Ryan Crane Captures First Career Southern All Stars Victory Saturday at Southern Raceway

(MILTON, FLORIDA) Last Saturday night at Southern Raceway, the ‘Bash at the Beach’ weekend finale took place and Panama City, Florida driver Ryan Crane claimed his first career Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises victory! Ryan, who finished fifth in Friday’s opener, earned Fast Time honors during VP Racing Fuels time trials and later led all fifty circuits of the A-Main from the pole position. The win was not easy; however, as Ryan overcame contact with multiple lapped cars including on lap 47 when Joe Denby slowed directly in front of him.

Heavy contact between the two sent them both sliding to a stop, but officials credited the caution on the slowing Denby. Crane was reinstated to the point and led the final three laps to pocket the $7,000 payday. Dillon Tidmore, who started from the outside of the front row, finished 1.180 seconds behind Crane in the second spot. Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series point leader Billy Franklin continued his consistent start to the year and rounded out the podium in third. Friday’s $3,000 winner Joseph Joiner came home fourth at the unfurling of the checkered flag, while Allen Styck recorded a strong fifth place performance.

“It feels pretty good, getting our first win here and being close to home,” quoted Crane in victory lane. “It takes a lot of people to put this deal together. Shane Clanton and Wyatt Eichelberger prepared a real fast Capital hot rod, I was just fortunate enough to drive it. Last night was the first night back in the car since October of 2023, but we’re going to get back after it now.”

Ryan Crane’s #10 Capital Race Car was sponsored in part by Panama City Cycles, SCCS Solutions, and Twenty Five Designs.

While 19 competitors were on hand for the weekend opener on Friday at Southern Raceway, a trio of cars were unable to compete in Saturday’s annual ‘Bash at the Beach’ finale at the Milton, Florida dirt oval. Ryan Crane topped the 16-car field during qualifying with his fast lap of 14.702 seconds to earn an extra $250 bonus courtesy of Three Trade Consultants & Joiner Fill Dirt. Hometown driver Joseph Joiner went quickest during the hot lap session with a time of 14.662 seconds.

Next up for the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises will be a doubleheader in the states of Alabama and Georgia on April 11-12. Penton Raceway in Lafayette, Alabama will play host to a $5,000 to win throwdown on that Friday, while Winder Barrow Speedway in Winder, Georgia will do the same on that Saturday evening. Billy Franklin currently leads the SAS point standings by 26 markers over both Joe Denby and Kendall Franklin, who are tied for the runner-up position.

Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Franklin Enterprises

Round 3 Race Summary

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Southern Raceway – Milton, Florida

American Racer Tires Feature Finish (50 Laps):

1. (1) Ryan Crane $7,000

2. (2) Dillon Tidmore $3,000

3. (4) Billy Franklin $1,500

4. (6) Joseph Joiner $1,300

5. (3) Allen Styck $1,000

6. (7) Ronnie Johnson $800

7. (10) Kendall Franklin $800

8. (14) Joe Denby $800

9. (16) Michael Luna $700

10. (13) Dillon Crim $700

11. (15) Bo Odom $600

12. (9) Jordon Horton $600

13. (12) Buddy George $600

14. (5) Bo Slay $600

15. (8) David Breazeale $600

16. (11) Steven Jernigan $600

Entries: 16

Lap Leaders: Ryan Crane (Laps 1-50)

Caution Flags: 5

J&J Construction Hot Laps:

Fastest Lap Overall: Joseph Joiner 14.662

VP Racing Fuels Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Ryan Crane 14.702

Qualifying: 1. 10C-Ryan Crane, 00:14.702[9]; 2. 38-Dillon Tidmore, 00:14.846[14]; 3. 11-Allen Styck, 00:14.876[11]; 4. 17-Billy Franklin, 00:15.035[8]; 5. 2-Bo Slay, 00:15.090[4]; 6. 10-Joseph Joiner, 00:15.132[1]; 7. 27J-Ronnie Johnson, 00:15.374[12]; 8. 54-David Breazeale, 00:15.380[6]; 9. 27H-Jordon Horton, 00:15.405[15]; 10. 317-Kendall Franklin, 00:15.432[16]; 11. 24-Steven Jernigan, 00:15.565[2]; 12. 29-Buddy George, 00:15.590[3]; 13. 7C-Dillon Crim, 00:15.681[7]; 14. 27-Joe Denby, 00:15.775[5]; 15. 55-Bo Odom, 00:15.985[10]; 16. 63-Michael Luna, 00:16.142[13]

2025 Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Schedule of Events:

Saturday, February 1 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, February 22 – Buckshot Speedway (Clanton, AL) – POSTPONED

Friday, March 21 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, March 22 – Southern Raceway (Milton, FL) – RYAN CRANE

Friday, April 11 – Penton Raceway (Lafayette, AL) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, April 12 – Winder Barrow Speedway (Winder, GA) – $5,000 to win

Friday, May 16 – West Alabama Speedway (Winfield, AL) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, May 17 – North Alabama Speedway (Tuscumbia, AL) – $5,000 to win

Friday, June 13 – To Be Announced

Saturday, June 14 – Lavonia Speedway (Lavonia, GA) – $5,000 to win

Friday, June 20 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, GA) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, June 21 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $5,000 to win

Thursday, July 3 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, July 5 – Mountain View Raceway (Spring City, TN) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, August 16 – Sugar Creek Raceway (Blue Ridge, GA) – $10,057 to win

Friday, August 22 – Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY) – $7,500 to win

Saturday, August 23 – Lake Cumberland Speedway (Burnside, KY) – $12,000 to win

Friday, August 29 – 191 Speedway (Campton, KY) – $4,000 to win

Saturday, August 30 – 191 Speedway (Campton, KY) – $6,000 to win

Sunday, August 31 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, September 13 – Wartburg Speedway (Wartburg, TN) – $5,000 to win

Friday, September 19 – Anderson Motor Speedway (Anderson, SC) – $12,000 to win

Saturday, October 11 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, GA) – $5,000 to win

Saturday, October 25 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – $10,053 to win

Current Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series Point Standings:

1. Billy Franklin – 586

2. Joe Denby – 560

2. Kendall Franklin – 560

4. Ronnie Johnson – 550

5. Michael Luna – 528

6. Dillon Tidmore – 435

7. Joseph Joiner – 392

8. Ryan Crane – 390

9. Allen Styck – 378

10. David Breazeale – 364