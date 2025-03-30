Andrews gets 1st 410 win with own team; Schlenk gets 2nd straight late model Attica win; Miller earns 2nd 305 victory

- Advertisement -

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – When Chris Andrews decided to build his own team a few years ago he knew there would be struggles. It all came together for the former two-time Attica Raceway Park 410 sprint track champion Saturday, March 29 as he held off Justin Clark for his 11th career win on Advanced Drainage Systems/Construction Equipment and Supply Night.

Andrews, from Sandusky, Ohio, led all 30 laps of the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint feature, but young Justin Clark made him earn the win, challenging him on several restarts. A red flag with just two laps to go made the finish very exciting as Andrews held off Clark to take the checkers by just .112 seconds. Clark, opening night winner Cap Henry, Bryce Lucius and Zane DeVault rounded out the top five.

“Andrew Barman and Brandon Riehl worked very hard to put this team together and it’s a shame we didn’t have the results right away. AJ Havens came on board late last year and made some changes and it’s paying off. We were very fast a couple of weeks ago and passed a lot of cars but had some issues. It all came together tonight and I’m happy we can get this win out of the way early….takes some of the pressure off. I made some mistakes on restarts and I’ll watch the tapes and learn and we will get better,” said Andrews beside his Ohio Truck Sales, Fleet Financial, Real American Beer, Cleveland Kenworth, BRS Shocks, Fremont NAPA backed #15C.

McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk has served notice he IS the man to beat in the Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Models at Attica Raceway Park in 2025. The three time national UMP champion took the lead from Ryan Missler on lap 10 and drove away to his second straight win of 2025. It’s his 45th career late model win at Attica.

Devin Shiels took second in a spirited battle with Ryan Markham, Missler and defending track champion Kyle Moore rounding out the top five.

“We knew this car was good when we debuted it late last year. This MK2 chassis is phenomenal,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller took the lead from Brandon Moore on lap 14 and held off challenges from Moore and Seth Schneider to win his second straight Fremont Fence 305 Sprint win at Attica. The defending track champion earned his 47th career Attica win in the division over Paul Weaver, Schneider, Jimmy McGrath and 20th starter Steve Rando rounding out the top five.

“I normally like to run the high line but I found out early I was better on the bottom and as Soup Sabo used to tell me don’t mess with what got you there,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Pub 400., Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, April 4 (rain date of Saturday, April 5) with the 410 and 305 sprints and UMP Late Models in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park. Attica Raceway Park events are streamed on DirtVision

About Advanced Drainage Systems (www.ads-pipe.com)

Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) of Hilliard, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and ancillary products, providing a comprehensive supply of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. Our innovative pipes, fittings, basins and other products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Founded in 1966, ADS operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers.

About Construction Equipment & Supply (http://ces-co.net/)

Construction Equipment & Supply, located in Sandusky and Fremont, was formed in 1996 by Scott Wagner. In the beginning, the company started as a contractor supply store servicing local contractors out of a two car garage with one employee. With steady growth, Scott moved into the current facility in 1999 and aggressively went after the contractor rental market. Starting with a backhoe, dozer, roller, skid steer, and miscellaneous items. Around 2005, the company entered the aerial market with small scissor and boom lifts. Today, Construction Equipment & Supply has the largest construction rental fleet in the area, with aerial equipment ranging from 19 feet to 150 feet working height and any other type of equipment used by contractors. If you are a contractor, Construction Equipment and Supply has what you need for supplies and rental equipment. Their technical and sales staff are all experts with years of experience in the construction industry. Construction Equipment and Supply has four full time mechanics to keep their rental fleet in good repair and provide service work for customer equipment. They also have daily deliveries to most of the service area

Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, March 29, 2025

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 2. 78-Justin Clark[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[6]; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[10]; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[4]; 7. 16-DJ Foos[9]; 8. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]; 9. 12-Trey Jacobs[12]; 10. 7*-Tyler Street[7]; 11. 68G-Tyler Gunn[17]; 12. 5E-Bobby Elliott[14]; 13. 19-TJ Michael[8]; 14. 5-Kody Brewer[15]; 15. 35-Stuart Brubaker[18]; 16. 7N-Darin Naida[19]; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[11]; 18. 38-Leyton Wagner[16]; 19. X-Mike Keegan[20]; 20. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 38-Leyton Wagner[1]; 2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[2]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]; 4. 7N-Darin Naida[5]; 5. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[3]; 7. 20B-Cody Bova[8]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[11]; 9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[6]; 10. (DNS) 14-Sean Rayhall; 11. (DNS) 01-Bryan Sebetto

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]; 2. 78-Justin Clark[1]; 3. 16-DJ Foos[4]; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7]; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]; 8. X-Mike Keegan[8]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]; 2. 7*-Tyler Street[2]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]; 5. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]; 6. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5]; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[8]; 8. 20B-Cody Bova[7]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19-TJ Michael[1]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[2]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[3]; 4. 12-Trey Jacobs[5]; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[6]; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]; 7. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[8]; 8. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.635[4]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.696[3]; 3. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.721[1]; 4. 78-Justin Clark, 00:12.771[8]; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.780[7]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:12.814[9]; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.850[5]; 8. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.377[2]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:15.887[6]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.296[2]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:12.398[7]; 3. 7*-Tyler Street, 00:12.529[9]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.715[3]; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 00:12.747[6]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:12.777[1]; 7. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:12.835[8]; 8. 7N-Darin Naida, 00:13.072[5]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.248[4]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:12.301[4]; 2. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:12.415[2]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.545[6]; 4. 19-TJ Michael, 00:12.547[8]; 5. 12-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.603[7]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:12.684[1]; 7. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:12.899[5]; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:12.966[3]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[9]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[13]; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[6]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[20]; 6. 49I-John Ivy[18]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer[21]; 8. 4M-Blayne Keckler[7]; 9. 63-Randy Ruble[17]; 10. 6-Dustin Dinan[10]; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]; 12. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 13. 2-Brenden Torok[2]; 14. 78-Austin Black[19]; 15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[11]; 16. 319-Steve Watts[15]; 17. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[22]; 18. 18R-Brian Razum[14]; 19. 11-Brayden Harrison[16]; 20. 12X-Brandon Moore[1]; 21. 09-Daniel Hoffman[8]; 22. 28-Shawn Valenti[12]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 63-Randy Ruble[1]; 2. 78-Austin Black[3]; 3. 8K-Zach Kramer[7]; 4. 5M-Mike Moore[5]; 5. 18-Ben Watson[2]; 6. 98-David Hoppes[4]; 7. (DNS) 39T-Trevor St Clair; 8. (DNS) 2T-Tony Alvarez

B Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 3. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[3]; 4. 8-Jim Leaser[4]; 5. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[7]; 6. 1S-Keith Whaley[2]; 7. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]; 4. 12X-Brandon Moore[4]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 6. 78-Austin Black[8]; 7. 5M-Mike Moore[5]; 8. 8K-Zach Kramer[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]; 2. 4M-Blayne Keckler[2]; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 4. 319-Steve Watts[1]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[5]; 6. 14S-Jackson Sebetto[7]; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[6]; 8. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 2. 09-Daniel Hoffman[1]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]; 5. 18-Ben Watson[5]; 6. 98-David Hoppes[7]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[8]; 8. 2T-Tony Alvarez[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[3]; 3. 18R-Brian Razum[7]; 4. 11-Brayden Harrison[2]; 5. 1S-Keith Whaley[5]; 6. 8-Jim Leaser[6]; 7. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 12X-Brandon Moore, 00:13.173[5]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.182[1]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.412[8]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok, 00:13.415[6]; 5. 5M-Mike Moore, 00:13.517[3]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble, 00:13.567[7]; 7. 8K-Zach Kramer, 00:13.654[2]; 8. 78-Austin Black, 00:13.776[4]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.146 NTR [3]; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.270[8]; 3. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.294[2]; 4. 319-Steve Watts, 00:13.325[6]; 5. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.417[5]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.476[7]; 7. 14S-Jackson Sebetto, 00:13.488[4]; 8. 88JR-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:13.654[1]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.187[1]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.224[8]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.282[3]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 00:13.330[4]; 5. 18-Ben Watson, 00:13.739[2]; 6. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 00:14.060[7]; 7. 98-David Hoppes, 00:14.260[5]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 00:14.269[6]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 00:13.264[2]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:13.413[1]; 3. 11-Brayden Harrison, 00:13.598[3]; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.683[7]; 5. 1S-Keith Whaley, 00:13.696[4]; 6. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:13.737[5]; 7. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:14.217[6]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[7]; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[5]; 4. 50-Ryan Missler[1]; 5. 1*-Kyle Moore[3]; 6. 27S-Eric Spangler[6]; 7. 01-Justin Chance[18]; 8. 53X-Dylan Jessen[16]; 9. 11-Austin Gibson[17]; 10. 17-David Ellis[20]; 11. 46-Colin Shipley[8]; 12. 1N-Casey Noonan[11]; 13. 28-Kent Brewer[10]; 14. 15B-Mike Bores[2]; 15. 91S-Carter Schlenk[9]; 16. 51B-Brayden Shiels[19]; 17. 92B-Austin Bright[21]; 18. P3-Josh Robertson[15]; 19. 75-Dusty Moore[14]; 20. 101-Chester Fitch[13]; 21. 29-Nate Potts[12]; 22. 27-Rob Westergard[22]; 23. (DNS) 16-Steve Sabo

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15B-Mike Bores[2]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]; 3. 91S-Carter Schlenk[1]; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan[3]; 5. 75-Dusty Moore[5]; 6. 53X-Dylan Jessen[7]; 7. 51B-Brayden Shiels[8]; 8. 92B-Austin Bright[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]; 2. 27S-Eric Spangler[3]; 3. 28-Kent Brewer[1]; 4. 29-Nate Potts[7]; 5. P3-Josh Robertson[2]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[6]; 7. 17-David Ellis[5]; 8. 27-Rob Westergard[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1*-Kyle Moore[1]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[3]; 3. 46-Colin Shipley[4]; 4. 101-Chester Fitch[6]; 5. 50-Ryan Missler[2]; 6. 01-Justin Chance[5]; 7. (DNS) 16-Steve Sabo

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:14.039[1]; 2. 1N-Casey Noonan, 00:14.151[4]; 3. 15B-Mike Bores, 00:14.517[6]; 4. 91S-Carter Schlenk, 00:14.601[7]; 5. 75-Dusty Moore, 00:14.940[8]; 6. 92B-Austin Bright, 00:15.801[5]; 7. 53X-Dylan Jessen, 00:16.038[2]; 8. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 00:17.271[3]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 00:13.869 NTR [7]; 2. 27S-Eric Spangler, 00:14.316[5]; 3. P3-Josh Robertson, 00:15.507[6]; 4. 28-Kent Brewer, 00:15.714[1]; 5. 17-David Ellis, 00:15.761[3]; 6. 11-Austin Gibson, 00:15.800[4]; 7. 29-Nate Potts, 00:15.905[2]; 8. 27-Rob Westergard, 00:59.000[8]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 46-Colin Shipley, 00:13.992[7]; 2. 51-Devin Shiels, 00:14.020[2]; 3. 50-Ryan Missler, 00:14.065[3]; 4. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:14.260[1]; 5. 01-Justin Chance, 00:14.587[5]; 6. 101-Chester Fitch, 00:14.916[6]; 7. 16-Steve Sabo, 00:15.264[4]