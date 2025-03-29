Iron Man USRA Stock Car win to Abbey

- Advertisement -

Jeffrey Abbey finished exactly where he started Friday at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

From the pole position, the racer from Rhome, Texas, led all 25 circuits to outdistance Jaylen Wettengel in the feature for the KS Engineering Iron Man USRA Stock Car series presented by Terminator Chassis.

Abbey, who just missed a win in Thursday’s King of America XIV opener, left no doubt this time while earning $2,000.

Although he had a lead of nearly two seconds with 10 to go, it shrunk to less than a half-second over the hard-charging Wettengel by the finish. Wettengel started 15th.

“I don’t really like starting on the front row like that. You don’t really know where to go,” Abbey said, noting this weekend is his first time at Lucas Oil Speedway. “I went up top and about lost the lead. I was able to get back down, get out front and roll the bottom.”

Darrin Schmidt finished third with Rodney Schweitzer fourth and Pat Graham fifth.

Jon Sheets of Nevada, Mo., moved from the ninth starting position to take over the lead by lap 7 in the main event for the USRA B-Mods. He led it from there to earn the 25-lap feature win.

Sheets beat runner-up Kris Jackson of Lebanon, Mo., winner of Thursday’s feature, by 3.5 seconds. The win was worth $2,000 to Sheets, who said he was confident despite starting on row five.

“We had a great car from the git-go,” Sheets said. “We started ninth. Patience was the key. It didn’t take long to get to fourth, then we got to third and had a good restart and kind of set sail from there.”

Three-time former Iron Man USRA B-Mod champ Dan Hovden grabbed third with Jake Richards fourth and Scott Bintz finishing fifth.

​Jon Sheets won the USRA B-Mod main event.

The action continues Saturday with drivers in each division dueling for $3,000 and $300 to start. Drivers who don’t qualify for the main event can compete in a $700-to-win Non-Qualifiers Race in each class.

If you can’t be there in person, watch every lap live on RacinDirt.TV.

For information about Lucas Oil Speedway, visit LucasOilSpeedway.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

For ticket or camping information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located just south of US 54 on SR 83 to 18842 Speedway Dr, Wheatland, MO 65779. The facility is about an hour from Springfield and a little more than an hour from the Kansas City metro area.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

KS Engineering Iron Man USRA Stock Car Series presented by Terminator Chassis

Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Friday, March 28, 2025

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA STOCK CARS

Heat 1:

1. (7) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (1) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

3. (5) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

4. (2) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

5. (6) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Tex.

6. (8) 88C Blake Clark, Joshua, Tex.

7. (9) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

8. (10) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

DQ – (3) 4PLAY Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

DQ – (4) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

Heat 2:

1. (2) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

2. (1) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (3) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (6) 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

5. (4) 0F Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

6. (8) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

7. (5) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

8. (9) 22R Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, Iowa

9. (10) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

10. (7) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

Heat 3:

1. (2) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan.

2. (1) 95 Chance Larson, Welcome, Minn.

3. (5) 14W Brady Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (3) 88 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (10) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

6. (8) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

7. (4) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

8. (9) 37C Casey Colsch, Caledonia, Minn.

9. (7) 5DJ DJ Barnes, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

10. (6) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

Heat 4:

1. (9) 137 Jeffrey Abbey, Rhome, Tex.

2. (3) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

3. (5) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

4. (6) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

5. (2) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

6. (4) 23X Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

7. (1) 33X Justin Custer, Liberty, Mo.

8. (8) 22 Dawson Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

9. (10) 18 Kameron Stoddard, Appleton City, Mo.

10. (7) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Tex.

Heat 5:

1. (8) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

2. (1) 37 Randy Foote, Stanton, Iowa

3. (2) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

4. (4) 070 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

5. (6) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

6. (9) L7 Ray Phipps, Pocola, Okla.

7. (3) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

8. (5) 34B Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.

DQ – (7) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

B Feature 1:

1. (2) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

2. (1) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

3. (3) 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

4. (4) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

5. (7) 0F Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

6. (8) 88C Blake Clark, Joshua, Tex.

7. (5) 070 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa

8. (6) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa

9. (12) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

10. (11) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

11. (13) 22R Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, Iowa

12. (15) 8X Josh Roney, Postville, Iowa

13. (17) 31 Mason Martin, Kaufman, Tex.

14. (9) 24 Blayne McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

15. (18) 69ER Tyler Cadwallader, Amazonia, Mo.

16. (16) 83 James Ellis, Richland, Mo.

17. (10) 111 Jason Newman, Kearney, Mo.

18. (14) 22 Dawson Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

19. (19) 18 Kameron Stoddard, Appleton City, Mo.

B Feature 2:

1. (3) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

2. (1) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (2) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

4. (4) 88 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (5) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Tex.

6. (16) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

7. (8) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa

8. (7) 60 Colby Mann, Caledonia, Minn.

9. (11) 33X Justin Custer, Liberty, Mo.

10. (13) 37C Casey Colsch, Caledonia, Minn.

11. (10) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa

12. (12) 8M James McMillin, Warrensburg, Mo.

13. (9) 23X Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

14. (15) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

15. (6) L7 Ray Phipps, Pocola, Okla.

16. (14) 5DJ DJ Barnes, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

DNS – 34B Blake Bolton, Appleton City, Mo.

DNS – 4PLAY Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

A Feature:

1. (1) 137 Jeffrey Abbey, Rhome, Tex.

2. (14) 91J Jaylen Wettengel, Topeka, Kan.

3. (4) 85 Darrin Schmidt, Winchester, Kan.

4. (3) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

5. (7) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa

6. (13) 6 Chanse Hollatz, Clear Lake, Iowa

7. (12) 14W Brady Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (15) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

9. (2) 23 Paul Conrad, Colo, Iowa

10. (5) 21 Myles Michehl, Fort Dodge, Iowa

11. (10) 37 Randy Foote, Stanton, Iowa

12. (19) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

13. (21) 0F Mason Beck, Urbana, Mo.

14. (22) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Tex.

15. (6) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa

16. (17) 21F Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

17. (8) 8 Levi Vander Weide, Sioux Falls, S.D.

18. (23) 56H Brandon Hare, Elma, Iowa

19. (25) 27 Jeff Tennant, Greenwood, Ark.

20. (20) 88 Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

21. (11) 18K Dylan Clinton, West Union, Iowa

22. (9) 95 Chance Larson, Welcome, Minn.

23. (18) 16S Chris Dishong, Atchison, Kan.

24. (24) 22R Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, Iowa

25. (16) 7W William Garner, Lebanon, Mo.

USRA B-MODS

Heat 1:

1. (5) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (8) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

3. (7) 32 Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

4. (11) 17 Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

5. (6) 54S Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

6. (4) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

7. (9) 47B Chet Buckley, Republic, Mo.

8. (10) 17LM Londen McClure, St. Joseph, Mo.

9. (2) 18T Tyler Werner, Menomonie, Wis.

10. (3) 1J Peyton Johannesen, Mabank, Tex.

DQ – (1) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

Heat 2:

1. (5) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

2. (1) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

3. (3) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

4. (7) 57C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

5. (9) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

6. (6) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

7. (4) 44 Austin Hunter, Winnipeg, Man., Canada

8. (10) 20D Dawson David, Mexico, Mo.

9. (8) 7L Trevor Drake, Brighton, Mo.

DQ – (2) 99 Jeremy Haddox, Ruston, La.

Heat 3:

1. (2) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

2. (10) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (4) 94 Tyler Potter, Fulton, Mo.

4. (3) 1 Jake Wranek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (7) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

6. (9) 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

7. (5) 12K Colton Keel, Anna, Tex.

8. (1) 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

9. (6) 24 Patrick Lewis, Wellsville, Mo.

10. (8) 15W Dennis Cole, Altus, Okla.

Heat 4:

1. (2) 30 Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

2. (4) 57M Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

3. (1) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

4. (10) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

5. (5) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

6. (8) 19D Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

7. (7) 32X Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

8. (3) Z28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

9. (6) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

10. (9) 1K Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

Heat 5:

1. (3) 11R Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.

2. (7) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

3. (2) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

4. (5) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (9) 10M Talan Willis, Elizabeth, La.

6. (10) 33 Anthony Ferrara, Republic, Mo.

7. (6) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

8. (8) 47JR Gavin Buckley, Springfield, Mo.

9. (4) 19 Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

DQ – (1) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

Heat 6:

1. (1) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

2. (4) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

3. (6) 197 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (7) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

5. (5) 1M Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

6. (8) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

7. (10) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

8. (2) B4 Brayden Skaggs, Fort Scott, Kan.

9. (9) 15R Ryan Smith, Moran, Kan.

10. (3) 21C Clint Arthur, Rowlett, Tex.

B Feature 1:

1. (2) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

2. (8) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (3) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

4. (5) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (1) 32 Lane New, Rogersville, Mo.

6. (13) 18T Tyler Werner, Menomonie, Wis.

7. (6) 33 Anthony Ferrara, Republic, Mo.

8. (15) 1J Peyton Johannesen, Mabank, Tex.

9. (11) 17LM Londen McClure, St. Joseph, Mo.

10. (12) Z28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

11. (16) 21C Clint Arthur, Rowlett, Tex.

12. (7) F1 Mitchell Franklin, Camdenton, Mo.

13. (9) 12C Stephen Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

14. (4) RED1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

15. (14) 22C Cole Campbell, Mexico, Mo.

16. (10) 12K Colton Keel, Anna, Tex.

17. (17) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

B Feature 2:

1. (1) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

2. (3) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

3. (10) 32X Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

4. (11) 20D Dawson David, Mexico, Mo.

5. (4) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

6. (13) 7L Trevor Drake, Brighton, Mo.

7. (8) 510 Cody King, Fanshawe, Okla.

8. (16) 15 Cayden Stacye, Springfield, Mo.

9. (15) 15W Dennis Cole, Altus, Okla.

10. (6) 54S Jett Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

11. (5) 1 Jake Wranek, Sioux Falls, S.D.

12. (7) 1M Doug McCollough, Webster City, Iowa

13. (9) 47B Chet Buckley, Republic, Mo.

14. (12) 47JR Gavin Buckley, Springfield, Mo.

15. (14) 19 Tracy Johnson, Lake Preston, S.D.

DQ – (2) 94 Tyler Potter, Fulton, Mo.

B Feature 3:

1. (2) 57C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

2. (3) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

3. (4) 10M Talan Willis, Elizabeth, La.

4. (5) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

5. (1) 197 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (9) 44 Austin Hunter, Winnipeg, Man., Canada

7. (6) 92 Jeffrey Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

8. (8) 11L Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs, Mo.

9. (11) 214 Eric Spreer, Perry, Kan.

10. (13) 24 Patrick Lewis, Wellsville, Mo.

11. (7) 19D Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

12. (12) B4 Brayden Skaggs, Fort Scott, Kan.

13. (15) 1K Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

14. (14) 15R Ryan Smith, Moran, Kan.

15. (10) 17L Chris Leathers, Excello, Mo.

16. (16) 99 Jeremy Haddox, Ruston, La.

A Feature:

1. (8) 8S Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

2. (4) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

3. (16) 16D Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa

4. (3) 7J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

5. (12) 1S Scott Bintz, Jamestown, N.D.

6. (14) 57C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

7. (17) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

8. (6) 11R Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.

9. (22) 20D Dawson David, Mexico, Mo.

10. (20) 10M Talan Willis, Elizabeth, La.

11. (15) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

12. (23) 94C J.T. Carroll, Camdenton, Mo.

13. (10) 11 Waylon Dimmitt, Camdenton, Mo.

14. (18) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

15. (5) 30 Rex Harris, Macks Creek, Mo.

16. (19) 32X Taylor Skauge, Caledonia, Minn.

17. (21) 6T Michael Taylor III, Kansas City, Mo.

18. (11) 17 Klay Beemer, Fairmont, Minn.

19. (7) D86 Donald McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

20. (1) 457 Boone Evans, Bullard, Tex.

21. (9) 57M Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

22. (2) 85 Ben Moudry, Protivin, Iowa

23. (13) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

DNS – 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

Silver Anniversary Season: As the United States Racing Association (USRA) charges into its monumental 25th season of dirt track racing in 2025. It’s a full-throttle commitment to the heart of racing with an unwavering dedication to fair, logical and cost-effective rules.

The USRA has been the driving force behind the surge of racetracks and racers joining the fray each year. Last season during the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, over 60 of America’s top-tier dirt ovals hosted more than 1,000 nights of jaw-dropping racing.

To learn more about the USRA, check out USRAracing.com and follow our social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube. To get USRA news and exclusive promotions delivered to your inbox, click here.

Registration is open for Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series racers in 2025 by calling (515) 832-6000, online or download the application on the USRA website.

Summit USRA Nationals: The 12th Annual Summit USRA Nationals is slated for five nights from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4 at the legendary Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., with USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners in action. For more information, visit lucasoilspeedway.com.

The 6th Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals returns to the Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., from Oct. 16-18. The event will feature USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks. For more information, visit boothilldirt.com.