Green golden in return of Iron Man USRA Stock Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway welcomed the return of the KS Engineering Iron Man USRA Stock Car Series driven by Terminator Chassis on Thursday night during King of America XIV at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” in Wheatland, Mo.

In Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series action, both USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods saw two prominent USRA competitors take home the wins worth $1,000 to the top finisher in each main event

Jeffrey Abbey of Rhome, Tex., started the 25-lap feature from the outside of the front row and snuck past polesitter Pat Graham of Ames, Iowa, to lead the opening lap.

Behind them, Derek Green of Granada, Minn., who started fourth, nudged in front of Graham and then stole the lead away from Abbey with five laps in the books.

Green—the 2003 USRA Stock Car National Champion—led the rest of the way, followed by Abbey, who trailed by a full straight-away at the checkered flag over the other 46 entries for the event.

Of note, Green was also the 2017 and 2019 Iron Man champ before the series went on a four-year hiatus after the 2020 campaign.

Graham held strong in second place until the final lap when two-time USRA B-Mod National Champion Brandon Hare of Elma, Iowa, edged in front on the final lap to take third.

Jaylen Wettengel of Topeka, Kan., rounded out the top five. Meanwhile, Doug Keller of Easton, Mo., rolled from 21st on the starting grid and wound up ninth as the hard charger in the USRA Stock Car main event.

Not to be outdone, the USRA B-Mod field wasn’t short on past champions either with former USRA B-Mod National Champions Chad Clancy of Polo, Mo. (2014), Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kan. (2015), J.C. Morton of Springfield, Mo. (2016) and two-time titlist Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo. (2018 and 2020) among the field of 60 entries.

Aaron Marrant of Richmond, Mo., led the opening lap and drove away from the field with his teammate, Clancy, following in his tire tracks.

The only caution of the race occurred when Rylan Gibbs had his strong run end on lap 11 when he stopped on the track with a broken machine, causing the yellow flag to wave for the first time in the 20-lapper.

That opened the door for eighth-starting Jackson, who took the lead with five laps to go, and then motored away from Marrant to snag his first USRA B-Mod victory since 2023. The two-time winner of the Summit USRA Nationals earned $1,000 for his work.

Jon Sheets of Nevada, Mo., passed 10 of his fellow racers to finish third, with Tyler Kidwell of Chanute, Kan., and Clancy completing the top five at the stripe.

By virtue of being the highest-finisher, the hard charger honors were his while Cole Campbell and Terry Schultz also advanced an admirable 10 positions.

Former Iron Man USRA Stock Car Series champion Bryant (2016) wound up finishing seventh while three-time series champ Dan Hovden of Decorah, Iowa struggled to a 24th-place finish.

Kris Jackson won the USRA B-Mod main event.

The action continues for two more nights with each division dueling for $2,000 and $200 to start on Friday before Saturday’s finale, which pays $3000 to win and $300 to start.

Drivers who don’t qualify for the main event on Saturday can compete in a $700-to-win Non-Qualifiers Race in each class.

If you can’t be there in person, watch every lap of every class LIVE on RacinDirt.TV.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

KS Engineering Iron Man USRA Stock Car Series presented by Terminator Chassis

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA STOCK CARS

Heat 1:

1. (4) 137 Jeffrey Abbey, Rhome, Tex.

2. (1) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

3. (6) 22R Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, Iowa

4. (3) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

5. (2) 95 Chance Larson, Welcome, Minn.

6. (9) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

7. (5) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

8. (8) 88 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

9. (10) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Tex.

10. (7) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

Heat 2:

1. (3) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

2. (6) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

3. (7) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

4. (1) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

5. (5) 14W Brady Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (8) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan.

7. (9) 23X Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

8. (2) 070 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

9. (4) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Tex.

DNS – 242 Alan Wharff, Darby, Mont.

Heat 3:

1. (1) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

2. (3) L7 Ray Phipps, Pocola, Okla.

3. (2) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

4. (5) 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

5. (6) 37 Randy Foote, Stanton, Iowa

6. (8) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

7. (4) 40 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

8. (7) 33X Justin Custer, Liberty, Mo.

9. (9) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Heat 4:

1. (3) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (1) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

3. (2) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

4. (6) 4PLAY Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

5. (5) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

6. (9) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

7. (8) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

8. (4) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

9. (7) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

Heat 5:

1. (5) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

2. (1) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

3. (3) 0F Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

4. (2) 37C Casey Colsch, Caledonia, Minn.

5. (8) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

6. (6) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

7. (7) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (4) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

DNS – 34 Donald Fetty, Greenville, Tex.

B Feature 1:

1. (1) 0F Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

2. (7) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan.

3. (6) 37 Randy Foote, Stanton, Iowa

4. (2) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

5. (9) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

6. (10) 23X Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

7. (4) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

8. (11) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

9. (3) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

10. (14) 33X Justin Custer, Liberty, Mo.

11. (15) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (13) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

13. (5) 37C Casey Colsch, Caledonia, Minn.

14. (12) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

15. (16) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

16. (8) 95 Chance Larson, Welcome, Minn.

DNS – 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Tex.

DNS – 34 Donald Fetty, Greenville, Tex.

B Feature 2:

1. (3) 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

2. (5) 14W Brady Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (8) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (1) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

5. (6) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

6. (2) 4PLAY Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

7. (10) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

8. (12) 070 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

9. (7) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

10. (14) 88 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

11. (11) 40 Derek Brown, Stoutland, Mo.

12. (15) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

13. (4) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

14. (9) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

15. (13) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

DNS – 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Tex.

DNS – 242 Alan Wharff, Darby, Mont.

A Feature:

1. (4) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

2. (2) 137 Jeffrey Abbey, Rhome, Tex.

3. (5) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

4. (1) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

5. (7) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

6. (3) L7 Ray Phipps, Pocola, Okla.

7. (16) 14W Brady Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (12) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

9. (21) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

10. (8) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

11. (13) 0F Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

12. (6) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

13. (17) 37 Randy Foote, Stanton, Iowa

14. (14) 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

15. (18) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

16. (20) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

17. (19) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

18. (23) 23X Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

19. (15) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan.

20. (22) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

21. (9) 22R Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, Iowa

22. (11) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

23. (10) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

24. (24) 4PLAY Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

USRA B-MODS

Heat 1:

1. (3) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

2. (5) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

3. (10) 30 Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

4. (2) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

5. (9) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

6. (1) 1A Justin Allen Jr., Webb City, Mo.

7. (4) -7 Kynsey Collins, Stockton, Mo.

8. (8) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

9. (6) 7L Trevor Drake, Brighton, Mo.

10. (7) B4 Brayden Skaggs, Fort Scott, Kan.

Heat 2:

1. (2) 10M Talan Willis, Elizabeth, La.

2. (7) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (9) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

4. (4) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

5. (6) 19 Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

6. (10) 15R Ryan Smith, Moran, Kan.

7. (8) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

8. (3) 1M Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

9. (1) 1J Peyton Johannesen, Mabank, Tex.

10. (5) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

Heat 3:

1. (2) 57C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

2. (1) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

3. (3) 17 Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

4. (5) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

5. (4) 5 Robert White, Lebanon, Mo.

6. (9) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

7. (6) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

8. (8) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

9. (7) 22 Steve Wharf, Pierce City, Mo.

10. (10) 47JR Gavin Buckley, Springfield, Mo.

Heat 4:

1. (1) 197 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (7) 1R Rylan Gibbs, Osceola, Mo.

3. (2) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (6) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

5. (4) 15W Dennis Cole, Altus, Okla.

6. (3) 20D Dawson David, Mexico, Mo.

7. (8) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

8. (5) 32X Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

9. (10) 19D Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

10. (9) 94 Tyler Potter, Fulton, Mo.

Heat 5:

1. (1) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

2. (3) 99 Jeremy Haddox, Ruston, La.

3. (2) 54S Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (7) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

5. (5) 11R Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.

6. (6) 18T Tyler Werner, Menomonie, Wis.

7. (8) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

8. (9) 32 Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

9. (10) 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

10. (4) 21C Clint Arthur, Rowlett, Tex.

Heat 6:

1. (6) 57M Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

2. (7) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (8) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

4. (1) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

5. (4) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

6. (3) 12K Colton Keel, Anna, Tex.

7. (5) 44H Austin Hunter, Winnipeg, Man., Canada

8. (10) 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

9. (9) 47B Chet Buckley, Republic, Mo.

10. (2) 1 Jake Wranek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

B Feature 1:

1. (1) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

2. (4) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

3. (6) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

4. (9) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

5. (7) 11R Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.

6. (8) 20D Dawson David, Mexico, Mo.

7. (16) 94 Tyler Potter, Fulton, Mo.

8. (2) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

9. (12) 1M Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

10. (15) B4 Brayden Skaggs, Fort Scott, Kan.

11. (5) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

12. (14) 1J Peyton Johannesen, Mabank, Tex.

13. (11) 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

14. (13) 19D Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

15. (3) 54S Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

16. (10) -7 Kynsey Collins, Stockton, Mo.

B Feature 2:

1. (2) 17 Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

2. (3) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

3. (4) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

4. (1) 99 Jeremy Haddox, Ruston, La.

5. (7) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

6. (6) 5 Robert White, Lebanon, Mo.

7. (9) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

8. (15) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

9. (11) 32 Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

10. (8) 18T Tyler Werner, Menomonie, Wis.

11. (10) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

12. (5) 15R Ryan Smith, Moran, Kan.

13. (12) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

14. (16) 21C Clint Arthur, Rowlett, Tex.

15. (13) 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

16. (14) 22 Steve Wharf, Pierce City, Mo.

B Feature 3:

1. (3) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

2. (1) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

3. (2) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

4. (4) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

5. (13) 7L Trevor Drake, Brighton, Mo.

6. (10) 44H Austin Hunter, Winnipeg, Man., Canada

7. (12) 32X Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

8. (9) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

9. (8) 12K Colton Keel, Anna, Tex.

10. (16) 1 Jake Wranek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

11. (6) 15W Dennis Cole, Altus, Okla.

12. (14) 47B Chet Buckley, Republic, Mo.

13. (11) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

14. (7) 1A Justin Allen Jr., Webb City, Mo.

15. (15) 47JR Gavin Buckley, Springfield, Mo.

16. (5) 19 Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

A Feature:

1. (8) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (1) 57M Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

3. (13) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

4. (10) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

5. (4) 57C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

6. (15) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

7. (7) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

8. (6) 30 Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

9. (19) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

10. (9) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

11. (11) 197 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (22) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

13. (16) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

14. (12) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

15. (20) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

16. (21) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

17. (24) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

18. (23) 99 Jeremy Haddox, Ruston, La.

19. (17) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

20. (18) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

21. (14) 17 Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

22. (5) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

23. (2) 1R Rylan Gibbs, Osceola, Mo.

DQ – (3) 10M Talan Willis, Elizabeth, La.

Silver Anniversary Season: As the United States Racing Association (USRA) charges into its monumental 25th season of dirt track racing in 2025. It’s a full-throttle commitment to the heart of racing with an unwavering dedication to fair, logical and cost-effective rules.

The USRA has been the driving force behind the surge of racetracks and racers joining the fray each year. Last season during the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, over 60 of America’s top-tier dirt ovals hosted more than 1,000 nights of jaw-dropping racing.

To learn more about the USRA, check out USRAracing.com and follow our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. To get USRA news and exclusive promotions delivered to your inbox, click here.

Registration is open for Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series racers in 2025 by calling (515) 832-6000, via MyRacePass online or download the application on the USRA website.

Summit USRA Nationals: The 12th Annual Summit USRA Nationals is slated for five nights from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 at the legendary Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., with USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners in action. For more information, visit lucasoilspeedway.com.

The 6th Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals returns to the Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., from Oct. 16-18. The event will feature USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks. For more information, visit boothilldirt.com.