IMS Indiana Sprint Week Field Stipulations Announced for July 24 Opener

Speedway, Indiana (March 27, 2025)………The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s debut as the opener of the 38th annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing series on Thursday night, July 24, 2025, will feature an invitational field as determined by several different categories.

Those who will be eligible to compete in the event at the 1/5-mile dirt oval located inside of turn three at the world-famous IMS will have to fit in one of the following categories:

1) Finished inside the top 30 of the 2024 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship point standings.

2) Finished inside the top 30 of the 2024 USAC Indiana Sprint Week point standings.

3) Ranks inside the top 30 of the 2025 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship standings as of July 7.

4) Ranks inside the top 10 of the 2025 Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car standings as of July 7.

5) Any currently active driver who has previously won an Indiana Sprint Week main event. Drivers must have competed in at least one USAC national event in either the 2024 or 2025 season.

6) Plus, two Indianapolis Motor Speedway promoters options.

Since its announcement, the event has instantly generated great anticipation and excitement among drivers, teams and fans alike, but with the confines of the event, parameters have been put into place to help ensure its success.

“We want to give this race the best opportunity to shine,” USAC series director Kirk Spridgeon said. “We have limited time, space and track to ensure the event can be efficient and of the highest quality. It’s great that this event garners so much interest, and we wish we could open the gates and allow everyone to compete, but that isn’t feasible at this time.”

The $10,000-to-win Indiana Sprint Week event at IMS will pay appearance points toward the season-long USAC National Sprint Car standings. However, no points will be offered toward the 2025 Indiana Sprint Week standings.

C.J. Leary captured the only previous visit by the USAC National Sprint Cars to The Dirt Track at IMS in September 2024, making the winning pass with nine laps remaining to score a 20-lap, non-points exhibition race victory.

USAC Indiana Sprint Week, a cornerstone of sprint car racing in the Hoosier State since 1988, has captivated fans for decades with its thrilling action and rich legacy. Indiana Sprint Week’s 2025 schedule consists of eight events at eight different racetracks across a 10-night span between July 24-August 2.

The remainder of Indiana Sprint Week will retain the traditional USAC format. Following the ISW kick off at The Dirt Track at IMS, the series continues at Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, July 25, followed by Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 26; Lawrenceburg Speedway on Sunday, July 27; Circle City Raceway on Wednesday, July 30; the Terre Haute Action Track on Thursday, July 31; Bloomington Speedway on Friday, August 1, and Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, August 2.

Additional information regarding tickets, the format, event times, etc. for the ISW opener at IMS will be shared soon at www.usacracing.com.