Chisholm prevails Friday at USMTS King of America XIV

- Advertisement -

Score the second night of King of America XIV as a victory for the reigning Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt national champion.

Jim Chisholm of Osage, Iowa, led all 40 laps to earn the $5,000 first prize, but it wasn’t necessarily an easy drive for the 22-year-old who broke onto the national scene a year ago. He had to withstand five restarts while leading and was up to the challenge on each.

“They gave us another great racetrack,” Chisholm said in Victory Lane. “I think we ran every single line on this thing tonight. We’re super-excited for tomorrow.”

Saturday night’s finale will be a $20,000-to-win event for the Summit USMTS Modifieds.

“The King of America and the Jamboree are super-big USMTS races and drivers showed up this weekend,” Chisholm said. “There’s a lot of talent that didn’t make the show tonight. There’s a lot of talent that should be in the show, but it’s hard sledding.”

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender Reece Solander from Emporia, Kan., wound up second after threatening Chisholm’s lead over the second half of the 40-lapper.

Chisholm, who swept both nights of last year’s USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout, rolled off from the pole and led Hodges Farms & Dredging Top Qualifier Nathan Smith in the sprint into turn one and was in front of Stormy Scott by about a half-second as the first caution came out on lap four.

Smith got past Scott on the restart, but Chisholm took advantage of those two battling for second to run off to a two-second command by lap 10. Following the second caution, Scott regained second with Chad Wheeler in third, but Chisholm’s lead grew to just under a second by the race’s midway point on lap 20.

Solander roared past Scott on the top side for second on lap 22 and began to close in on the leader, applying all-out pressure for the lead. Chisholm repelled the charge and by the three-tenths of the second on lap 26 when the event’s third caution flew.

Chisholm chose the low side on the double-file restart and held off Solander when a multi-car incident once again slowed the action. Chisholm led by three car lengths with 10 to go with Wheeler running just behind Solander.

“I like to be able to choose for the bottom for starts like that,” Chisholm said of his strategy. “If you have a guy below you, you have to worry about running over him and hurting your equipment, so I had a couple of really good restarts doing it that way and stayed with it.”

Chisholm joked that “the best spotters” in the sport are in Wheatland meaning the giant jumbotron overlooking turn three. He was able to spy Solander making a strong charge.

“It’s very clear when someone’s coming up on you,” Chisholm said. “You know you’re in the good when they don’t show you. You just watch it lap after lap and it kind of lets you know.”

As the race remained green, Chisholm gradually pulled away and had a 1.3-second command before a fifth caution wiped out his margin out on lap 33.

Just as he did time and again, Chisholm was flawless as the green waved and drove away over the final laps to beat Solander by 1.8 seconds.

Solander, not far removed from running USRA B-Mods, was thrilled with his strong run.

“I think Jim might have been watching the jumbotron, but my right-rear tire went away any way, so I don’t know if we would have had him,” Solander said, adding that “it’s pretty cool” to have such a strong USMTS run.

“We were hoping for a win, but we’ll definitely take a second. That feels like a success to us,” Solander said.

Cade Dillard, winner of Thursday’s King of America XIV opener, rallied from 10th to third, with 2012 King of America II winner Scott fourth and Kyle Strickler fifth from the 22nd starting spot, which earned him the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Chad Wheeler, former track champion Bobby Williams, Alex Williamson, Tanner Mullens and back-to-back USRA American Racer Modified Series champ Joe Duvall.

Another field of 72 Summit USMTS Modifieds were on hand for Friday’s show.

20K Saturday: Action continues on Saturday at King of America XIV with pits and grandstands open at 4 p.m., drivers meeting at 6:15, hot laps at 6:30 and racing to follow.

Grandstand tickets are $35 or adults (17-61) and $30 for military and seniors (62+). Juniors (12-16) are just $15 while 11 and under get in free. All grandstand seating is general admission, so get there early.

Pit passes are $45 for everybody 11 and older. Kids (6-10) are $20 and children 5 and under are free. Pit passes can be purchased only at the Pit Office or the VIP & Suites office after your waiver has been signed.

If you can’t be there in person, watch every lap live on RacinDirt.TV.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, visit LucasOilSpeedway.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located just south of US 54 on SR 83 to 18842 Speedway Dr, Wheatland, MO 65779. The facility is about an hour from Springfield and a little more than an hour from the Kansas City metro area.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

King of America XIV – Night 2 of 3

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Friday, March 28, 2025

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

QUALIFYING GROUP #1:

1. (19) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., 17.723

2. (16) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., 17.790

3. (1) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., 17.906

4. (10) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., 17.928

5. (3) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn., 17.946

6. (22) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., 17.947

7. (2) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., 17.989

8. (18) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla., 18.045

9. (24) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Tex., 18.060

10. (13) 71S Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn., 18.069

11. (12) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo., 18.077

12. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., 18.083

13. (6) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Tex., 18.092

14. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., 18.136

15. (14) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., 18.144

16. (11) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa, 18.249

17. (23) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn., 18.338

18. (17) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo., 18.416

19. (21) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla., 18.468

20. (15) 99T Dalton Teel, Fulton, Mo., 18.494

21. (20) 0J Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., 18.564

22. (8) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn., 18.570

23. (4) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., 18.699

24. (7) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla., 18.699

QUALIFYING GROUP #2:

1. (14) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M., 17.392

2. (8) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 17.439

3. (15) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla., 17.668

4. (10) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan., 17.698

5. (9) 98C Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo., 17.734

6. (21) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo., 17.757

7. (4) 4TW Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz., 17.866

8. (18) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., 17.904

9. (22) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn., 17.936

10. (13) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., 17.975

11. (20) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan., 18.015

12. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Tex., 18.091

13. (16) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Tex., 18.096

14. (1) 18 Brad Johnson, Cameron, Mo., 18.106

15. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., 18.155

16. (17) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan., 18.251

17. (6) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, 18.273

18. (19) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan., 18.382

19. (11) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark., 18.389

20. (12) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., 18.407

21. (2) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 18.536

22. (24) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D., 18.576

23. (3) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa, 18.889

24. (23) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Tex., 19.517

QUALIFYING GROUP #3:

1. (12) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M., 17.354

2. (10) 1B Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo., 17.626

3. (14) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., 17.648

4. (21) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan., 17.760

5. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., 17.871

6. (17) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., 17.893

7. (4) 15WG Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan., 17.918

8. (9) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla., 17.954

9. (3) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn., 17.979

10. (23) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., 18.066

11. (7) 0K Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan., 18.126

12. (15) 29C Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo., 18.185

13. (8) 11X Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla., 18.192

14. (11) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis., 18.238

15. (20) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn., 18.267

16. (18) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., 18.273

17. (1) 18L Chad Lyle, Lone Jack, Mo., 18.291

18. (13) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., 18.292

19. (16) 32 Mitchell Clement, Bonham, Tex., 18.377

20. (24) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn., 18.400

21. (6) J17 Jacob Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., 18.472

22. (22) 51T Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn., 18.914

23. (5) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo., 18.914

24. (19) 16B Kaylin Lopez, Chowchilla, Calif., 18.914

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (6) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

2. (2) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

3. (3) 15WG Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

4. (4) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (8) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

7. (1) 0K Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

8. (10) 32 Mitchell Clement, Bonham, Tex.

9. (7) 11X Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

10. (12) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

11. (9) 18L Chad Lyle, Lone Jack, Mo.

12. (11) J17 Jacob Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (3) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

2. (2) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

3. (6) 1B Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo.

4. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

5. (8) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

6. (1) 29C Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

7. (12) 16B Kaylin Lopez, Chowchilla, Calif.

8. (4) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

9. (11) 51T Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.

10. (10) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

11. (5) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

12. (9) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

2. (3) 4TW Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz.

3. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

4. (6) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

5. (2) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

6. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (4) 98C Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

8. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Tex.

9. (9) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

10. (12) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

11. (10) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

12. (11) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Tex.

2. (2) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

3. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (3) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

5. (5) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (4) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

7. (8) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

8. (10) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

9. (12) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Tex.

10. (7) 18 Brad Johnson, Cameron, Mo.

11. (11) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D.

12. (9) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (2) 80XX Jason Langford, Palestine, Tex.

2. (5) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (8) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (4) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (3) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

6. (7) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Tex.

7. (10) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

8. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

9. (11) 0J Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

10. (9) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

11. (12) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

12. (1) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

FEATHERLITE TRAILERS HEAT RACE #6 (10 laps):

1. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (3) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

4. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (8) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

6. (12) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

7. (6) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

8. (7) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

9. (9) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

10. (2) 71S Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

11. (11) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

12. (10) 99T Dalton Teel, Fulton, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (7) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (2) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

4. (5) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

5. (13) 51T Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.

6. (8) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

7. (9) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

8. (14) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

9. (19) J17 Jacob Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

10. (10) 29C Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

11. (3) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

12. (11) 56 Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

13. (15) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

14. (12) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Tex.

15. (20) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

16. (18) 98M Mitchel Madery, Kasson, Minn.

17. (17) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

18. (4) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

19. (16) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

DQ – (1) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 4TW Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz.

2. (3) 15WG Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

3. (2) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

4. (5) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (4) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (8) 29H Joe Horgdal, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (6) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

8. (12) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Tex.

9. (15) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

10. (9) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

11. (10) 98 Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

12. (13) 0J Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

13. (16) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

14. (14) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

15. (7) 17B Lee Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

16. (17) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D.

17. (20) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

18. (18) 29 Keith Hammett, Brookland, Ark.

19. (11) 98C Jeff Cutshaw, Bolivar, Mo.

20. (19) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (3) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

4. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (4) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

6. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (12) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (6) 16B Kaylin Lopez, Chowchilla, Calif.

9. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

10. (10) 32 Mitchell Clement, Bonham, Tex.

11. (13) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

12. (8) 71 Chad Melton, Mineral Wells, Tex.

13. (14) 11X Kyle Slader, Muskogee, Okla.

14. (15) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

15. (16) 18 Brad Johnson, Cameron, Mo.

16. (19) 99T Dalton Teel, Fulton, Mo.

17. (20) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

18. (17) 71S Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

19. (11) 0K Chris Kratzer, Haysville, Kan.

20. (18) 18L Chad Lyle, Lone Jack, Mo.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (4) 5 Reece Solander, Emporia, Kan.

3. (10) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

4. (3) 2S Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (22) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

6. (5) 88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla.

7. (8) 1B Bobby Williams, Hermitage, Mo.

8. (12) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

9. (15) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

10. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Justice, Okla.

11. (16) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

12. (13) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

13. (25) 712 Trevor Hughes, Westville, Okla.

14. (18) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

15. (17) 15WG Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

16. (26) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

17. (23) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

18. (14) 4TW Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz.

19. (28) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

20. (19) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

21. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Tex.

22. (7) 80XX Jason , Palestine, Tex.

23. (11) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

24. (2) 88S Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

25. (30) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

26. (31) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

27. (21) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

28. (27) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Tex.

29. (29) 17 Henry Chambers, Baldwin City, Kan.

30. (20) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

31. (24) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

Lap Leaders: Jim Chisholm 1-40.

Total Laps Led: Jim Chisholm 40.

Margin of Victory: 1.892 seconds.

Time of Race: 25 minutes, 53 seconds ( cautions).

Provisional Starters: T. Hughes, Hoff.

Emergency Provisionals: Ahumada, M. Smith, Chambers, Lavasseur, Christian.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Strickler (started 22nd, finished 5th).

Entries: 72.

Next Race: Saturday, March 29, Lucas Oil Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Jim Chisholm 433, Mullens 424, Sanders 414, Strickler 399, Williamson 388, Joe Chisholm 381, T. Phillips 379, T. Hughes 351, Solander 332, Christian 327.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Joe Chisholm 305, Solander 282, T. Hughes 279, Chambers 244, M. Smith 235.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Jim Chisholm 30, Sanders 24, T. Phillips 24, T. Hughes 21, Strickler 20.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Skyrocket 43, CDR 39, MBCustoms 38, Mullens 34, SSR 27.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: KSE 44, ECE 39, Mullins 35, Hatfield 35, Durham 28.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Chambers.

American Racer – Foss.

Bear Graphix – Langford.

Beyea Custom Headers – Scott.

Bryke Racing – Gaggero.

BSB Manufacturing – Bidinger.

Champ Pans – Strickler.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Wheeler.

Dynamic Drivelines – Joe Chisholm.

Edelbrock – Solander.

Fast Shafts – Wheeler.

Featherlite Trailers – Jim Chisholm, Solander, Dillard.

FK Rod Ends – Strickler.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Jim Chisholm.

Harris Auto Racing – Sanders.

Hodges Farms & Dredging – N. Smith.

Hooker Harness – Bleess.

Hyperco – Kratzer.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Ward.

Keyser Manufacturing – Duvall.

KSE Racing Products – Strickler.

MD3 – Jim Chisholm.

MSD Performance – Scott.

Penske Racing Shocks – T. Hughes.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – J. Gallardo.

QA1 – N. Smith.

Quarter Master – Mullens.

RaceQuip – Davis.

RacerWebsite.com – Langford.

Real Racing Wheels – Melton.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Christian.

Simpson Race Products – N. Smith.

Sweet Manufacturing – Hoff.

Swift Springs – Jim Chisholm, Williams.

Sybesma Graphics – Jim Chisholm.

Total Power – Sorensen.

VP Racing – Jim Chisholm.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Stockton.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Williams.

Don’t be afraid of the fast: The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt is the ultimate proving ground where only the fiercest, most skilled dirt slingers in North America dare to tread. This is where legends are forged, battles are won and the roar of engines drowns out the weak.

Since 1999, this juggernaut has been tearing up the tracks while dishing out over $20 million in hard-earned cash to more than 4,700 warriors across 185 battlefields in 19 states. This is where the elite meet, and every driver from the top guns to the local heroes get a shot at glory at some of America’s most brutal dirt tracks.

Get ready for the toughest, grittiest arenas in the land as they host the relentless, heart-pounding action of the USMTS. This is where the real racers of dirt modified racing come to show their mettle. This is where legends are made, the dirt flies and the engines roar. Get ready for the Best of the Best.

With live and on-demand coverage of every USMTS event plus exclusive interviews, instant replays, multiple camera angles and more, subscribe to RacinDirt for live streaming on all of your devices.

Check out usmts.com to learn more, and follow our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. Subscribe for free to get news delivered to your inbox plus members-only benefits.