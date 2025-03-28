USAC Fan Fest On Tap Friday, March 28 in Speedway!

- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (March 27, 2024)………Meet USAC’s racing stars on Friday night, March 28, at USAC Fan Fest presented by Marc Dailey Racing with support from Greg Leffler of First Gear Engineering & Brad Kuhn Technology and Fish Window Cleaning.

The doors open at 6pm Eastern at USAC headquarters, located at 4910 W 16th St. in Speedway, Indiana, with the program running until 9pm.

The event is free to attend and also includes free food and refreshments. While attendance is free, donations to RaceAid are appreciated in order to assist members of the USAC racing community in need.

Meet USAC drivers such as champion Logan Seavey as well as Kale Drake, Gavin Miller, Trey Osborne, Tye Mihocko, just to name a few, and more.

Furthermore, mingle with fellow race fans and racetrack representatives, and win one of many raffle items, giveaways for the kids and silent auction pieces. Among the prizes are tickets to USAC events at Eldora Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Lincoln Park Speedway, Bloomington Speedway as well as racing shirts, memorabilia and more!

The USAC merchandise trailer will also be on hand for fans to purchase the latest and greatest in USAC gear.

Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance. USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

For more info and to make a donation to USAC RaceAid, please visit www.RaceAid.fund.