HomeDirt Late Model NewsMike Ruefer's photos from the Nippy 50 at Maquoketa Speedway - 3/28/25

Mike Ruefer’s photos from the Nippy 50 at Maquoketa Speedway – 3/28/25

Dirt Late Model NewsMARS DIRTcar Series NewsIowaMaquoketa Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Brian Shirley - Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -
33 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Gravel Survives Kofoid’s Charge for Second Straight Cotton Bowl Win

TEXAS-SIZED SWEEP: Gravel Survives Kofoid’s Charge for Second Straight Cotton Bowl...
POWRi Series News

Sam Hafertepe Jr Snags Win with POWRi 410 Outlaw & Elite Sprints at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Fort Worth, TX. (3/28/25) Sam Hafertepe Jr would run the winning...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Crigler goes wire-to-wire for 4 State Late Model win in Lucas Oil Speedway opener as Carroll, Galvan also prevail

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 22, 2025) - It was a dominant performance...
Atomic Speedway

Thornton Holds Off Rice in Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic

CHILLICOTHE, OH (March 21, 2025) – Reigning Lucas Oil Late Model...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Green golden in return of Iron Man USRA Stock Car Series

Lucas Oil Speedway welcomed the return of the KS Engineering Iron...
POWRi Series News

Jacob Denney Victorious in Weekend Finale at Port City Raceway with POWRi National Midget League

Tulsa, OK. (3/22/25) Jacob Denney would be undenied on his way...
Dirt Late Model News

Gustin Gets Second Win of 2025 in Swainsboro Finale

SWAINSBORO, GA (March 22, 2025) – Last year, the story of Ryan Gustin’s...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gravel Wheels From Fourth to Front for Cotton Bowl Victory

COWBOY UP: Gravel Wheels From Fourth to Front for Cotton Bowl...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce claims Nippy 50 Opener!

3/28/2544 entries DIRTcar Late Models A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton...
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Crane Captures First Career Southern All Stars Victory Saturday at Southern Raceway

(MILTON, FLORIDA) Last Saturday night at Southern Raceway, the ‘Bash at the Beach’ weekend...
Dirt Late Model News

Tim McCreadie Honoring the Past, Looking Ahead in World of Outlaws Return

McCreadie Honoring the Past, Looking Ahead in World of Outlaws Return CONCORD, NC (March 26,...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Salvages 11th-Place Finish in Buckeye Spring 50

Rocket1 Racing Eyes Atomic Speedway Return with World of Outlaws SHINNSTON, W.Va. (03/25/25) – Brandon...
Dirt Late Model News

Trio of Marquee Events on Tap for World of Outlaws in April

THE MONTH AHEAD: Trio of Marquee Events on Tap for World of Outlaws in...
©