Dillard inherits USMTS opener at King of America XIV

It was opening night of King of America XIV on Thursday night as the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt brought 72 entries to the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

Terry Phillips of Springfield, Mo., led the field to the green flag from the Sybesma Graphics Pole, but it was Dustin Sorensen from the outside of the front row getting the quick start to lead lap 1.

For the most part, Sorensen was locked in running the top side of the 3/8-mile clay oval while Cade Dillard of Robeline, La., remained faithful to the low side, but challenging Sorensen in every corner.

After a couple of quick G-Style Transport Caution Flags early on, Dillard stayed close but could not get by the 2022 USMTS National Champion. Meanwhile, the first 10 laps saw Alex Williamson, Phillips and Keith Foss battle for spots in the top five.

The race’s third yellow flag wave at the mid-point of the 30-lapper after Gary Christian got too high in turn 1 and smacked the wall with force before limping to the pits with heavy damage.

On the restart, Dillard lagged a bit and that opened up the inside line for Phillips, who pulled even with Dillard for second.

With 20 laps complete, Wichita’s Tanner Mullens was in a cage match with Foss for third. A little farther back, points leader Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, and defending USMTS National Champion Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, struggled to keep their machines among the top 10 on the scoreboard.

With a final caution and restart with seven laps in the books, Sorensen led Dillard back to the green flag with Phillips, Mullens and Foss following close behind.

With five to go, Dillard threw an extreme slide job, going up the banking in front of Sorensen at the top of turn 4, but Sorensen was ready and turned it back down inside to maintain the lead.

Sorensen ran away from there and was first to cross the finish line while Dillard thought he was settling for the runner-up paycheck… so he thought.

Unfortunately for Sorensen, post-race inspection discovered a deck height infraction, and officials disqualified the apparent winner. Dillard inherited the win to notch the 21st USMTS victory of his career.

Phillips, who has a pair of USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout triumphs at the Lucas Oil Speedway, held on to finish second and Foss, who started 10th, claimed third for the final step on the Featherlite Trailers Top-3 Podium.

Mullens finished fourth and Sanders came from 15th on the starting grid to finish fifth and take the FK Rod Ends Hard Harger honors. The five-time USMTS national champ is also a two-time winner at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” and won the 2014 King of America event when it was at the Humboldt Speedway.

Williamson, Joe Duvall, Joe Chisholm, Dustin Strand and Trevor Hughes rounded out the top 10 at the checkered flag.

During group qualifying, New Mexico’s Mark Smith netted the Hodges Farms & Dredging Fastest Time with a 17.268-second lap.

Action continues on Friday at King of America XIV with pits and grandstands opening at 4 p.m., drivers meeting at 6:15, hot laps at 6:30 and racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets are $30 or adults (17-61) and $25 for military and seniors (62+). Juniors (12-16) are just $10 while kids 11 and under get in free. Two-day passes good for Friday and Saturday are $55 for adults, $45 for military and seniors, and $20 for juniors. All grandstand seating is general admission, so get there early.

Pit passes are $40 for everybody 11 or older while kids (6-10) are $20. Children 5 and under are free. Two-day pit passes good for Friday and Saturday are $85. Kids are $40. Pit passes can be purchased only at the Pit Office or the VIP & Suites office after your waiver has been signed.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, visit LucasOilSpeedway.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located just south of US 54 on SR 83 to 18842 Speedway Dr, Wheatland, MO 65779. The facility is about an hour from Springfield and a little more than an hour from the Kansas City metro area.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

King of America XIV – Night 1 of 3

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

QUALIFYING GROUP #1:

1. 16B Kaylin Lopez, Chowchilla, Calif., 17.677

2. 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., 17.719

3. 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., 17.730

4. 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla., 17.784

5. 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., 17.790

6. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 17.822

7. 71S Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn., 17.846

8. 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M., 17.908

9. 15 Kale Westover, Altus, Okla., 17.977

10. 11X Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla., 17.985

11. 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan., 17.997

12. 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Tex., 18.065

13. 15WX Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan., 18.070

14. J17 Jacob Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 18.158

15. 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis., 18.196

16. 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., 18.261

17. 91M Hoyt Miller, Cross Timbers, Mo., 18.294

18. 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 18.346

19. 1B Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo., 18.407

20. 18 Brad Johnson, Cameron, Mo., 18.521

21. 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., 18.720

22. 51T Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn., 19.224

23. 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn., 19.444

24. 5H James Hanley, Cresbard, S.D., 22.038

QUALIFYING GROUP #2:

1. 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., 17.590

2. 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla., 17.719

3. 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan., 17.800

4. 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., 17.977

5. 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., 17.987

6. 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Tex., 17.990

7. 90W Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., 18.054

8. 0K Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan., 18.076

9. 29S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo., 18.107

10. 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 18.124

11. 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., 18.168

12. 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., 18.170

13. 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., 18.175

14. 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Tex., 18.201

15. 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan., 18.262

16. 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, 18.290

17. 98C Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo., 18.333

18. E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D., 18.363

19. 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 18.411

20. 0J Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., 18.441

21. 0 Blake Wimmer, Wellsville, Mo., 18.599

22. 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., 18.793

23. G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 18.796

DQ – 4TW Tim Ward, Harcourt, Iowa, 17.741

QUALIFYING GROUP #3:

1. 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M., 17.268

2. 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 17.301

3. 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo., 17.770

4. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 17.855

5. 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., 17.884

6. 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo., 17.943

7. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Tex., 17.972

8. 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., 17.973

9. 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan., 17.980

10. 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., 17.990

11. 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., 18.015

12. 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn., 18.074

13. 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn., 18.119

14. 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo., 18.137

15. 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo., 18.192

16. 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla., 18.253

17. 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Tex., 18.296

18. 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn., 18.340

19. 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark., 18.352

20. 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 18.397

21. 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn., 18.440

22. 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn., 18.559

23. 18L Chad Lyle, Lone Jack, Mo., 18.691

24. 21D Daniel Drury, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 18.691

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (4) 71S Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

3. (5) 15 Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

4. (2) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

5. (6) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

6. (7) 15WX Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

7. (11) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

8. (8) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

9. (10) 1B Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo.

10. (3) 16B Kaylin Lopez, Chowchilla, Calif.

11. (9) 91M Hoyt Miller, Cross Timbers, Mo.

12. (12) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (6) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

4. (4) 90W Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

5. (10) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (5) 29S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

7. (7) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (12) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (9) 98C Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

10. (8) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

11. (11) 0 Blake Wimmer, Wellsville, Mo.

12. (2) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (3) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

2. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Tex.

4. (2) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

5. (7) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

6. (5) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

7. (6) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

8. (8) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

9. (12) 18L Chad Lyle, Lone Jack, Mo.

10. (11) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

11. (10) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

12. (9) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Tex.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

3. (3) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

4. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (5) 11X Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

6. (9) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (4) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

8. (11) 51T Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.

9. (7) J17 Jacob Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

10. (10) 18 Brad Johnson, Cameron, Mo.

11. (6) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Tex.

DNS – 5H James Hanley, Cresbard, S.D.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (2) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

2. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (3) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

4. (1) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Tex.

5. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Tex.

6. (5) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

7. (9) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D.

8. (8) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

9. (12) 4TW Tim Ward, Harcourt, Iowa

10. (4) 0K Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

11. (10) 0J Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

12. (11) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

FEATHERLITE TRAILERS HEAT RACE #6 (10 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

3. (3) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (1) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

5. (8) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

6. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

7. (7) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

8. (6) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

9. (10) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

10. (9) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

11. (11) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

DNS – 21D Daniel Drury, Iowa Falls, Iowa

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (3) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (4) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

3. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (1) 15 Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

5. (7) 11X Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

6. (10) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (5) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

8. (8) 15WX Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

9. (9) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

10. (11) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

11. (15) 16B Kaylin Lopez, Chowchilla, Calif.

12. (16) J17 Jacob Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (20) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

14. (12) 51T Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.

15. (13) 98C Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

16. (6) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

17. (14) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

18. (17) 91M Hoyt Miller, Cross Timbers, Mo.

19. (18) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

DNS – 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (7) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

3. (1) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

4. (3) 90W Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

5. (11) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

6. (10) 4TW Tim Ward, Harcourt, Iowa

7. (5) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Tex.

8. (4) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

9. (9) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

10. (13) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

11. (14) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

12. (15) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

13. (6) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

14. (18) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Tex.

15. (8) 29S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

16. (17) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Tex.

17. (16) 0K Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

18. (19) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

DQ – (12) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 21D Daniel Drury, Iowa Falls, Iowa

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Tex.

2. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (1) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

4. (4) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

5. (7) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (13) 1B Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (6) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

8. (8) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

9. (15) 0J Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

10. (11) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

11. (9) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D.

12. (5) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Tex.

13. (16) 18 Brad Johnson, Cameron, Mo.

14. (10) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

15. (17) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

16. (18) 0 Blake Wimmer, Wellsville, Mo.

17. (14) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

18. (12) 18L Chad Lyle, Lone Jack, Mo.

DNS – 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

DNS – 5H James Hanley, Cresbard, S.D.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (30 laps):

1. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (10) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

4. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (15) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Tex.

6. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (11) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

8. (13) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

9. (8) 71S Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

10. (16) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

11. (18) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

12. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

13. (22) 15 Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

14. (7) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

15. (19) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

16. (25) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

17. (20) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

18. (12) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

19. (23) 90W Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

20. (14) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

21. (21) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

22. (27) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

23. (9) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

24. (17) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

25. (28) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

26. (24) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

27. (29) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

28. (26) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

DQ – (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

Lap Leaders: Sorensen 1-30.

Total Laps Led: Sorensen 30.

Margin of Victory: 0.342 second.

Time of Race: 23 minutes, 8.425 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Strickler, Christian.

Emergency Provisionals: Brown, N. Smith, Hammett.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Sanders (started 15th, finished 5th).

Entries: 72.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, March 28-29, Lucas Oil Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sanders 361, Mullens 350, Joe Chisholm 336, T. Phillips 334, Jim Chisholm 330, Strickler 315, Williamson 312, T. Hughes 285, Christian 277, Brown 267.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Joe Chisholm 260, T. Hughes 213, Chambers 194, Solander 187, Sean Gaddis 181.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Jim Chisholm 30, Sanders 24, T. Phillips 24, T. Hughes 21, Joe Chisholm 19.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Skyrocket 33, MBCustoms 33, CDR 31, Mullens 28, Bloodline 23.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: KSE 34, Hatfield 32, ECE 32, Durham 27, Mullins 26.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Beemer.

American Racer – Allen.

Bear Graphix – Brown.

Beyea Custom Headers – Mullens.

Bryke Racing – Jim Chisholm.

BSB Manufacturing – Bleess.

Champ Pans – Sanders.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Williamson.

Dynamic Drivelines – Givens.

Edelbrock – M. Smith.

Fast Shafts – Dillard.

Featherlite Trailers – Dillard, Phillips Foss.

FK Rod Ends – Sanders.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Dillard.

Harris Auto Racing – Wheeler.

Hodges Farms & Dredging – M. Smith.

Hooker Harness – J. Hughes.

Hyperco – M. Smith.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Wolff.

JRi Shocks – TBD.

Keyser Manufacturing – T. Hughes.

KSE Racing Products – D. Strand.

MD3 – Dillard.

MSD Performance – Mullens.

Penske Racing Shocks – Westover.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Hodges.

QA1 – Gaggero.

Quarter Master – D. Strand.

RaceQuip – Bidinger.

RacerWebsite.com – Drury.

Real Racing Wheels – Ward.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Joe Chisholm.

Simpson Race Products – Sorensen.

Sweet Manufacturing – Strickler.

Swift Springs – Foss, Pursley, Dillard.

Sybesma Graphics – T. Phillips.

Total Power – Davis.

VP Racing – Dillard.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Miller.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Duvall.

