the new Hickamo Country Store Super Stocks. The Weekly opener is set for Saturday, April 5th.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com