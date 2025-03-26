- Advertisement -

THE MONTH AHEAD: Trio of Marquee Events on Tap for World of Outlaws in April

CONCORD, NC (March 25, 2025) – The 2025 season is in full swing, and several regions are set to welcome the World of Outlaws Late Models for the first time this year.

The April calendar will see The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet leave the southeast for a weekend in Ohio before making a swing through the Midwest and ending the month back in the deep south.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead:

Atomic Speedway | Fireball 50 (April 4-5): Chillicothe, OH’s Atomic Speedway has been a staple of the World of Outlaws calendar since the Series’ infancy, and the tradition continues with next weekend’s Fireball 50.

The first visit to the southern Ohio 3/8-mile came in the second season of the Series in 1989 in a contest won by that season’s eventual champion, Billy Moyer. Sixteen years later in 2005 – season two of the revived tour – Jackie Boggs won his third and final World of Outlaws race in the return trip to Atomic.

Fourteen more Series races have been held at Atomic in the years since. The list of winners includes Late Model legends such as Tim McCreadie and Chub Frank, as well as current title contenders Bobby Pierce and Ryan Gustin. Pierce enters the race looking to join Tyler Erb as the second driver to win three times at Atomic, while Gustin aims to go back-to-back at the track and with the Series after winning last August and at Swainsboro Raceway last Saturday.

This year’s event will be co-sanctioned with the American Late Model Iron Man Series, bringing together the top Late Model teams from the Ohio Valley and beyond to battle the Outlaws next weekend.

For tickets and other event information, click here.

Farmer City Raceway | Illini 100 (April 10-12): When the dust settles at Atomic, the Series will pack up and head west to Illinois for the first Midwest bullring battle of the season.

Action gets underway at Farmer City with a practice night on Thursday, April 10, before a pair of full programs on Friday and Saturday, April 11-12. In addition to the Late Models, the event will also play host to the season opener for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

The first major dirt Late Model event in the Land of Lincoln has historically been very kind to the locals. The last nine Farmer City victories have been split by Brandon Sheppard, Brian Shirley, Mike Spatola, Pierce and Nick Hoffman – who called Belleville, IL home prior to moving to North Carolina. Josh Richards was the last outsider to win at the track, delivering a weekend sweep in 2016.

Farmer City has earned the reputation of being one of the most thrilling tracks on the schedule, particularly following last year’s side-by-side, door-banging finish between Hoffman and Pierce.

For tickets and other event information, click here.

Talladega Short Track | Alabama Gang 100 (April 25-26): Some would call racing under the lights at Talladega a NASCAR fan’s dream. We call it the Alabama Gang 100.

The weekend at the Talladega Short Track kicks off with a $12,000-to-win lid lifter on Friday night. Then, on Saturday, roughly an hour after the end of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race across the street, the best Late Model drivers in the nation will battle for the first $50,000 payday of the year.

Brandon Overton won the inaugural edition of the race honoring racing legends Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison and Red Farmer in 2023. The rest of the field will be looking to join him as a World of Outlaws winner at the track, including past Talladega Late Model victors like Gustin, McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Ethan Dotson and Ashton Winger.

The Late Models will be joined on both nights by the winged warriors of the United Sprint Car Series, giving both open-wheel and fendered fans reason to circle the event on their calendar.

For more event information, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap in April and all season long on DIRTVision